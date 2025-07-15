As you know I’ll occasionally share my FB or social media posts here as well but generally the majority of this content is longer form and sometimes less polemical in tone. But whenever I think there’s a point I have made there that should be made here as well, I’ll repeat it.

This time, I’m adding a response it garnered and my reply to that. Apologies to those who have read it already. I do think this though gives a good summary of my position now on Tucker Carlson, someone I used to like, who has produced some good work in the past (especially on the fentanyl crisis) and has indeed said some true things (his general attitude re mainstream media and Washington DC is correct, for example, and he is skilled at the short monologue that sums up a major social problem, as he recently displayed in comments regarding home ownership).

That’s as flattering to him as this is going to get. The rest is about how Tucker is no longer someone I consider worth listening to at all. It’s not the most important article I’m ever going to share here, but I think when people expose themselves as something far worse than you thought they were, and have the reach Tucker has, it’s worth commenting on.

Here is my Facebook post on this person/issue:

“I’m actually starting to really hate alternative media voices the same way I hate mainstream media.

What’s the essential difference?

They spread lies, they are hugely arrogant, they love themselves, they are incapable of understanding context and interpreting things fairly, they have a pre-devised abstract set of assumptions they judge everything by, they are historically ignorant, they adopt a sneering, supercilious tone, they giggle about serious things, they never apply their standards to themselves or people they are aligned with, they never evaluate the consequences of a position they adopt. They are hypocrites and smug agents of chaos.

And they are paid to attack Trump.

So, seriously, what is the fucking difference?

We have basically switched Trump hating and Russia, Russia, Russia for….Trump hating and Jews, Jews, Jews. That’s not what I was looking for from alternative media. I didn’t want a different brand of bullshit. I wanted something other than bullshit.

What makes Tucker Carlson or Charlie Kirk or Matt Walsh better than the MSM? What makes CIA nepo baby Carlson who takes 200k a time from Qatar the right guy to be telling us about how unfair it is that the worst people make huge amounts of money having never had a real job? The point might be partly accurate, a lot of things are partly accurate….but when the guy telling you this has never had a real job as most people understand that, was born rich, became even richer, and got every opportunity he’s ever had from family contacts, why is HE the guy to tell us this stuff?

Really it’s as fake as Michelle Obama telling us she’s oppressed from Martha’s Vineyard.

Tucker got richer from his supposed rebellions. Trump lost money on his fight for the rest of us. Tucker got fired, late in the day, but never sacrificed anything. He didn’t defy Fox until he had a big enough following and Elon waiting to give him a new home. Lou Dobbs was the one fired for telling the truth, not Tucker. The only thing he’s sacrificed is his own reputation when he went from a couple of good reports on fentanyl or Washington DC to talking crazy shit about Churchill and Jews.

Who the fuck is this country club CIA raised Qatar funded Andrew Tate and Darryl Cooper enabling, giggling mega rich fanboy of Iran and apparently Hitler these days to talk about anything and still be taken seriously?

Tucker went from controlled opposition telling everyone Trump was nuts and 2020 was honest to brief period of lucidity backing Trump to Mulder from the X Files and then to Heinrich Himmler without stopping to take a breath. His trajectory makes Elon look stable.

Never trust the guy in espadrilles sitting in a fake cosplay hunting lodge telling you about “real life”.

Ok Himmler is unkind. Tucker is more like the Crazy Dim One that flew to Scotland on a bizarre quest to negotiate peace with the aristocracy only to be promptly arrested and sit out the rest of the war in prison (Hess).

He’s part fruitloop, part grifter, and all fake. And so are most of them. I’d trust Trump to watch my kids. I wouldn’t trust these guys to tie a shoelace or hold open a door.

And they are supposed to be the big improvement on MSM? I don’t see it anymore.

They are the same lowlife scum with an unearned high view of themselves that MSM are, just dressed in Fake Opposition colours.”

So clearly my disillusionment extends beyond Tucker to much of alternative media, but Tucker and Candace are probably the most glaring examples and Candace is a bit more obvious and a bit less important than Tucker is. My general view is that there has been a gradual exposure of existing prejudices that limit or discredit them (everything is Israel and Mossad’s fault) combined with the inherent problems of the narcissistic/rage bait sensationalism model of alternative media.

These people have to keep upping the stakes to stay noticeable, and they get subscribers and money from rage bait and from outrage whether generated by them in those who agree with them or generated against them by those who disagree. I understand too that my response is part of that, but my very small following and my general attitude of not giving a shit about whether my commentary gains or loses support somewhat protects me, I feel, from that cycle (I may be wrong there, and others should be the ones to judge).

The anti Tucker FB post generated a thoughtful disagreeing response from an FB friend which is worth sharing too:

“Oh Daniel Jupp, Daniel! I part ways with you here. This is just good old libtard,progressive cancel culture masquerading as righteous indignation.

Tucker Carlson is no more a Trump hater than you are and certainly is not a "Jew hater" ( to use your own term). Neither does he hate Israel. He is a consistent AMERICA FIRSTER . America First is one of the pillars upon which the MAGA movement rests. His opposition to US involvement in Ukraine is based on the same principles as his opposition to tailoring US foreign policy to meet Israel's needs and interests if by doing so it harms US interests and he makes credible,legitimate arguments that it does. He says NOTHING that does not align 100% with GEORGE WASHINGTON'S sage advice in his Farewell Address to the nation.

You are using your platform to cast aspersion on him and his motives with no evidence to substatitiate your accusations of corruption( being in the pay of Qatar for example).

I love many of your articles.You are articulate, amusing, forthright, and formidable . Unless,of course,you defriend me, I shall continue to read your posts. But this is one of your more disappointing posts. Not sure why, but I had led myself to believe that you were somehow above the facile and erroneous argument that a political parting of ways with the Israeli government's view of how the US should conduct its foreign affairs shows a racial hatred of the Jewish people.”

To which I replied as follows:

“I certainly wouldn’t block you for disagreeing in this way. I block people who insult me or people who repeatedly share hatred of Jews or of Brits, as well as very progressive and leftist people who are only trolling.

I think you are wrong though. Tucker hasn’t just disagreed with Israeli policy or US policy on Iran. He hasn’t just opposed war and he hasn’t just put America first.

He has befriended and supported a person who is probably a rapist (Tate) while attacking Trump over Epstein. That’s hypocrisy.

He has platformed and praised Darryl Cooper. Cooper excuses Hitler and Nazism. Cooper says Churchill was the main villain of WWII, that the Holocaust was exaggerated, that the worst crimes didn’t happen, that the Nazis killed people just because they had huge numbers of POWs and couldn’t cope with the numbers. Those are ALL historically illiterate, evil and vile excuses for Nazism and Tucker agreed with him.

Denying the Holocaust is something Jew haters do. It’s not something that is ‘America First’. It’s not coincidental either that Churchill gets attacked by Tucker and Cooper. It’s an established nutjob antisemitic position that Churchill worked for Jewish bankers to create WWII-that was an actual Nazi slur, and it’s pretty much the position Cooper and Tucker seem to take as well.

Frankly, I now consider Tucker to be evil based on his position on WWII, Churchill and Jews being aligned totally with Cooper.

Tucker taking money from Qatar is established fact. He was paid 200,000 dollars for pro Qatar, pro Muslim interview. Look it up.

I happen to agree that Washington’s advice was sage, and I believe every nation should put its own citizens first. The fact is, Tucker has placed Qatari interests above American ones and he actually backed foreign interests when he stridently tried prevent US assistance to Israel against Iran. That US assistance was highly limited and highly justified as its in US interests not to see Iran armed with nukes. Tucker gave a “death to America” Iranian leader an incredibly soft and favourable interview. How does backing a “Death to America” guy represent America First? It’s just as wrong from Tucker as it would be from AOC.

As for Tucker hating Trump, that’s what he himself expressed in the leaked 2020 emails. He then shifted his position, but by attacking Trump more recently seems to have shifted back.

None of what I’ve said is untrue, none of it is cancel culture. It’s calling out a piece of shit who has used America First as a cover for his Jew hatred, his insane bullshit on WWII, and attacks on Trump that only help the Dems.”

I thought all of the above was useful in terms of describing what alternative media has become and why I’m now as distrustful of it as I am of mainstream media. The focus here is on Tucker, but he’s representative.

You can’t trust media. Mainstream or alternative. I’m trying to be as truthful as I can but I’m not even asking people to trust me, not blindly, not automatically, even though I think my record is good and I think I’m being honest. Even in a very ranting piece, I believe that everything I say is founded in truth. But you don’t need to believe that. The lesson is trust logic, trust actual knowledge (especially that backed by very old and consistent morality) and trust yourself BEFORE you trust The New York Times, Tucker Carlson, or me.