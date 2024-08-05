Let’s talk a bit about hypocrisy.

We normally think of hypocrisy as simply doing yourself what you claim to oppose. So, for example, even on this briefest of definitions, we can immediately see how hypocrisy forms the foundation of every modern evil.

Evils such as professing to be an anti-fascist but using fascist tactics, as groups like Antifa do. Or claiming to oppose bigotry, whilst being incredibly bigoted and blinkered yourself. Or, as Critical Race Theory does, claiming to be anti-racist, whilst hating one particular race and defining them as evil by skin colour and the source of all harm, all oppression, and all social injustice.

But hypocrisy actually covers even more ground than this, and becomes the greatest moral evil as well as the best one word description of the way a class in power now behaves.

We can call these people ‘the elites’, but that is often far too flattering for the freaks and incompetents who frequently feature among them, and it’s only accurate really in terms of being at the very top of our society, of billionaires. The multi millionaires below them, or the merely affluent academics and journalists, aren’t really all that elite even financially. Yet they share exactly the same attitudes as their masters.

When we think of people who express globalist attitudes and support globalist policies, we are thinking of a broad coalition that stretches from the majority of teachers, nurses and doctors to corporate executives to senior civil servants, bureaucrats and businessmen. Some are fabulously wealthy, but some are merely financially safe.

None are struggling. People who are genuinely struggling are much more in touch with reality. Even the lowliest of them will have some State profession that provides automatic rewards and which will now be pandered to be higher level globalists. Junior doctors, for example, given eye watering pay promises whilst the same UK government insists that the elderly who cannot pay their fuel bills must die in larger numbers because the ‘public’ money has run out.

It always runs out for groups that aren’t favoured, and it never runs out for those groups that are favoured.

Despite the broad range of wealth they encompass though, globalists are a social class, or even a caste. They have an intense loyalty to their own class interests. And they combine that with a loathing and hatred, ideologically acquired but reflective of social separation from the wider public, of the rest of us.

That hatred includes the automatic assumption that any of us who don’t share their attitudes and don’t favour their policies and don’t move in their social circles, are worthless filth. Since nobody in the past shared their very modern ideas either, everyone in the past is worthless too. The whole of the history of their nation is understood as worthless, including ancestors of all social levels.

Unless of course those people can be linked to modern favoured groups or used to endorse modern globalism. In the UK the BBC has erected a plaque at a historic location where a small Roman auxiliary force was based. Since that force consisted of Moors from North Africa, the globalist public broadcaster (British in name but not loyalty) described it as the first African community in England.

The idea of course being to pretend that modern multi-racial diversity was present in the same levels in Roman Britain, and to deny white British or English people any priority of claim over their own country. So history within Britain is only referenced approvingly when it can be twisted to support a modern favoured group and modern globalist attitude, and even better applied as a hatred and denial of the disfavoured group, the white English.

The real history-that Celts were white, that Gauls were white, that even most North Africans in the Roman period were Semitic or white, that Ancient Britons were white, that ‘Moors’ was an incredibly loose terms that included non blacks and that this contingent would have been minuscule in Britain, is all discarded. What people are supposed to read from this is that anyone objecting to never before seen immigration and to the modern ideology of worshipping Diversity, is denying historical reality. This is achieved by a racist erasure of white history and the twisting of history to suit modern ideas.

It’s a small but typical example of how modern globalist hypocrisies work. A racist endeavour of erasure is cast as an anti-racist discovery. The denial of real history is treated as the acknowledgement of real history.

It’s in history too that we find the best description of globalist attitudes as they really are. These are views held by a self-interested class. They are views held by people who hate their own majority population and hate their own nation state. They are treasonous views.

In other words, they are the views of the Traitor Class. Already comfortable people who always advance their own interests whilst denying and reducing their own nation and the majority of people in that nation. People who prefer the exotic to the familiar, the foreign to the native, the far to the near, the newly arrived to the long settled, the migrant to the citizen. People who see themselves as loyal to The Planet, rather than to a particular portion of it.

Such views require a certain level of comfort. They are unnatural views, contrary to how the human brain works in a natural environment. It is natural to favour one’s own people. It is natural to care more about your family than about strangers, and about people who share your culture, language and identity more than about people who don’t. These modern attitudes which invert this natural loyalty and instil instead a hatred of your own have been accurately described as luxury opinions.

The Traitor Class, the globalist mindset, is therefore at war with human nature and objective reality, just as much as it is at war with the majority populace, the People, or old concepts of loyalty to a specific Nation.

In-group thinking is hardwired into human social organisation. It’s necessary for survival. It developed to protect us from predators and external threat, which we face and defeat best in homogeneous groups tied by blood and culture. But globalism substitutes the in-group of natural ties (family, kin, real communities, old and established loyalties tested by time) for a class and caste based in-group, for like-minded Traitor Class ‘citizens of the world’ serving their interests in corrupt ways that harm the rest of us, even when they aren’t actively attacking the rest of us.

Perhaps the core hypocrisy and lie at the heart of globalism and progressivism is the idea that these views escape in-group preference or escape bigotry, racism, ignorance, and inequality….when really they exacerbate racial hatreds and divisions, are built on racist grounds, require intense levels of bigotry, and support a parasitic and exploitative class as it asset strips its own nation and oppresses its own people.

If we look at how the Traitor Class respond to the frustration of the majority, to any instance of either populist political rebellion or street level disturbance and uprising from the majority populace, we see the perfect hypocrisy of everything they believe.

Let’s look again at a broader definition of hypocrisy:

“The word "hypocrisy" entered the English language c. 1200 with the meaning "the sin of pretending to virtue or goodness".[2] Today, "hypocrisy" often refers to advocating behaviors that one does not practice. However, the term can also refer to other forms of pretense, such as engaging in pious or moral behaviors out of a desire for praise rather than out of genuinely pious or moral motivations.

Definitions of hypocrisy vary. In moral psychology, it is the failure to follow one's own expressed moral rules and principles.[3]According to British political philosopher David Runciman, "other kinds of hypocritical deception include claims to knowledge that one lacks, claims to a consistency that one cannot sustain, claims to a loyalty that one does not possess, claims to an identity that one does not hold".[4] American political journalist Michael Gerson says that political hypocrisy is "the conscious use of a mask to fool the public and gain political benefit".[5]”

That’s a Wikipedia entry, and once you are aware of their biases, it becomes quite useful. Hypocrisy is not just doing what you say others are doing. It’s pretending to be good.

Doing evil in the name of good. Redefining evil as good, and good as evil. A mask used for political benefit, claiming some noble intent whilst doing some vicious deed.

What better describes claiming to be protecting Democracy, whilst stealing elections and imprisoning political dissidents?

What better describes claiming to Be Kind, whilst doxxing, censoring, silencing, bullying and persecuting those whose views differ from yours?

What better describes redefining the murder of your own child in the womb as a good thing, as a natural right?

What better describes calling the sexualisation, exploitation and genital mutilation of children, grooming them, perverting them, chemically altering them, the protection of these children from harm? Or calling gender distortion a support for identity, instead of a destruction of it?

What better describes the pious sanctimony of the Traitor Class, which assumes the tasks and language of a clerisy at its most corrupt, whilst believing in nothing real, spiritual or substantial at all?

The new British PM Keir Starmer is an incredibly representative example of the Traitor Class and the way hypocrisy is the foundation of their entire world view. As with so many others who serve globalist interests, he is a product of the affluent upper middle class who has never had to do any kind of ordinary or lowly job. He comes from a well off family and his entire social experience is of interaction with likeminded affluent globalists in a few metropolitan regions of London. This citizen of the world has a mental understanding shaped by a few square miles of territory in London, where everyone he ever met thinks exactly like him. He moved from university to law practice to government, not once having to meet anyone real and not once having to fight, struggle, or excel in order to rise.

But of course Starmer would go on to believe and support every race based fantasy about unearned privilege, having never earned a thing himself. Because everything was handed to him by his ideological conformity and his social class, it is more convenient to pretend that it was handed to him by his skin colour. All the money and advantage is in subscribing to the race hypocrisies, so he does so.

Starmer floated to the top simply by being weightless and substanceless, the exact kind of ‘leader’ that Globalism requires. In globalism, the man born to follow is the man born to be Prime Minister, because this alleged leadership role is really only a middle management position to fool the general public whilst the real powers decide their fate. Starmer never gave any indication of a flicker of talent, merit or self awareness that could question the assumptions and prejudices of the class he was part of. Like Trudeau or Macron or an English football manager, he is selected as a person who will never challenge orthodoxy and never think independently, but boorishly and stubbornly insist on modern pieties.

Starmer was the right hand man of Jeremy Corbyn when Corbyn was massively increasing antisemitism in the Labour Party and after Corbyn had shown a 40 year history of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. Corbyn laid wreaths for Jew killing terrorists. Starmer served him and was rewarded by him, becoming perhaps his strongest ally and, purely by wearing suits and speaking softly, the ‘moderate face’ of the Corbyn era. These are people who supported actual terrorists who murdered Jews.

Today, Starmer announces with shock and loathing that Nazi salutes have appeared on Britain’s streets. He’s supported, for years, Arab versions of Nazism. He supported, for years, the Labour Party’s biggest anti-Semite. He and his party supported Hamas friendly marches in London. His party have relied for many of their votes on Britain’s growing Muslim population, and is full of people (both Muslim and leftist whites) who hate and detest the world’s only Jewish nation. It is likely that 80-90% of the people in the UK who excuse any Muslim atrocity and don’t care about atrocities inflicted on Jews are Labour Party members or voters.

He’s also supported, of course, the Zelenskky regime in Ukraine, which has been bolstered for years by Nazi brigades in a nation that celebrates World War Two Nazis as national heroes.

In other words he has supported real Nazism, both at home and abroad. And now claims suddenly to be most horrified by it, based on assumed, unproven assertions of Nazi salutes from white working class protestors.

Similarly this is a man who knelt for Black Lives Matter, a hypocritical racist hate organisation which had prompted racial murders and coordinated long months of rioting which ended in over 20 deaths and billions of dollars of property damage. Assuming that pious mask of doing good, he directly supported evil. At the time it gained him “political benefit” (as per definition of hypocrisy). It represented a pious or moral stance “out of a desire for praise” (virtue signalling, and another match for the definition of hypocrisy). It accrued to Starmer more political support from higher level globalists, and it directly repudiated the white majority of his nation.

Having gone all in on supporting Nazism and racism and street violence and rioting, this same man invokes those words as a means to demonise and hate the white working class when their frustration finally boils over.

The people who spent years encouraging civil disturbance when it suited them, up to and including support for terrorist groups, now dare to tell you that they are horrified by civil disturbance, and honest in their claims to oppose rioting and racism.

What they don’t tell you, in the midst of the new oppressive police units they are creating and the crackdowns on speech and thought they are promising, is that it has taken 60 years for the white working class to riot. 60 years of being ignored and oppressed and attacked, including 30 years of their daughters being gang raped.

What someone like Starmer, steeped in the globalist hypocrisy of the Traitor Class, won’t tell you is that he had never offered special protection to white people when their children are blown up or gang raped. He has never told white working class communities that he hears their suffering and has their back. He has never offered special protection to churches or synagogues. He has nothing to say about black supremacism. He has nothing to say about Islamic terrorism.

When a black 2nd generation immigrant murders three little girls, he wants to speak most about white racism. When racial assaults against whites and Jews rise he says nothing. He encourages all the policies that create more of these incidents, including prioritisation of Muslims and ethnic minorities, open borders, and sick attitudes to Israel today or to the Britain of yesterday.

All of this is entirely in line with the innate hypocrisy and malice of other Globalist leaders. It is what Macron would do and say. It is what Trudeau would do and say. It is what recently departed UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would do and say. It is the standard and predictable but still grotesque hypocrisy of the Traitor Class.

“Claims to an identity one does not hold”.

Like Prime Minister when hardly anyone voted for you and more people hate you.

Like President when you hate your own country.

Like anti-racist when you are a racist, and like anti-fascist when you are a fascist.

Or like world leader when you are merely a puppet.

The truth is that this social class, this professional caste of world citizens, produces a standard product now as its public leaders. It’s a shoddy piece of work. Mass produced, aesthetically displeasing, showing no craft, skill, or imagination. Like a tool for a crude malign task. A dagger without decoration, and a cheap shovel for a mass grave. Stamped through in every part with hypocrisy, and blind to itself and reality in equal measure.