Above: This is what a search engine returned to me when I asked for images of ‘the English people’.

At the moment we are seeing three things happen simultaneously:

Mass immigration at levels never seen before into European nations and the UK.

An unprecedented, ideological hatred of native white populations of Europe and the UK from authorities who want mass immigration to continue.

The denial of the existence and identity of native white populations and the denial of any priority or ownership they possess of their own ancestral homelands.

Political parties open borders and invite in huge numbers of migrants. These migrants demographically replace white populations. Governments claim they have reduced or will reduce this mass immigration, but they are lying and the mass immigration and open borders continue. Business and economic arguments are made in support of this. Recognition of the negatives and the huge demographic shift is described as racism. Migrant communities are prioritised over native white populations. Hisrory is distorted to pretend that those white populations don’t exist, are mongrel people, are not themselves indigenous, and are not threatened or harmed by their replacement. Massive crimes by migrant and immigrant groups are ignored and do not factor in allowed responses.

Much of this is made easier by the native white populations never having been taught the real history of this land and the real genetic heritage they bear which connects them to this land. So here I’m going to briefly discuss those things over a very long timeline. This is the true history of the English and of their part of Britain, and it stretches back far longer than the word or concept ‘English’ has itself existed.