Today the Democrat influencer Heather Delaney Reese offered a post that began like this:

“Earlier today, an angry and physically deteriorating Donald Trump sat slumped forward at the head of the Cabinet Room table, his shoulders sagging and his eyes so swollen they struggled to stay open as live cameras aired his twelfth Cabinet meeting. Marco Rubio sat stiffly to his right while Pete Hegseth watched from his left, both men wearing the tense, uneasy expression of people realizing that the president was once again slipping off course in front of the world. Several times, they tried to pull him back from another one of his rambling spirals, and each time they failed. Because even with reminders and redirections, Donald Trump seemed unable to fully follow what was happening around him. The entire time, he appeared far more interested in reliving imaginary victories, talking about how much people supposedly love him, and obsessing over Barack Obama than addressing the reality facing the country.”

This fictive slop, which begins as astonishingly amateurish fan fiction with all the markers of content mainly supplied by AI, was enthusiastically greeted as obvious truth by some 600,000 Reese followers on Facebook. Presumably she delivers similar content elsewhere, and presumably in those cases too the fiction is treated as real. In more innocent days, this person might have spent their time writing versions of Fifty Shades of Grey or online books about nerdy women having to choose between a sophisticated vampire who offers comfort and security and a rugged werewolf who offers excitement and travel. Instead we get an AI construct version of what is already a fiction of a fiction (it seems pretty evident that the Trump Cabinet Room scene is supposed to evoke the meme history of the Hitler planning meeting (the Original Bunker Scene) in the 2004 movie Downfall.

There’s actually an entire YouTube Channel, collecting over 3,300 videos, devoted to Bunker Scene parodies. Yet Reese adds her version as if it’s new.

This is how much people now live in a constantly mediated reality that cannibalises itself. Reese presents as original thought critiquing Trump in 2026 what is basically a written version of a 2004 movie scene, transferred from Hitler to Trump, subconsciously reinforcing an itself now ancient Robert Reich style understanding of Trump, and bringing with it, with leaden and near-spoof level AI generated prose, 22 years of prior meme history.

Reese’s portrayal of a Bunker Collapse Trump, then, is itself an old saw now. Here is a leftist discussing the 2020 occasion when BLM protestors forced Trump’s security team to take protective measures in the WH:

“The image of the clot Trump being whisked by Secret Service agents into the White House underground bunker last Friday night (May 29th) to avoid the protests is a satirist’s dream come true. Excuse me for letting fly here.

What first comes to mind is the German 2004 film Downfall. It chronicles the last days of Hitler, Eva Braun, and the top surviving Nazi henchmen (including Josef Goebbels and his entire family) in the Berlin Bunker. The hugely talented German actor Bruno Ganz plays Adolf Hitler. Inside the bunker, the Nazis are all getting shit-faced drunk, popping pills and trying to dream up the least painful ways to commit suicide. Meanwhile the Red Army is storming around above ground. It is a very gratifying movie to watch.”

Note the ‘gratifying’ reference to the Red Army (the troops of Stalin, who had, however vile Nazism was, very similar level of vileness and in 1944-45 proved it by indulging in the greatest wave of rapes in modern European history).

Reese is simply another unthinking part of this continuity of fictions centred on fantasies about Trump as Hitler. And Democrat inclined readers treat this multi-layering of fictions, a sort of concertina of delusions, as a fresh truth only just revealed to them, as the thoughts of an original mind. This is what they call ‘addressing reality’.

One thing that IS interesting though is how this plays a part in another constant media cycle, which is the frequent tendency to compare Trump with Obama. That seems to me to hold more possibility for actual truth, even though it is a frequent tactic deployed by those who are, of course, lying. As time goes by the contrast between Obama and Trump becomes more and more significant and telling, rather than less.

This is partly why the other side keep referring to it. They are right to do so, even though their interpretation of it is of course (like everything else they believe) the inverse of reality.

By objective criteria on policies and actions, Obama was one of the foulest men to ever occupy the WH. By the same objective criteria on what the policies and actions really do, Trump is probably the most righteous and upstanding President since Washington. I love Reagan and think that Theodore Roosevelt got an awful lot right as well, but Trump has been more substantial than both.

Now everyone not on our side will consider that assessment mad, as they are programmed to do. And we can talk at length about that programming, about media bias, and now alternative media bias, and the impact of that on the mass hysteria that is TDS.

But what really has enabled the psychological operations to program hatred of Trump or admiration of Obama to be so successful on so many people comes down, underneath all the sophisticated techniques and vast funding of propaganda, to this:

Obama told people what they wanted to hear, and delivered treason, betrayal, insanity and tyranny in real terms. He was the poisoned gift giver. The public rhetoric was all moderate, nice, genial, unifying and accommodating. It was all a cheap insincere lie, but it was pre-packaged, mass delivered, industrial scale ‘niceness’.

You had to know his more private comments, background and behaviour to know the rotten empty core of the man, and you had to be discerning enough to compare the policies and actions, especially in their results, with the folksy, genial, avuncular act.

Trump has always said uncomfortable things in blunt ways. His personal speech patterns are completely idiosyncratic and very easy to mock, completely untrained, the opposite of the practised artificial charm of both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. And he’s never tried to tell people only what they want to hear.

It is the difference between someone who has long imbibed both Martin Luther King Jnr style oratory and Marxist propaganda training, and someone who says exactly what he is thinking, unfiltered, as he thinks it, without the least concern over whether it accords with your idea of what is ‘nice’. So with Obama we got vague and sentimental positives, we got lumps of sugar that bore no relation to what Obama actually thinks and wants. We got the soft soap treatment of the professional con man, all the language codes that CLAIM moderation and sincerity while promising broad abstracts like ‘hope’ and ‘change’.

With Trump we have always received the truths we didn’t want to hear. It is like one man steering you round a street (perhaps a Democrat run street in a city of corruption, squalor and filth) showing you only the few remaining safe places and putting tinsel and party lights on everything you see, and another man showing you what that city really is and telling you that last week a tramp had their face gnawed off by giant rats.

The first guy tells you there is no rat problem. The second guy starts to solve it. But most people love the first guy and hate the second…..because they didn’t want to know there are giant rats everywhere. It’s much nicer to think you are living in a world without that issue. And of course the more wealth you have, the more you are removed from the street of giant rats, the more the first man seems like he is the truth teller.

Obama was and is a vile man who says pleasant things and delivers evil.

Trump may be flawed, but he is ultimately a heroic man who says unpleasant things and delivers good. He even takes unpopular actions that deliver good, which is the greatest crime of all for those who judge by appearance rather than by consequence.

And the propaganda that has told so many to admire the first and hate the second works because for countless millions the nice words matter more than the real consequences and words are actually all they judge by. Those who look at what was done rather than what was said are stunned that anyone could consider Obama good, just as we are stunned that anyone could really consider Trump bad.

That’s even more ironically the case when those obsessed with word over action interpret the actions are betrayals of the word, without for one second counting in the consequences of inaction. These people too are judging solely by the word, by the abstract, and not by real world outcomes or the hard facts of objective reality. Some great word based abstract seizes their minds, all delivered by propaganda, so that things like the nature of who they are defending or agreeing with doesn’t factor in at all. The abstract of ‘total peace’ for instance, rather than the objective truth about the mullahs.

Now I live my life by the word. I am in many ways in love with the written word. But I’d say the strongest defence of my own political and moral sanity has come from always knowing the difference between the word and the real. Between media and fact. Between a nice claim and an evil act. This should be a basic facility possessed by every adult.

Instead, it’s rare. Saint Obama was always nearly as ludicrous as Saint George of Fentanyl is. Hitler-Devil Trump is even more absurd, once your eyes are fixed on action and consequence rather than media and claim. The ability to ignore the word, the mediated narrative, is the ability that keeps us in touch with reality.

Democrats don’t possess that ability, and neither do the podcasters, grifters and fresh critics of the Woke Right, of libertarian isolationism, or of Jew hating extremism. All of these are media consumers and regurgitators, devoid of a capacity to assess what they consume or refuse to consume. All of these are mediated persons, like Reese and her followers, who treat fictions as real and narratives as evidence.

For them, objective reality is silent. It is not seen and it cannot speak. All things are the mediated version of things. Obama’s home basketball court, if you like, playing his game.