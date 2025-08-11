So this is going to be a controversial one that might get me accused of fascism, white supremacy and other often meaninglessly over-deployed buzzwords that police what can and can’t be said on racial issues.

But my policy is always to say what I think regardless. If anyone is offended, I don’t give a shit.

So here I’m going to talk about the alleged ‘radicalisation’ of white people, and about charges of white racism as honestly as I can.

Let’s start by listing modern assumptions on race and how they operate, the assumptions that underpin not just race awareness classes and DEI initiatives and media reporting, but also advertising, entertainment and fiction whenever they feature different races or racial issues both in the past and present. The assumptions are these:

White people are more racist than other races. White people invented racism. White nations and peoples committed more racial crimes and conquered others on the basis of race. White nations and societies are structurally racist and built to advantage white people.

There are of course many other anti white assumptions operating today (white guilt, white privilege, the classification of all white self defence as Far Right offence against others). But these are the ones that are most powerful and which cover every aspect of society today and every aspect of western history in past eras.

First, white people are consistently described and presented as the most racist race and the most guilty race both in history and in society today. The standard understanding of film, TV, music, theatre, politics, academia, the schools system and wider education, is that historically whites are more guilty than anyone else. Guilty for slavery. Guilty for conquest. Guilty for mistreating, exploiting and abusing others.

Now degrees of how virulent this understanding of history is vary. Some people believe in white racism as the pre-eminent racism through history more fully than others do. A card carrying woke US Democrat, Antifa member, or professor of black studies or whiteness studies fully versed in Critical Race Theory will believe that white people invented racism. No prejudice before that was really racism in the modern sense. No ethnic or tribal rivalry equals the horrors of white racism. To these people, and to millions schooled by the power of Critical Race Theory ideas spread through both entertainment and education, it’s self evident that white people are born collectively guilty for the worst crimes of oppression, colonialism, mass murder and the like. Just as it’s a beginning assumption for these people that everything in ‘white societies’, in nations that still possess (declining) white majorities or used to do so, everything, every imaginable thing, has been deliberately structured to favour white people.

Now for any sane person, or for any person who lived in any other era before modern attitudes on race and politics existed, these ideas would be obviously stupid and false. The idea that the Brirish Empire was innately more brutal and immoral than the Chinese Empire or the Mughal Empire or the Mongol Khanates or the Ottoman Empire or the Aztec Empire (etc ad infinitum) would have been clearly a stupid idea, easily contested by any knowledge of how these various polities operated.

And similarly the second idea that there was a special new and extra horrible kind of prejudice that only white people invented, or the fourth idea that hundreds of years of history changed societies and developed various institutions and constitutions but all of these evolutions in the West were guided by the same design of racial supremacy and injustice which never altered and always favoured one race, well those ideas too would have instantly be recognised as absurd.

The longevity of supposed white racial crime would have been considered absurd because it contradicts centuries of social change.

The exclusivity of supposed white racial crime would have been considered absurd because it contradicts millennia of similar crimes from non whites.

And the pervasiveness of claimed white racial crime, as the explanation of EVERYTHING in society today, would have been considered absurd because it contradicts thousands of other powerful factors and motivations operating all the time in every life (things like personal responsibility, religious instruction, cultural lessons not specific to race, and individual motives not specific to race).

On a very basic logical level any race-wide hate theory, especially stretched over all human history and the vast majority of nations and cultures, is inherently ridiculous. It just encompasses too many things to make any sense. In this way the narrative that whites are the most guilty, that whites invented racism, or that whites have always been and will always be the oppressors of the tale, is an absurd fiction directly comparable to similar understanding of the world focused on hating Jews.

But the thing is it is not just woke Disney writers and race grifting political figures like Barack Obama who accept and propagate these ridiculous foundational assumptions of modern race attitudes. Not is it just those employed specifically as anti white race grifting writers (like Ta-Nahisi Coates or Ibram X. Kendi) who gear our western society towards a vast and unacknowledged level of prejudice against white people. All of these absurd easily contradicted and vast assumptions are widely treated as fully or partially true even by many of those who deny them.

Most mainstream liberal centrists begin from the same assumptions that Woke progressive radicals and black supremacists begin from. They just believe them a little less and get embarrassed by them at their worst. When a centrist critiques wokeness, it’s from the same left aligned starting points from which wokeness descends (which is why people like James Lindsay have been incredibly keen to seize on populist Jew haters as evidence of a ‘Woke Right’. It gets the centrists off the hook for all their years of helping to give birth to wokeness in the first place).

And even self described populists and conservatives accept a burden of apology when talking about white people or the history of majority white nations. They fight the battle according to the rules set by their enemy.

For years for example when conservatives or populists have argued against anti white prejudice or in favour of colour blind politics, they have done so while always offering apologies for alleged white crimes and always while under pressure (to which they normally succumb) to offer lengthy praises of non whites and lengthy apologies for whites at the same time. They are far more likely to cite Martin Luther King Jnr than they are to cite Edmund Burke when telling us that radical black supremacism and anti white hatred is wrong and dangerous, because they partly believe that the point is more valid when a black man delivered it.

But really a Burkean rejection of radical social revolution does the job too, and before anyone cast social revolution in racial terms. Much as Martin Luther King Jnr was a great orator and Thomas Sowell is a great thinker, the conservative who reaches first for these assistants when fighting anti white hatred is doing so at the end of decades of anti white hatred which has conditioned him to think the case it made better through black advocacy and black champions.

The idea that white history and culture stands by its own merits and may defend itself without apologies or non white validation is still one that makes even a conservative, in 2025 and as some level of fightback against both recent woke extremes and the last 80 years of white guilt and non white sanctity occurs, uncomfortable. That’s how influential decades of pervasive anti white assumptions have been.

The argument hasn’t been between ‘you are guilty’ and ‘I am innocent’. It has been between ‘you are guilty and deserve extinction’ and ‘of course it doesn’t matter if we are extinguished, but honestly some of us are nice and we apologise for still existing’. Even the critics of wokeness, of CRT and of racial consciousness, usually believe that any white advocacy without apologia is Nazism and that white comment must include apologies to be acceptable.

And that framing means that even when being opposed anti white racism directs the discussion and controls (only to differing degrees) both sides of the debate on racial politics. Because the first assumption is that whites must begin even the mildest attempt to defend themselves from hate and prejudice by apologising for their existence and alleged past crimes.

Look back on that first assumption-whites are historically the worst people. That’s the starting point even of most defences of white people today.

Of course we did horrible things, but we don’t do them now.

And that first assumption is categorically wrong. It’s not just absurd because it’s so sweeping. It’s objectively, provably the opposite of reality both through time (past society) and today (present racial attitudes).

White people only ‘invented racism’ in the sense of being the first people, on any large and sustained scale, to advocate universal human rights and equal racial treatments. If we say white people invented racism (meaning it’s negative behaviours) that is a lie. But white people did invent opposing racism or no longer treating it as an automatic, obvious and moral thing that made perfect sense. As Konstantin Kisin has noted for example, the unusual thing about the British Empire was not that they traded slaves for a long period (everyone did that) but that they willingly, of their own decision, stopped trading slaves and then went on to use their imperial power to end the international slave trade (spending their own blood and money to do so).

Historically, white people created the most successful and most recent but also the least brutal and least oppressive empires. Not the worst. By some margin, and by real criteria of outcomes that can be judged, the morally best empire in human history. The historic record of the British Empire compares very favourably with any other empire you can name, in a moral sense and in the sense of how beneficial or malign it was. It didn’t have a history riddled with atrocities. It didn’t have the scale of crimes against its own people or others that Communism enacts or that barbarian cultures inflict when victorious against more developed foes. It grew by accident, exploration, protection of trade, individual adventurism and invitation more than by outright conquest or pre-planned military aim.

Similarly let’s take the idea that white people are the innate and worst racists. This is just as bullshit an inversion of truth as the woke understanding of the historic record. Polling on racial attitudes and paychological studies on racial attitudes consistently show that the least biased and most accepting and accommodating race on the planet is the white race.

White people are the least likely to favour their own race during jury service and are the race who return the most neutral and balanced racial attitudes towards defendants (neither favouring themselves nor being biased against others).

White people are the most likely to have no problem with mixed race marriages either for themselves or for their children.

White people are the least likely to express prejudice towards other races and the most likely to consider racial prejudice wrong.

Collectively these attitudes, which have been repeatedly tested and confirmed in paychological assessments and polling over decades from different pollsters and different psychological studies, indicate that today white people in western nations are the least racist people on the planet.

It’s not even close. It’s not even debatably limited to a few places or a few results. It’s what shows up every time people test racial attitudes and are honest about the results.

Historically, white people invented the idea that maybe everyone different in appearance or from a different place had some rights too. Much of the Pax Britannica and the Pax Americana was centred on enforcing that concept and similar western classical liberal ideals as they developed, rather than on exploitation and the common misconception of European colonial projects as purely malign. It’s actually in the extreme circumstances of imperial decline that this becomes clearest.

Look at the late British Empire, when its greatest extent in 1920 represents its greatest weakness. The British Empire acquires stewardship of the Palestinian Mandate in the aftermath of World War One, with Britain already massively overstretched, under resourced and indebted by that war and by defending European allies from German military might. In the interwar period Britain faces the birth of Soviet Communism, the rapid advance of US might and influence, the Great Depression as an indicator of how much the US could negatively impact the rest of the world, Arab nationalism emerging throughout the Middle East threatening old largely defensive treaties Britain had established with Arab rulers, and Indian nationalism threatening the Raj. All those together with the rise of Mussolini and the rise of Hitler, the failures of the League of Nations and the opportunistic Irish Easter Uprising, dealing with Irish terrorism and negotiating Irish statehood. Then the enormous expense and sacrifice of World War II, being bankrupt, and facing terrorism from both Zionist Jewish groups forming the core of Israel and from Arab groups using terrorism against Jews and against the British who are trying somehow to enforce peace and a transition which is stable while everyone knows the Empire is bleeding to death and the British are exhausted.

The late British Empire, commonly perceived today as a byword in wickedness, was more accurately a desperate rearguard action, at cost to themselves, from a people more civilised and moderate than emerging alternatives all simultaneously attacking them, who had helped build the modern world only to find their largely hands off, beneficially mild and trade oriented period of greatness treated as the greatest crime in history.

The entire reason that Irish nationalism could throw off British rule, that Gandhi’s Indian nationalism could throw off British rule, that Germany could recover from losing World War I and World War II, that the international slave trade ended, that India became a democracy, that Nazism was defeated, that the largest Empire the world had ever seen ended with fewer wars than were fought by dying French imperialism in the same period, even going right back to the reason that Washington could defeat Britain and forge a nation to rival and surpass it…..is because The British Empire was NOT monstrous, did not arbitrarily slaughter whole peoples when they were opponents and rivals, and nearly always was more interested in simply preserving trade routes and maintaining peace than wiping anyone else out.

Which is an excellent political and State analogy for the actions of white people generally, too. With the sole exceptions of Nazi Germany and Belgian rule of the Congo under Leopold II, ALL white built imperial projects and historical legacies were less brutal and more restrained than ancient empires or than the most powerful empires and polities formed by non whites into the modern era. Arabs were worse slave traders and conquerors. The Chinese have the highest death tolls in history for slaughtering themselves. The Comanche were far more brutal than European immigrants to the New World. The Mongols killed far more readily and widely than the British, French, Dutch or Spanish. The indigenous death tolls of the New World after European discovery were caused by disease, not slaughter. The Aztecs slaughtered and tortured and enslaved more people than the conquistadors did. Even the Spanish, who were more brutal than the British ever were, had Spanish people condemning the excesses of the conquistadors at the time.

Historically, all white guilt and all anti white pretence that the worst conquest and murder has come from white people is bullshit based on selective and racist interpretation.

And just as those in the post colonial world who hate white history wouldn’t exist today if white history was as monstrous as they pretend, so too would it have been impossible to flood the western world with millions upon millions of non whites and build legal and social codes that actually disadvantage the white majority and favour non whites, without white people, generally speaking, being far less racially conscious and far less racially prejudiced than modern and past Arabs, blacks, Asians and Orientals were and in many cases (especially in the socially allowable and condoned racisms of hating white people and hating Jews) still are today.

Whites are not the primary instigators of racism in the western world today. They are the primary victims of it. They are the victims of a self hating society that takes any expression of not hating ourselves as hatred of others. They are the victims of a level of immigration and replacement never seen before, at least willingly, in human history. They are the victims of a standardised betrayal by a ruling elite which no Indian principality during the Raj ever inflicted in like manner on their populace. Other than by natural disasters or total slaughters following violent conquests, no race has ever been replaced the way whites have been replaced in the modern era. And whites were generally so lacking in racial consciousness and racial prejudice that vast demographic changes could and have been inflicted on the without their consultation or consent but also without their violent uprising.

If the same had been attempted on another race in another place, brutal conflict would have occurred long ago in response to it. Imagine going from 99.9% Arab Muslim in a nation to 70%, 50% or 30% Arab Muslim in that same nation. What would be the reaction?

Nazism was not the logical and inevitable end point of western self awareness or western culture. It was a radical exception in a history where white cultures had managed to be both proud of themselves and unusually moderate towards others. Indeed, where in some instances ‘white pride’ actually entailed a sense of obligation towards higher standards of treatment of others and of civilised restraint (Kipling’s ‘white man’s burden’).

If white people today become more race conscious again, it will be under the pressure of their obvious replacement and the equally obvious betrayals and anti white racism they face within their own nations. Trying to quietly or loudly wish a race into non existence, as the western ruling elite are doing to white people today, not surprisingly, ‘radicalises’ them, just as Zionist Jews very understandably became ethno-nationalists after millennia of persecution.