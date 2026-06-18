Back in May 2025, it was widely reported that in mainstream media that the personal properties and vehicle of serving UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer had been fire-bombed. This of course was a major story. Direct attacks on a Prime Minister are unusual in the UK. Firebombings are unusual. Firebombing attacks on Prime Ministers are especially unusual.

The one thing you can immediately say about this is that it was a very big story.

Who did it? Why did they do it? What was going on? This was a major national security issue. This is the stuff that should have had every investigative journalist in the country very keen to get on the case.

Only that’s not how it played out.