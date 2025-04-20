Recent news from both the UK and the US has had me thinking more about racism and how we deal with it. I no longer think it’s sufficient to just point out hypocrisy on racial politics and attitudes to race. I think we need to be really clear about what’s going on.

Karmelo Anthony, a black 17 year old in the US murdered Austin Metcalf, a white 17 year old. Eye witnesses included Austin’s brother. The circumstances are clear and unambiguous. Anthony entered a tent that wasn’t his and was found disturbing property that wasn’t his. When asked to leave, he refused. The intent hasn’t been proven, but there is no evidence that his presence was somehow mistaken. Both boys were at a sporting event and areas set aside for different schools were clearly indicated. The likeliest reason for him to be in someone else’s tent is theft. Since he refused to leave, Austin tried to remove him. Karmelo made a threat and then followed that up by drawing a knife and stabbing Austin. All the evidence so far points to this being an interrupted theft and a murder.

Large numbers of black and progressive commentators online immediately framed this event, despite the evidence, as an example of white racism. Somehow, objecting to youths stabbing and killing other youths is racism. And somehow, asking an intruder to leave your tent and stop rummaging through your goods is racism too. A story was spread that the two boys knew each other and that Karmelo was being bullied by Austin. This was completely false. Even when that was immediately debunked, many black Americans and white leftists and progressives celebrated the murderer and pretended the murder was justified and somehow heroic. Obscenely, memes spread comparing Karmelo Anthony with Rosa Parkes, as if being asked to leave someone else’s tent is racial segregation. Rosa Parkes, we should probably remind people, was on a public bus and didn’t stab anyone. I feel like the not stabbing and killing people is an important point to remember.