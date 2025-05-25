Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Douglas Brodie
4h

The UK Uniparty and the EU are on a globalist rollercoaster which is about to collapse. Their fantasy New World Order of totalitarian one-world governance with the plebs safely locked in digital straitjackets is falling apart. Ewan Stewart has joined the dots nicely in this TCW post: https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/quelle-surprise-eu-says-jump-and-starmer-says-how-high/

“But our elite are clinging onto yesterday’s world. It might have been possible to pretend the juggernaut of globalism was unstoppable when Sunak, von der Leyen and Biden were in cahoots, but that was then. Now, Trump and Vance are ploughing a totally different furrow. The US has left UN Climate accords, it has left the World Health Organisation, it champions free speech, it too is now mercantilist in trade and is pivoting to Asia.

The old order is no more, but neither Britain nor Europe has got the message. The new order is about trying to protect the very people who elected them (novel idea) through cheap energy and energy security. It’s about lowering taxes, it’s about national interests, it’s about a sensible and secure migration policy, and it’s about equity. It is not about self-loathing and virtue-signalling.

In this environment, it is highly unlikely even a Democrat Party president in the US would go back to the ways of Biden. Britain needs to smell the coffee and get real with the new world order.”

Jackie Williams
4h

Thank you for putting into words what I feel. I’m so angry at what is happening to the country but don’t have the talent to write as you do.

