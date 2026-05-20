Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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JAN BARKATULLAH's avatar
JAN BARKATULLAH
1h

Once again, you put into words thoughts that swirl around in my head that I could never organise and articulate so elequantly and clearly

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1h

Excellent post!

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