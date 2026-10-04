I’ve not bothered watching the Tucker Carlson versus Jacob Rees-Mogg debate.

I don’t understand why anyone would bother listening to either of these people anymore.

Tucker is a Jew hating, Qatari purchased Muslim asset who says that sharia law is great, Islam is no threat, and Churchill was the great villain of World War Two.

He’s also extraordinarily stupid in a way only fully evident since his mainstream media guardrails and on tap researchers and legal teams were removed.

He’s roughly on the same intellectual wattage as Don Lemon.

Rees-Mogg is a little bit brighter, but equally worthless. Like Tucker he used to seem better than he is, but has always been a caricature of the Tory grandee. He’s like a cartoon depiction expressing what everyone on the Left thinks conservatism is. And it turns out that he hates his own people as much as anyone on the Left does. He says we are mongrels. He wants us to die for Ukraine, when our own borders aren’t protected.

His attitude is that we should be serfs obediently marching to pointless wars of no benefit to ourselves.

The argument between them is an argument between two people who have never lived in the real world. One would have us submit to every foreign enemy imaginable, the other one would have us fight wars that gain us absolutely nothing.

Both have nothing honest or real to say about the threats already in our countries and both are, in slightly different ways, supporters of Islamic conquest and enemies of the Western world.

And it gets even more depressing when you look at who is laughing at their interview. The fictional British comic Jonathan Pie sneers at the interview, but he’s a middle class, affluent leftist just as batshit crazy as the two men he is criticising….and, like them, from a wealthy background while being kindly disposed towards Islam and stuffed full of programmed delusional attitudes.

Tom Walker, the ‘man’ behind his fictive persona Jonathan Pie, is a middle class BBC and C4 man, and you can’t get more Establishment, more worthless, and more out of touch than that.

In this combination, in this triad, we have three people who have millions of followers, who are widely known, who are by various standard indicators successful and influential. All are rich, all are frequently in the news and on telly, and all have media influence.

And they all come from very similar backgrounds, and they are all utterly worthless cunts who are completely divorced from reality.

All three are barely fit to be entrusted with the task of walking a dog, and yet all three are telling us how nations should operate. It’s a debate which offers us a choice between the smug Luxury Communism of Pie, the smug Tory betrayal of Mogg, or the smug frat boy Jew hatred of Carlson.

Mogg’s only ever had one worthwhile thought, which is that Britain should leave the EU, and he was a pretty incompetent advocate of that. Now he seems like his understanding of the world is almost as archaic as his dress sense. He’s apparently not noticed British decline and that we would struggle to militarily defeat a lesbian women’s rugby team in a bad mood, let alone Russia. I almost wonder if Mogg has even heard of the Muslim child rape gangs in Britain. He’s more likely to think the country is still like a P.G.Wodehouse novel.

Tucker had about two years of sounding sensible, between virulent bouts of mad or purchased TDS. He was a CIA Nepo baby, bow tie wearing mockery of Republicanism (the US cartoon version of the US Right, very like Mogg is the cartoon version of the British Right) before becoming MAGA adjacent for the shortest period of his career. From there he transformed into a figure somewhere between P.T.Barnum and Joseph Goebbels, a freak show antisemetic ringmaster inviting on a series of lunatics in a podcast version of a Nuremberg rally.

And Pie is even more of a programmed nothing than these two. Mogg had one original thought, Tucker had one two year spell of apparent sanity….but Pie is, as going by a fictional name suggests, nothing but an empty performative creation, an owned little indoctrinated creep who has never had a single original thing to say, and whose only satirical gimmick is to shout and swear a lot in a homage to Blair era spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Pie exists to stridently argue for all the leftist tripe that is already quite obviously destroying the world, while screaming that everyone is mad, or useless, or corrupt….except the people who are actually in charge.

These three perhaps together explain why third world low IQ, cousin marrying inbreds have found it so easy to infiltrate and conquer the modern West.

The incredible reality is that it is not difficult for third world savages to conquer us, no matter how stupid those people are. Such conquest is heavily funded by Muslim nations who pour billions of oil money into funding mosques, Islamic groups, and Western self hatred. It’s also heavily funded and supported by transnational bodies who want open borders and the fall of Western nations. And finally it’s funded too by the Chinese.

But even without all that….,the sheer overwhelming disconnect from reality and lifelong comfortable mediocrity of people like these three white stooges of Islamic conquest, shows why that conquest is succeeding.

Mogg still thinks NATO and the international rules based order and the ancient institutional loyalties of Old Tory Cold War days make sense, and still thinks Britain is all warm beer and cricket teams on green fields.

Tucker thinks Jews control the weather and that Palestinians are innocent.

And Pie thinks that getting shouty about mainstream politicians while actually supporting everything they do and the entire corrupt kakistocracy they represent qualifies as incisive satire when really it’s a safety valve for the system he is ‘mocking’.

These three make the products of cousin marriage look cunning.