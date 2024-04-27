We all recall how one of the great betrayals of 2020 was the way the US Supreme Court, stocked with a decent number of Justices of supposed conservative inclination, including several fresh Trump picks, ran away from the issue of a stolen election. The repeated refusal of the Supreme Court to take cases against electoral fraud, and then its willingness to see cases that it did briefly glance an insouciant eye upon dismissed on spurious grounds of ‘standing’, sealed the deal for the blatant theft of an election, just as much, and certainly with more finality, than the bias of the media or the complicity of anti Trump forces within the Republican Party.

The Supreme Court could have made a ruling that acknowledged the seriousness and extent of electoral fraud in 2020, that at the least looked at the evidence being collected on that, and they ran away from it. It was an act of Supreme cowardice.