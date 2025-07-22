A few days ago Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, told us what we already knew.

Gabbard told us what virtually everyone who isn’t a Democrat or a RINO has known for a long time, and what any decent investigative journalist could have discovered for themselves if at any point in the last 9 years they had wanted to do so.

She told us that the departing Obama administration, up to and including President Obama himself, set out to treasonously undermine the incoming Trump administration. She told us that President Obama authorised the entire Russia Collusion narratibe, which was used to try to destroy or cripple the Trump first term Presidency.

We should recall that ALL of the early takedowns of Trump adjacent figures in the first term, principally Trump’s first choice of National Security Advisor General Flynn, were all removed and in some cases imprisoned based on enquiries following on from the idea of Russian collusion.

And we should recall, if we have somehow managed to forget it, that the entire Trump first term and his treatment and the treatment of First Term officials during the Biden administration, was based ultimately on the Russian Collusion narrative. The impeachments of Trump. The appointment of Robert Mueller. The thousands and thousands of articles and the millions of hours of commentary on Russia, Russia, Russia begins with President Obama directing a top level security meeting on Russia and telling the intelligence community to change their assessment from ‘Russia had no impact on the 2016’ election result to ‘Russian Collusion is real’.

Yes, the original plot may have begun with the Hillary campaign team and the DNC together paying a ‘former’ British spy, Christopher Steele, to fabricate an absurd dossier of smears and lurid sexual fantasies designed to take down Trump and secure the White House for Hillary. This alone represented a scandal worse than Watergate, with one Presidential candidate paying foreign spies to concoct false allegations against another candidate in order to secure the Presidency. But the creation of the Steele dossier, which should have shifted ended with a scandal and a prosecution against Hillary, was only the seed of the enormous conspiracy that would follow.

Because what followed was a meeting in which John Brennan as Director of the CIA told Obama that the Steele dossier was a fabrication, while what the evidence presented by Tulsi Gabbard now categorically shows us is that President Obama, knowing Russian Collusion was a hoax, directed the intelligence agencies to treat it as the truth. It was this direction that led to a fresh and totally false intelligence community asessment which lied that Russian interference in the 2016 election was real and that Russian Collusion by Trump and others was real.

Hillary created a campaign smear of an entirely criminal nature, but Obama directed the entire security apparatus of the United States government to run with that smear, treat it as the truth, and use it as the foundation of an ongoing conspiracy aimed at toppling or crippling his duly elected and legitimate successor. The prior intelligence community assessments that indicated no Russian involvement in the 2016 result in were deliberately buried. At the same time the Steele dossier was deliberately treated as real by people who knew it to be a fabrication.

Every investigation, arrest and prosecution of early Trump figures for other crimes, resulted from this false evidence being treated as real and from the true asessment being buried. Years and years of lying in the media and a running false claim: if treason aimed at the Trump administration and Trump personally, was based on and excused by this original lie of treating the Steele dossier as if it were real. It was like a police case being built solely on planted evidence, but exploded into the scale of the longest lasting political witch hunt in US history, dwarfing both the crimes of Watergate and the (far more real and justified) prosecution of Communists during McCarthyism.

“On December 9, 2016, President Obama’s White House gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.”

Everyone in that meeting knew that the Steele Dossier was a lie. Everyone in that meeting had access to the prior and correct assessment that the Russians had no impact on 2016. They knew Trump was not colluding with Russia in any way, and nor were his campaign team. They knew the Hillary campaign team was paying a British spy. There is no way these top figures would not have been fully aware of the actual situation. And they all agreed to the Obama directed policy of accepting the Steele dossier as real, presenting it as real to other agencies and the public, and co-ordinating their own agencies to find (or fabricate) any other thing they could to destroy the incoming Trump Presidency.

Let’s be very clear on what this meeting was. It wasn’t about Russia in the least. It was about destroying the Trump administration and deleting the result of the 2016 election. Russia was merely the tool, the weapon, the false claim, by which that destruction and that denial of millions upon millions of legitimate votes, was to be based.

Here is the press release statement that Tulsi Gabbard’s office released:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ODNI News Release No. 15-25

July 18, 2025

New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.

In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) consistently assessed that Russia is “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.”

On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

On December 9, 2016, President Obama’s White House gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.

After the meeting, DNI Clapper’s Executive Assistant sent an email to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment “per the President’s request” that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets , including The Washington Post, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

On January 6, 2017, a new Intelligence Community Assessment was released that directly contradicted the IC assessments that were made throughout the previous six months.

After months of investigation into this matter, the facts reveal this new assessment was based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured i.e. the Steele Dossier or deemed as not credible. This was politicized intelligence that was used as the basis for countless smears seeking to delegitimize President Trump’s victory, the years-long Mueller investigation, two Congressional impeachments, high level officials being investigated, arrested, and thrown in jail, heightened US-Russia tensions, and more.

“The issue I am raising is not a partisan issue. It is one that concerns every American. The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government. Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” said DNI Tulsi Gabbard. “Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it. As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

None of this is new in the sense of being a thing which was previously unknown. Those absurdly arguing that this is unimportant or old news or not a ‘fresh’ scandal are (usually deliberately) missing the point. There are Establishment Republican voices, as ever, prepared to pretend along with Democrats that there is ‘nothing to see here’:

But the likes of Andrew McCarthy are of course wrong. Carlson refers to the fact that McCarthy used to tell the truth, or at least a chunk of it. In fact, McCarthy once told the truth on this specific issue, and did so at length. He wrote an entire book on the fact, now confirmed by Gabbard’s released evidence (which is available on the DNI website) that the departing Obama administration illegally and treasonously tried to destroy the incoming Trump administration:

“In 2019, McCarthy authored Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency, alleging that the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration colluded to rig the 2016 election against Trump, who endorsed the book in September 2019.”

Thus, saying ‘there is nothing new here’ becomes one of those factually accurate statements that is deeply, disgustingly dishonest. It’s both accurate to say that the information Gabbard shares and the conclusions she reaches are not ‘fresh’, and reply dishomest to pretend or imply that means there is no scandal here and no reason to prosecute everyone involved, including President Obama.

Just as the Obama administration confirming a lie made a huge impact and led to a whole series of legal measures and prosecutions that were built on that lie, the Gabbard confirmation of a TRUTH should have the kind of significance from which consequences and prosecutions follow.

The McCarthy position, which will be the position of all of mainstream media and of every anti Trump Republican, would in effect accept that Democrats are entitled to investigate, imprison and impeach people on the basis of a lie, but that Trump voters and Trump officials cannot investigate, imprison and impeach people based on an ACTUAL crime, or a series of them over many years representing a RICO scale criminal conspiracy. McCarthy’s own past calls to impeach Obama and his own past criticism of the Obama administration reaction to 2016 make a mockery of his current assertion that, since we knew it already, these crimes should be ignored.

What we know now is that our long held awareness that the insanity of the running opposition to Trump in the first term was more than merely politics as usual was correct. It wasn’t bias. It wasn’t partisanship. It wasn’t even media corruption and individual corruption by political actors who personally hated Trump.

It was an active and ongoing criminal conspiracy decided upon and co-ordinated by Barack Hussain Obama when he was a departing President, and continued by CIA and FBI figures loyal to him and still, seemingly, answerable to him after Trump became President.

So there are things which are new here, and they are these:

Gabbard has done a serious investigation and provided us with the evidence confirming our suspicions. In particular the supply of the original intelligence assessment on 2016, contrasted with the revised one that was released later, combines with directions to make that alteration confirms that Obama was ordering the intelligence services to lie and run sabotage against the incoming administration.

Gabbard has also for the very first term formalised what we knew to be true by stating it categorically from her position as serving Director of National Intelligence. She has left no room for evasion or obfuscation or for any minimising of what was done and what the legal consequences should be. She has said outright that President Obama, Clapper, Rice, Brennan and the rest were engaged in a criminal conspiracy that threatened US national security and the US Republic. This wording allows for the sternest legal responses.

The way the evidence has been presented supports the recognition of these actions as an ongoing conspiracy, which crucially invalidates the Presidential immunity that applies to Obama’s actions in office and which also allows the full range of crimes initiated by that first lie to be investigated as part of a whole.

Gabbard has referred all of her evidence to the Department of Justice and publicly called for prosecutions up to and including the very highest level. This would be an incredible burden to place on both the expectations of the public and on Pam Bondi unless everything Gabbard was doing had the support and commitment of the administration as a whole. Both Gabbard and Trump seem serious about achieving actual results in terms of forthcoming prosecutions of those involved in turning the intelligence agencies against Trump’s first term.

Gabbard has also said that whistleblowers from relevant agencies who were disgusted with the actions at the time are coming forward. If enough of those emerge and supply meaningful evidence and corroboration for what’s already been discovered, the position of key exposed conspirators gets even worse. This could help legal cases commence, help prosecutors deliver guilty verdicts, and help actually heal the relationship between the intelligence agencies and the Trump administration. Ironically, exposing and dealing with this past rot gives a reason for these agencies to continue and to be (more) trusted again, both by the administration and by the American people.

What cannot be underestimated now is Gabbard’s seriousness. She is walking the walk as well as talking the talk. There are many people who are always disappointed and always waiting to be disappointed, and it’s true we haven’t seen one legal case against past conspirators yet. But the clarity of Tulsi Gabbard’s approach and language, for me, clearly suggests she wants to see prosecutions. We should take her at her word. Her official actions and private posts are in complete accord:

Neither Gabbard nor the adninistration are stupid. They know that failed promises hurt. If nothing happens to anyone at the end of these investigations of what was done with the Russia Collusion Hoax then that will be an enormous negative for the administration, a negative made worse by Gabbard having clearly outlined that a real criminal conspiracy took place and that Obama authorised it.

Lots can still happen (or not happen) that prevent us seeing any of those Obama administration figures in court. But I believe that if they don’t end up there, it won’t be because Gabbard has betrayed what she is saying today. I believe that she is sincere. I believe she is saying what she has seen when she says it was a criminal conspiracy, and she is saying genuinely what she wants when she says there should be prosecutions up to the highest level. That’s what delivering this all into the hands of the Department of Justice does. Gabbard is saying here is the evidence, it is a criminal conspiracy, it was a terrible crime, we must prosecute. Her actions and words are in agreement.

If it goes nowhere, it won’t be because Gabbard is lying. It will be because someone or something else stops it from happening.

Gabbard wants justice. I can’t read it any other way.