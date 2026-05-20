The Thomas Massie Affair is, of course, a classic heist movie. It’s the one where a lifelong fraudster pulls off a daring series of raids by pretending to be the only real constitutional conservative in Congress. Thomas Massie is the king of this type of fraud. Again and again he pulls off the same carefully planned heist. A series of coordinated speeches give the impression he’s achieving something. He promises that only he knows how to reduce the national deficit, and offers the hope of a balanced budget and more dollars in the citizens pockets. He builds a reputation as a daring rebel, a blocker of spending, but somehow always manages not to block any Democrat Party spending expansions.

As with all great heist movie heroes, Thomas has an eye for the ladies, and the ladies reciprocate. But the part he is playing requires him to be the Only Upright Man in Washington, and not that kind of upright, if you know what I mean, so the exciting bedroom antics are only hinted at in the trailer until you’ve already paid to see the full show.

In classic heist movie format, too, Thomas gets cocky, and thinks he can pull off the Ultimate Heist, stealing the Republican vote from incumbent billionaire Donald Trump. Thomas carefully scales the outside of Trump Tower in a daring nighttime raid featuring zip lines, Palestinian funding and the occasional flattering comment on The View. But his crack squad of professional grifters, hucksters and Epstein safe crackers are unaware of the new security features protecting The Donald, like the advanced We Are All Tired of This Shit surveillance system, or the Not All of Us Hate Jews pressure sensors. The greatest heist of all spectacularly fails, and Thomas, once the king of the hidden grift (what better way to hide it than to be the national amateur anti-grift Rhetoric Prize winner for the last 14 years) is forced to turn to doing turns on leftwing media for the remainder of his life, presumably featuring phrases like ‘show me the Queen’ and ‘pick a card, any card’.

OK, enough of the Thomas Crowne analogy. I have never liked heist movies anyway.

The movies I like best are usually about vengeance. They are usually about a guy who takes all kinds of beatings and just won’t die. They are about a guy who constantly gets betrayed by people who are supposed to be on the same side as him, but somehow always finds a way to win in the end. They are about a guy who can take a bullet and show defiance at the same time, a guy who is serious when it matters, but funny as hell with it, or who doesn’t just say he will be back, but does it. They are about a guy that everyone wants to stop, but nobody can, a guy who has seen his family put through hell, a guy they tried to assassinate who is still around and still fighting, and a guy who maybe does what he does because he loves his country.

That guy might make some speeches too, just like Thomas, but the speeches are the least of what he does, not the sum of what he does.

I’m glad that Massie is gone. Delighted, in fact. And I’m glad that Trump is still winning.

That’s the kind of script I like.

But I should tell you why, and it hinges on, more than anything else, who you think is the huckster here, who you feel cheated by.

In the last 10 years Trump has said things I didn’t agree with. He’s done things I didn’t agree with. Far from the boring cult label that every stripe of arsehole applies to us, Trump fans and loyal MAGA are well aware of Trump’s flaws and weaknesses. We know when he rambles. We know when he makes it all about himself. We know he fucked up on COVID. We know he appointed the Swamp all over the place in the first term, and we know how much it cost him. We can tell you just as quick as anyone else when he’s liked someone just because they blow smoke up his ass.

We know that Lindsay Graham is a piece of shit and that Trump either can’t see that or keeps him close for a smarter reason than isolationists or conspiracy theorists can work out. But that’s OK.

Because we also know that Trump hasn’t gone to war with Russia, which Graham and his Complex backers would absolutely fucking love. Unlike the isolationists and the ‘we are the real America First’ bullshitters we know that Venezuela was a 35 minute raid that flipped an entire nation from China backed enemy to US friendly oil suppliers and that very, very much is America First. And we know Iran intervention is far from the disaster that Panicans and liars pretend it is, but the successful downgrading of a major enemy and another ally effectively lost by China.

But here’s the real difference.

I have never once felt that Trump was a fraud. When he gets something wrong, I don’t for one second doubt that he’s still thinking of what is best for his country. It’s not mean tweets or crude language or talking about wiping out a civilisation or grabbing pussy that offends me, because I’m an adult.

Do you know one of the things that distinguishes an adult from a 2 year old toddler or from an unfortunate full grown person with severe learning difficulties? It’s the ability to distinguish between literal and non literal statements. The people who shit themselves at every Trump statement are (to bring in another movie) acting like Rain Man all the time.

Always take him seriously, never take him literally. And it’s not his fault if you can’t parse the language of the plainest speaking President there’s ever been.

I don’t feel betrayed by a joke, or a stratagem, or a tactic, or a negotiation because Trump told all of us how he operates and what his approach is. He wrote a fucking book on it. And I can tell that apart from the dishonesty of others, from those who make a literal promise they make no effort to fulfil. There’s a core to Trump, and he’s held to that core with a firmness that represents the most absolute honesty I’ve ever seen in politics.

Make America Great Again. Protect and advance genuine US interest. Not special interests. Not companies who outsource. Not other nations clinging like parasites, expecting to be protected, and offering nothing but jibes and sneers in response. And not bullshit libertarian or isolationist absolutes that take no account of what can be achieved on a given day and are always ready to believe fantasies that aren’t real.

If it’s peace that serves the core, peace it is. If it’s war, then war it is. If it takes smiling with and shaking the hands of scum, then so be it, from Mamdani to Putin to Nancy Bloody Pelosi I can’t think of one person Trump would not turn around and instantly change his commentary on if it served US interest to do so. He’d have done the same with Massie if Massie wasn’t determined to play the Budget Cut Martyr and serve Dem handlers while doing it.

People point to Trump attacking someone years ago, then saying they are great today, as if that exposes him. They act as if the fact that he’s attacked and then converted opponent after opponent as a negative comment on him and them. Guiliani was an enemy. Rubio was an enemy. Gabbard was an enemy. Dershowitz was an enemy. Kennedy was an enemy. We constantly hear from every Swamp creature that served in the First Term and then criticised and hated Trump. Nobody talks about the reverse, about how unusual it is to draw into your Cabinet a relatively recent Presidential candidate from a rival Party, and to do that with two seperate individuals.

The distinction here is important. Trump attacks people who stand in the way of his drive to make America great. If it serves the national interest to forget all that and recruit them, he does so. As soon as they support saving the US, he considers them great people. Bill Mayer, who is an interesting guy despite his own smug flaws because he has a capacity to at least see portions of truth, spoke with John Fetterman about how he realised that savage things Trump says about people are completely forgotten a little while later.

Mayer saw this as a weird personality quirk from Trump, but liked the unusual nature of it. He and Fetterman focused on it as unfiltered honesty with Trump just saying whatever occurs to him. But even this distorts what happens because Trump attacks and Trump forgiveness is always bound up in something else: is that person helping the USA?

What Mayer wasn’t smart enough to do is connect the lack of filter to the following forgiveness and understand this: the dislike is only forgotten when they do something that shows that they support the core of what Trump believes in. Guiliani showed he wanted real change under a Republican banner. Rubio showed he was highly competent but could still set aside his own ego to actually deliver for America. Gabbard knew the woke mind virus was a poison in US politics and wanted the intelligence agencies focused on real threats. RFKJ was obviously passionate, sincere and accurate in his comments on US health and how bad the situation has become regarding chronic conditions and child health. Show one instant of wanting to improve America and having a real point regarding how you will do that and Trump likes you.

Mayer and Fetterman, while still loyal to a party that has gone insane (both pointed to Fetterman’s 93% party line voting record) at least have both shown that they reject the full on insanity of severe TDS, severe hatred of the US itself, and the whole ‘assassination attempts are normal’ mentality. Both acknowledge, which is unusual for Democrats now, that Trump and Trump voters are human beings. That acknowledgement is better for America than the standard Dem response, so Trump knows these are at least people you can speak to.

It’s that simple.

And of course what has happened in response to this chat? Democrat media are out for Fetterman and Maher’s blood (quite literally) as well as Trump’s.

Within the Republican Party, Trump demands loyalty to himself not just out of boundless vanity but because he genuinely (and in most cases accurately) sees himself as the best person to deliver the core value: saving the US from decline and putting it on a path of strength and greatness. Anything and anyone that strengthens America is what Trump backs.

Even something as ultimately minor as the ballroom gets completely misinterpreted. It’s not an ego statement. It’s not a legacy. The WH lacked a space large enough for formal events at the scale that is common to modern diplomatic hosting. Trump saw a lack, there’s an obvious remedy, that remedy fits his own experience as a developer, so fix it. It’s a simple, useful and necessary fix that helps future Presidents out. Obama put in a basketball court so he could play with celebrity pals, purely as a gift to himself. How many future Presidents will host State functions? All of them. How many future Presidents are going to find a foreign leader who wants to play basketball with them? None. Which helps America? Which is really the ego driven selfishness?

You’ll have noticed this has become a lot about Trump and not much about Massie. That’s appropriate. Trump is the book. Massie is a footnote. Trump even when he gets it wrong is authentic and honest at the core, in his love of his country and in every policy being aimed at its success, protection and growth.

What was Massie’s core? It certainly wasn’t love of America. Love America and you do worry about a nation that chants Death to America acquiring nukes. You worry about that more than the cost of a limited engagement to prevent that occurring. Put America First for real and you know Iran has been a massive issue for 47 years and can’t be ignored. Put America First for real and you know having an ally in the ME who will do most of the fighting when needed is an asset and not a liability. Put America First for real and you might be more concerned about American kids dying of fentanyl overdoses than you are about the lives of the cartel-commie drug smugglers who Massie worried about.

Even the budget stuff, even the Lone Voice Saying No to Spending thing was fake and dangerous. Like most people on the Right I loved Massie and others when they pointed out government waste. Like most of us, as the result now shows, I also spotted that Massie never fucking stopped any of it, for all the talk, while Trump did deliver the USAID cuts and the DOGE investigations. The Trump budget that Massie fought against, it’s true, didn’t cut into enormous US debt levels. But it included vital funding to save the US, real funding on real and necessary things like the border and ICE, and Massie showed like many libertarians that he doesn’t give a shit about illegal immigration destroying the country. Fiscally obsessed, he couldn’t see the costs of that. And what would have happened if Massie got his way? The US would have gone back to Obama era projected spending levels higher than the ones Massie said were too high!

Finally I suppose, I should add the two sleazy parts to the tally of the Thomas Massie Affair. I don’t care who he consensually sleeps with, although the context was sordid and indicative of poor character, especially from someone who always painted himself as moral and distinct from the more unsavoury elements of Congress (and ‘congress’, too). But the Epstein Champion angle is equally fraudulent in my view.

You can tell me that conspiring with the Democrat Squad, with legislators who hate the USA, to push Epstein legislation was moral and focused on protecting victims and finding truth, and that primarily tells me you are naive or lying. Because all he did really was help Dems try to smear Trump as a pedophile, which is a disgusting lie. All he did was contribute to a frenzy about a case that occurred during RINO and Democrat periods of office, involving a Democrat donor, who Trump was just about the first famous person to ostracise. There’s no way a political operative as experienced as Massie didn’t know that he was being used to help false sexual smears against Trump. Nor do I think, unlike many of his followers, that Massie was stupid enough to believe that incriminating evidence that could topple lots of famous people, if it ever existed, has been preserved.

What hasn’t been preserved, after fighting budgets that protect the US, fighting military actions that strengthens the US against its enemies, and fighting the President he was supposed to serve, is Massie’s career.

I guess it’s another 5 million dollar property in South America like MTG, or a regular guest spot on leftist news channels, next.

Good riddance.