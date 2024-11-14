The lessons from the 2024 election should be extremely clear.

Trump delivered every Swing State. He delivered an increased black vote, an increased Latino vote, an increased young male vote. He is the most successful Republican in the modern era in terms of attracting voters from traditionally Democrat voting demographics. Blue collar and Rust Belt Democrats have of course been going to him in droves since 2016 based on the pretty reasonable realization that Trump was the first politician to actually listen to them in decades. The leader of a Union that might once have been prepared to bury Republican bodies in an underpass, like the Teamsters Union, attended his Republican Conference.

Trump has delivered the three highest Presidential vote totals in US history, barring the solitary and now even more obviously crooked 81 million votes of Joe Biden in 2020.

And of course he drew in former Democrats from the opposite social end of the spectrum to blue collar workers. He obtained the endorsements of Robert F.Kennedy Jnr and of Tulsi Gabbard and of Elon Musk, all of whom were once considered to be on the other side. Kennedy brought with him that element of the Left that is still capable of acknowledging reality, while Musk’s example even shifted a portion of the Silicon Valley and tech industry moguls.

In the 2024 campaign, Trump’s team even reversed the pattern of voting by which many natural Republicans conceded through apathy. The base was highly motivated and not put off by the appeal to breaking away chunks of the Democrat core vote. The campaign crucially got large numbers of voters to vote early, and apathetic sectors to engage and work towards victory.

Even the Amish came out and voted for Trump. Think about that. A people defined by a high degree of rejection of involvement in the affairs of ‘the English’ as they still sometimes designate the rest of America, were motivated to vote for Trump. A similar odd triumph can be found in the fact one of the most Republican voting demographics of 2024, in some places the most Trump endorsing demographic of all, was the Native American vote.

Now that’s a demographic everything about the modern Democrat Party is supposed to appeal to. Democrats support ethnic identity based politics and are long practiced in developing ‘community leaders’ who essentially organize block ethnic minority voting based on a patronage and client relationship where various public spending bribes seal the deal. This has been the Democrat Plantation tactic for many years. And of course Democrat backed ethnic propaganda cement this essentially corrupt relationship with narratives of oppression and ancient grievance. There can be few groups on the surface more susceptible to this than Native Americans, especially as Critical Race Theory and Marxist land narratives turn all American history into a Stolen Land fable of white malice and Noble Savage oppression.

But despite the Democrat CRT dominance of academia and whole departments of universities focused on Native American grievance just as determinedly as they focus on Black grievance or Palestinian and Muslim grievance (narratives which Democrat voting control of the film, media and entertainment industry also spreads through the whole of popular culture)….Native Americans voted around 58% in favor of Trump nationwide. In Arizona 64% of the Native American vote went to Trump.

The truth is that Trump the divisive, racist, xenophobic, alienating and offensive Literally Hitler white supremacist Trump, is the most successful and attractive Republican in terms of drawing in ethnic minorities the Republicans have had in the modern era, and possibly ever, given the low percentages he was starting from and especially given the media and Democrat combined established hold on these groups and constant propaganda telling them that Trump represents a threat to their very existence.

Compared to other Republicans for 50 or even a 100 years, minorities love Trump. Being shot, being subject to lawfare, being a convicted felon and a man the State could not destroy appealed to a youth, black and street culture influenced group of voters. Talking about God’s role in his survival as well as a uniquely judged balancing of liberal and conservative views socially gives him appeal to older and religious voters, both Evangelicals and Christians generally turned off by the often progressive-woke stance of many Churches.

Common sense views on the family and patriotism and capitalism have a particular resonance for religiously conservative Latino voters and voters who themselves or whose parents fled Communist regimes. All this is far more attractive far more broadly than Swamp Republicanism is. MAGA is actually about as far from an exclusively white male (let alone white supremacist) movement as you can get. Which underlying the insane rhetoric is of course another reason for a party dependent on racial division to fear and hate him.

So Trump’s broad appeal encompasses both reassuring the existing Republican vote that he will challenge Globalist, woke and progressive views and the corruption of elite interests, AND bringing exactly the SAME promise to ethnic minority groups who are a lot more socially conservative minded and a lot more worried about food bills than their rich white Democrat ‘champions’ are.

By the end, the hysterical Democrat campaign had reached the point of effectively telling their prior client groups that if Trump was elected they would be put in death camps. That is what the Trump is Hitler narrative was saying, and that is what people were seeing in their newspapers, in Biden’s broadcasts and public addresses, in the screeching denunciations of actors and actresses, in the misinformation efforts of the likes of Robert Reich and Rob Reiner (there seems to be a split where a Bobby becomes sensible but a Rob or a Robert should definitely be avoided…).

The only people still acting as if it was true and a real threat are largely trans activists and affluent young white women with a university degree and genuine mental health issues. For some strange reason Joe Biden was quite able to sit with Literally Hitler and have a polite chat with him, indicating the pure depth of cynicism behind those earlier rants and apocalyptic warnings. The Trump is Hitler narrative is exposed for what it always was, a naked lie combined with a hypocritical grasp at total power and unending power.

The ethnic vote across the board rejected this line. Yes, the Democrat advantage in the black and Jewish vote is still (depressingly) strong. But Trump is the first Republican in decades to get it moving in his direction, to create a big red crack in these previously impenetrable blue walls of Democrat voting.

All of this of course speaks to Donald Trump’s personal magnetism and example, although both Democrat and RINO commentators and voters consistently underestimate his strengths. Their cartoonish and malign depiction of him is so fixed in their minds that they cannot comprehend the appeal of moments like his defiant response to an assassination attempt or his interactions with grieving service families, border patrol agents, cops, firemen, soldiers, union members, restaurant workers or ordinary people in street encounters. Trump does the traditional glad-handing of a campaigner in a much more immediate, real and genuinely affectionate way than career politicians are now capable of, and he does it with a humor and grace totally opposite to the TDS caricature of the man. Ordinary people respond to that and love the humor of his McDonald’s appearance or garbage truck appearance just as much as the superior and condescending elite class view these moments as proof of Trump’s crudeness.

His brilliant instinct for the common touch is, to the self-indoctrinated affluent class, merely revoltingly common.

With so much of their distaste for Trump then being wrapped up in class conscious snobbery and threatened elite value judgements not shared by voters lower down the social scale, they are reduced to lying to themselves about how obviously vile and unattractive to everyone Trump must be. That some people see blunt honesty where they see constant lies, or determined courage against corruption where they see ‘convicted felon’, cannot properly register with them. To acknowledge Trump’s attractive and charismatic features would be to question the depth and acknowledge the irrationality of their own hatred, and they can’t do that.

They are the elite, he is crude, vulgar and disgusting, and the common herd who vote for him are too. This is the level of their perception and awareness, whether they are Democrat or Republican Trump haters and whether they are professional political strategists and journalists or academics and students at provincial universities. At the core of it all the hate is psychologically driven by the fact that his popularity with the people and attunement to their needs and desires is also automatically a rejection of their sense of superiority, intelligence and deserved social rank above the common man. In such a situation they must scrabble around for explanations that allow them to keep feeling superior, and the appealing one there is that Trump is a demagogue and other people are too stupid to perceive it.

This is of course an absurd misreading and self-defeating because you then start describing all his voters as Nazis or morons (hardly likely to change their minds or attract their votes). But its pragmatic uselessness (as political strategy, as genuine explanation) is less important than the true task of such propaganda: psychologically letting the elite escape the recognition of their own flaws, letting them keep feeling that they are superior, righteous and smart, and letting them cling lovingly to all the policies people don’t actually want. In that, it is highly useful to those wishing to explain away their own faults.

The purpose of demonizing propaganda is then not just to bully and intimidate the detested figure and the detested group. It is to affirm and protect the ego and self-valuation of the demoniser. It is a tribute to their own vanity and an affirmation of their superiority especially when objective reality or public popularity is telling them they are wrong. We often forget how much their propaganda at its most strident is aimed at themselves, buttressing a sense of moral and intellectual superiority, affirming insane delusions, proving social, cultural and institutional power when they get to spread it everywhere. By the end, by the point that the wider world is sick of it and moves decisively against it, they are only talking to themselves (like the sobbing and screaming people who post videos of their hysterical reactions to Trump’s win). Perversely, the reason you post clips that prove to others how delusional you are, is to prove to yourself that you aren’t.

If I scream this harder, it must still be true. It’s just that you are all so fucking stupid you voted for that MONSTER!.

In other words hating Trump avoids having to hate how wrong you are. Better to detest the 75 million people who vote for him than admit you might be wrong on a few things. How are you better than the common herd, how is your social eminence and personal wealth justified, if ordinary people or that ‘crude monster’ Donald Trump are actually smarter than you on political policy?

It is this class and psychological defensiveness and ego protection that powers much of the hatred of Donald Trump and the distaste, horror and fear with which his voters (ordinary Americans) and populism in general is viewed by the media and political elites or by the university educated who form the indoctrinated ground level support that remains to the edifice of superiority, corruption and delusion that is the Democrat Party. This protection of my sense of superiority factor is at least as important as pure financial and political corruption is.

When we look at the level of hate and the portrayal of Trump or the image of Trump held by established and successful figures and their paid agents throughout the western world, what we are seeing is something that doesn’t just relate to Trump as an individual but to a realignment of politics more broadly. It is a growth throughout the western world of two simultaneous forces-a growing sense from below that the people in charge get everything wrong (populism) meeting an ever more naked sense from the people in charge that the people below get everything wrong (Globalist-progressive authoritarianism). The people in charge cannot admit that populism is right and their policies harm most people not just because they profit from and are financially invested in these failed policies, but also because their identity and self-worth is invested in them too.

So what are the obvious lessons I mentioned at the start? They are these:

Only the elite and very specific, highly indoctrinated client groups back Globalist Progressive parties and woke politics. Even long captured client groups and demographics are breaking away from identity politics centred and corrupt systems of preference and patronage. The social and economic decline speeded by Globalist choices also speeds and develops (quite naturally) public resistance to those policies and public support for populist alternatives. A grand realignment has seen the working classes and the ‘left behind’ become the groups championed by real conservatives, while the old parties of the Left become the parties of wealth, power, corporate interference, authoritarianism and neo-feudalism. CRT and identity indoctrination is starting to fail as a means of controlling the ethnic minority vote as the corruption and genuine exploitation involved becomes more and more obvious. Even client groups eventually learn that its about cynical control rather than genuine care. The power of legacy and corporate media is broken. While they can still act as an effective block to the punishment of guilty parties, they are no longer a powerful tool of persuasion because their audience is much smaller than alternative media and their history of dishonesty is now too glaringly obvious. They remain the established sources receiving elite funding, but they are utterly discredited and can’t shift an election result by lies alone. Their demonization of Trump failed. Faced with such failure, the Globalist Progressive elite have only three choices. They can accept the new reality and treat Trump and populist policies in a more sane and balanced way, or they can double down and keep opposing them. the first shows people that their condemnations were hysterical and false. The second shows people that they still aren’t listening and can’t admit they were wrong. The choices there are both unflattering-coward submitting to new power, or fanatic incapable of adapting to a new reality. Their third choice is to pretend to accept some things they despise (treating Trump cordially, adopting some more popular sounding ideas) while of course acting very vigorously still to try to prevent populist policies and Trump type measures being adopted. The third option will be the one adopted by most of them, and especially by the RINO and traitor within contingent of the Republican Party (the Swamp figures on the alleged Right). The election of Thune to Senate Majority Leader (making conciliatory noises towards Trump, but getting put in place as as McConnell clone as rapidly as possible) is the first move of the Wormtongue contingent of professional traitors within the Republican Party.

The first 7 points I outline above should make it blindingly obvious to all Republicans that their party and national interests are best served by embracing a Trump agenda. This is what delivers historic triumphs, as well as this being the set of policies that will deliver national success. The final point shows just how much Republican Swamp creatures remain the enemy within, and how much they have to be defeated just as comprehensively as the Democrats have been.

More broadly, Trump and MAGA populism is the real template of rightwing and conservative success elsewhere. The least popular, least convincing position of all is Swamp Establishment Conservatism, which has even fewer adherents outside the narrow bands of the people in a Senate or a Parliament than extreme woke and Globalist politics have. The only people more discredited than the media or the Democrats by the 2024 election result are the Republicans of the Liz Cheney, John Bolton, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell or Lincoln Project persuasion, and the kind of betraying the people fake conservatism they represent.

While Democrats can still draw on indoctrinated classes (a real, if deluded, remaining base essentially consisting of the still sleepwalking black and Jewish vote, journalists, LGBTQ+ activists, academics, students and the most hysterical women in the country of either gender..) Swamp Republicans have nobody except each other and the abusive-submissive relationship they have formed with the Democrats and such corrupt funding blocks as the military-industrial complex or Big Pharma. That funding is dependent on getting harmful vaccines passed or getting new wars delivered, and they have failed in that by losing to Trump and failing to stop Trump. Wormtongue only has Saruman as a ‘friend’, and Saruman beats him about the head and expects results.

How Thune acts next will give us a sense of whether any of the true realities can penetrate Senate Swamp consciousness, and perhaps also give us a degree of understanding of what actors (partially) behind the scenes like the Globalist intelligence services have on them. Some voices seem to think that Thune’s conciliatory language towards Trump in recent months or weeks is genuine. That seems a very hopeful position, but there are ways to impose the Trump platform and we do have the ability of just three Senators being required to impose a confidence vote. Getting Swamp Republicans to fall in line and not block what this administration intends to do is the next great task.

As with getting elected despite media bias, criminal lawfare and the opposition of vast networks of power like the military industrial complex provides both vital hope and a valuable lesson to populists and real conservatives elsewhere, dealing with the Swamp/Establishment contingent on the Right that has been owned and controlled by the Enemy for decades will give a template for other patriots and populists elsewhere. If the new Trump administration fails in this task, we can learn from it. If it succeeds, we can both learn and benefit from it.