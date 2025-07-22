Jupplandia

Bruce Miller
2h

Andy McCarthy is a pearl clutching ass. Here is the long-standing law on seditious conspiracy. Read it against the incontrovertible facts and tell me that the conclave held by Obama on December 9, 2016 doesn't fit that law. Here it is:

18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Nobody judged mentally competent claims Trump did not win the 2016 election. His administration was, therefore, the lawfully elected government. Obama and his plotters conspired to "overthrow [and] put down" that lawfully elected government. Unless there is some statute of limitations on this conspiracy, all of the plotters should be arrested and charged, Starting with the jug-eared, jive talking anti-American king of Martha's Vineyard.

fredo49's avatar
fredo49
1h

Top notch piece again....hop to see this people swing...💯

