Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Oct 4

No wonder how many useful idiots follow these three useful idiots in our upside/down world while Islamists are taking easy oil money off the table.

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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
Oct 4Edited

I like it. They are all 'worthless cunts' and emblematic of the state of decline impacting Western civilisation.

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