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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
5h

So, so many truths in this post. The analogy of the rats was perfect. I, for one, find Trump’s unfiltered words refreshing, despite them sometimes being brash or hurtful. He often says what we are thinking, but what no other politician would dare to say! And like you, I watch WHAT HE DOES vs WHAT HE SAYS. He is a master at misdirecting his “enemies” or those he is negotiating with. So, like Jeff Childers often says, LTMW (let the man work), and enjoy the show!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Barry Soetoro belongs in prison, and the Obama myth belongs in the trash. Jupp nails the contrast: Obama sold America beautiful words and delivered betrayal, tyranny, racial poison, institutional rot, and Deep State rule. Trump says ugly truths in plain language and delivers results. Obama gave the public sugar water while weaponizing government, empowering Iran, feeding racial grievance, and training Americans to worship narrative over reality. Trump shows the RATS, names the RATS, and starts killing the RATS. The Left loves Obama because he lied softly. They hate Trump because he tells the truth loudly.

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