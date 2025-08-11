Jupplandia

Andrew Marsh
2hEdited

One concept frequently quoted by those who recognise the deeply made up CRT: It's not possible to be r~c~st about whites (my humble thanks to the activists of Ofcom for enabling this free speech).

Not only is it possible, it is openly practiced in the Grievance Olympics.

Meanwhile the shallow mantra that whites have done nothing but evil has become a parody - those who shriek this do so standing in cities created by our forebears, in clothes owing technology from our forebears, often fully funded as well as sheltered by present OG public.

This mass stupidity has to stop.

Patrick Clarke
2h

Anti white racism is a Marxist motivated construct to upend Western Civilisation. It needs opposing root and branch

