The day after Starmer signed away Chagos to the Mauritians, the Mauritians signed a deal with the Russians.

Starmer has signed the UK up to paying billions so that Russia can spy on the Chagos naval base and exploit all the fisheries and mineral resources he signed away.

While Starmer is also one of the ‘leaders’ most determined to enter a war with Russia and support Ukraine at the risk of nuclear war.

He says the Chagos deal, possibly the most absurd and unnecessary military and strategic blunder in British history (at least the fall of Singapore or similar disasters came during a war, and were not actively pursued and created by the British government)….increases our national security.

Presumably the way signing away our fishing waters to the EU is a huge boost to our fishing industry.

This government essentially exists to take things from the British people and nation and give them to others. All our treaties, all our taxes, all our policies, are now unwanted transfers and thefts from us, whether of our rights or our money, backed by force and oppression.

We give our waters to Europeans and our streets to Muslims, our farms to BlackRock and our arms to Ukraine, our armies to the EU and our bodies to WHO.

It’s a weird and novel kind of Transfer Tyranny, where a government assumes the right to do anything to you, and then hands that right to foreigners.

It’s happy to contradict itself, as with simultaneously going all in against the Russians on one front that has nothing to do with us, while equally handing the Russians a massive geopolitical victory over us through the idiocy of the Chagos deal.

It is happy with this because its main purpose and its sense of self worth is invested entirely in national submission. These are all people who think that Britain is only good when it bows and submits, and it doesn’t really care who that submission is to. Even the belligerence against Russia isn’t on Britain’s behalf, but as an obsequious servant of NATO and Globalism.

This is Gad Saad’s suicidal empathy as national policy. Anything that humiliates, demeans and lessens Britain and the native British is a thing that the Labour government will actively pursue, all while claiming it is something that strengthens us.

It is like a demon is in possession of your body politic, a demon of submissive and perverse lust, whose excited desire lies in being forced and ruled, owned and taken, by others. For the progressive metropolitan, the type of national submissive pervert that Starmer represents, our national position is on our knees or arse up and face down, encouraging our rape.

The likes of Starmer never met an enemy they did not love much more than they have ever loved their own country. The ideology they took on at university and in middle class social circles is the ideology of national humiliation as a moral good. Just as the sexual submissive feels pleasure from degredation and humiliation, the national submissive does too.

And it helps that they get paid for it, of course.