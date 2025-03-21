In Greek mythology Cerberus was the three headed guard dog of Hades, the Underworld where the spirits of the dead reposed in various areas dependent on their actions in life (Hades also being the name of the principal God of the Underworld, the brother of Zeus and Poseidon). Cerberus was there to ensure that spirits could not escape back to the realm of the living, and likewise to block or prevent the living from visiting the realm of the dead. In the first task he was generally depicted as successful, and in the second he was defeated or tricked by a variety of Greek gods, goddesses and heroes.

These defeats didn’t seem to dent the reputation of Cerberus to any great extent, since he also featured as the culminating (and therefore most difficult, and most heroic) of the 12 Labours of the demi-god Hercules, whose final ‘impossible task’, assigned with the intent of killing him, was to capture Cerberus.

Like the ferryman Charon, Cerberus represents a mythological force of distinction between Life and Death, in some ways more elemental and pivotal than the very human seeming Gods and semi-divine heroes who encountered him. He could be defeated, captured, tricked, but in each case these events were there to suggest not the weakness of Cerberus as a force, but the nature of the divine and the heroic in overcoming the otherwise inflexible laws of nature itself. Even when these forces that are more elemental, more existential, even than the Gods, are overcome, there they are again in the next tale.

There is an extremely interesting, not to say brilliant, essay by N.S. Lyons on The Upheaval Substack that talks about current US politics in terms of the return of ‘strong gods’, traditional values or powerful psychological templates of loyalty like faith, family and nation, with nationalism in particular being a force essentially excluded from post WWII western decision making and coming back through its chosen avatar and hero, Donald Trump. That article is very much worth reading:

In my own commentary, I’ve made the point for years now that one of the main differences between Trump and his haters and opponents is that he connects to primal loyalties, and they don’t. He embodies and manifest something that isn’t an elite class luxury belief of recent invention, and isn’t a managerial or bureaucratic assumption of right to rule bereft of any emotional appeal outside its own interests. I’ve spoken before about what a quintessentially American figure Trump is, which is both a large part of his appeal to those who love him, and his hideousness in the eyes of those who loathe him. Many of the latter already loathed America itself. They were ideologically convinced that America was founded on the crime of slavery, for instance, or in a class conscience way embarrassed and disgusted by ‘lowbrow’ tastes, blue collar attitudes, and the sheer lack of distanced sophistication in the love of your own nation and belief in its exceptionalism that lies at the core of the MAGA movement.

For the American ruling class in its late stage liberalism (now vehemently illiberal in the methods by which it protects itself) and for the European and British ruling classes who shared their Globalist prejudices, people like Trump or Vance and especially people from the lower orders who vote for them are physically, stylistically, fashionably and aesthetically repellent, just as much as they are political opponents. Americanness of this confident type is repellent to them, together with the strong god of nationalism more broadly.

But for the other side of the debate, for the deplorable ordinary majority, it is the luxury beliefs of the ruling class that are alien and disturbing, and the return of nationalism in an unashamed form that is familiar, comforting and rational. But more than merely that, it’s the thing that gives a strong emotive bond and a real sense of connection, the thing that taps into deep feeling and that frees that deep feeling from years of suppression, oppression and sneering contempt. It’s all this that makes Trump symbolic and significant, combined with an instinctive reading of what increases or decreases this mood in the electorate.

Things like trying to kill him to stop him, and his instinctive and immediate symbolic fist clenching response, transformed Trump as the avatar of American nationalism into the symbol of resurgence and restoration millions of Americans wanted, just as the endless Globalist propaganda efforts of mainstream media turned him at the same time into a New Hitler for those incapable of resisting that desperately corrupt programming. The irony was though that both the love and the hate can be primarily ascribed to the insane fervour of the attempt to deny the American people an actual choice or to prevent, when they have made that choice in Trump’s favour, it changing anything.

Trump has accessed the heroic, the mythical and the symbolic, because the bureaucratic gods of Globalism, distantly and uncaringly deciding the fate of citizens they despised, set every kind of Cerberus on him. Any mythical beast or attack dog they could conjure, they have set upon him, and this is what has really made his trajectory follow that of some semi-divine hero.

It’s just that the Hero today has to slay monstrous Agencies and Institutions, rather than dragons and giants or three headed giant dogs guarding the lands of the dead.

What those who sought to bury nationalism forever forgot, what those who sought to exclude nationalist and populist leaders forget, is that attempts at destruction that fail build the myth of the person or idea you are trying to eliminate. The hero’s journey is one of adversity and struggle which the hero overcomes, and of course nobody in US politics has had the level of hate and opposition Trump has overcome with the sole exception of US Presidents who were successfully assassinated.

Having taken on themselves very modern and false notions which reject tradition, history, family, nation, which place recently invented gods like Diversity and Inclusion before those older unifying ideas, Globalists acted as if the emotive ties built over centuries could be extinguished in the space of a lifetime. Whilst constantly and falsely invoking the corpse of Hitler and the threat of a Far Right Demagogue as the end point of nationalism, they completely forgot the beginning point of nationalism and its continuing power. Because every traditional Hero was really a nationalist hero or a proto-nationalist hero. Mythical Greek heroes were associated with specific city states and often formed the claimed beginnings of that city state and the basis of the polirical authority of royal and noble lineages in that city state. The epic poems that describe mythical monsters and battling heroes are ALL national epics.

What Globalism really represents is an effort over the last 80 years to suppress and destroy strong emotional bonds which in some cases stretch back thousands of years, which while successful in becoming politically dominant until a populist backlash against it has never been quite as successful in terms of emotional dominance or even majority voting support.

In order to erase populist policy or nationalist love of nation and demand for leadership that prioritises the nation, you have to eradicate as well as ignore hundreds or thousands of years of history. And since the national epic is tied to traditional masculine heroism, you have to erase manhood and masculinity too. You have to emasculate your men and demonise your history. Now only a deeply disturbed person would look at that truth and then go ahead and carry on with such a project. But this is what Globalism, sometimes deliberately, sometimes through class prejudice and snobbery, and sometimes simply through the fact that there is money to be made in betraying your nation, went ahead and did.

But if we look at what that insane project is doing now, in response to the reversal of Trump being elected to a second term, we see Cerberus Rising. We see Globalism setting it’s gatekeeping three headed hound on this Trump administration, determine to keep America in the Stygian, sepulchral gloom of an American Hades where no flicker or flame of national love is allowed and where the Globalist gods of this static empire of dust sit in perpetual bureaucratic judgement of the rest of us.

What are the three heads of Globalist Cerberus?

The Unquiet Zombies. The first head of Cerberus biting back is the head of the programmed, controlled, unthinking hordes, the domestic terrorists setting Teslas on fire, the screeching lunatics online, and the people trying to use civil disturbance and violence to do what vote rigging was this time unable to do. The Judges of the Dead. Lawfare 2.0 in its full ridiculousness and full seriousness, attempting to seize executive authority and impose Democrat hiring, firing, spending and even national security policies despite having lost the election. Foreign Heads of State. Globalism under threat in the US is still totally dominant in Western Europe, Canada and Australia. Therefore the leaders and populations of these nations are tasked with opposing the Trump administration, snarling or crying like domestic unquiet zombies, or attempting to deceive the administration, or growling and snarling at it while acting in directly contrary fashions. The UK in particular has become the of head of foreign interference, and more cunning in that task than the EU.

Thus with the first of those we have this:

And with the second of those we have this (an excellent summary in print of the lawfare against Trump):

Another superb explanation of the second head of Globalist Cerberus, the barking mad judges and their constitutional and judicial activist lawlessness, can be found here:

As the video above explains very well in the first 45 minutes, all of these Lawfare 2.0 lawsuits are political attacks with no real legal basis in which every single judge involved has issued rulings and injunctions and TROs they have no jurisdictional authority to issue. The second head of Cerberus is biting when it has as much real legal authority for doing so as an activist fanatic has when keying or burning someone else’s car.

And finally the third head of Cerberus comes from that foreign interference, manifesting as the media led hysteria for example of sudden ‘Canadian patriotism’ from Globalists who never felt it before, or via German, French and British attempts to undermine the Ukraine peace process.

We knew that no matter how disordered the leadership of the Democrat Party currently is, no matter how complete their electoral defeat was, Globalism as a whole could not let Trump govern without continued attempts to oppose him. Why? Because his project is the exact opposite of theirs. Returning to the heroism and life of the strong gods of nation, family and masculinity is a resurgence, a renaissance, and a promise that kills the Globalist dream of universal ashen wilderness and broken home total control over you, your nation and the world.

Cerberus wants you in that living death prison, under the thumb of Hades, in nations that he ruined. He would bite you even if he were toothless, and the Hero hasn’t slain him yet.