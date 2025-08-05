A little while ago, mainstream media across the western world ran with an image that was a total lie. They ran with that image enthusiastically and immediately, and they put it on the front page of multiple newspapers. For those of you who missed it, here is one of the versions of it that was considered news b6 those who produce and by those who consume mainstream media:

The New York Times shared the image you see above, but they didn’t just share this image. They added the headline: Young, Old and Sick Starve to Death in Gaza: ‘There is Nothing’. The article that followed was a now familiar refrain telling the readers of this paper that Israel is an irredeemably awful and monstrous nation deliberating starving to death huge numbers of civilians. The gist was both very clear and very emotive, and it painted Israel and its citizens as demonic mass murderers, while depicting the Palestinians as innocent, terrified civilians being starved to death by cruel oppressors for no reason whatsoever.

This wasn’t the only paper to take this line, of course. Most of them have in one form or another. In the UK the tabloids The Express and The Mirror put photographs of this same ‘starvation victim’ on their front pages, again accompanied by articles stating categorically that there is starvation in Gaza deliberately caused by Israel. One week ago the ever reliable Owen Jones had an article in The Guardian titled Israel has deliberately starved the people of Gaza: it couldn’t have done it without the West’s help.

For Owen of course accusing Israel of deliberate starvation of innocents is great fun, but not quite broadly demonising enough, and he might as well get in a blanket condemnation of the western world at the same time. If there is one thing you can always expect from an Owen piece, it is that he will take a common leftist lie and make it even more crudely and brutally explicit.

In the same period the NYT produced another article titled Gazans are dying of starvation. In that, they were forced to admit that Israel had invited all major western news outlets to see vast storehouses of food aid the Israeli’s have set aside for Gaza, a fact somewhat disgusted by both the title of the piece and the opinion offered that Israel was only seeking to ‘counter’ negative perceptions. The BBC ran a piece on humanitarian organisations which again seemed to strongly imply that Israel was deliberately killing civilians through famine (More than 100 humanitarian groups warn of mass starvation in Gaza).

The Mirror showed the same child from the original NYT article in a Chris Hughes piece titled ‘Gaza children starving to death in droves as horror images show suffering’ on the 22nd July. The same reporter had another Gazan starvation story on the 28th July, but there was a slight difference.

The second of these two Chris Hughes stories was accompanied by a different picture. This time it didn’t show a ‘starving’ child, but instead a crying one. The title was equally one sided regarding the conflict and equally emotive, but had another slight difference. This time, the headline read Gazans ‘starving to death’ horror toll rises overnight as eight more die from hunger.

The second article was still trying to generate as much emotion as possible around the idea that Gazan children are starving to death and with the assumption that the monstrous Israelis are solely responsible for that, but was doing so without the most emotive picture there had been of an emaciated child and with starving to death placed in quotation marks. So why had the picture that was considered so important to share in the first article disappeared? (A similar thing happened with other papers, The Mirror was only distinguished by being one of the most aggressively obvious and repetitious in their anti Israeli framing).

Well what happened is that David Collier did what every mainstream media journalist should have done but for some curious reason didn’t do, which was check the origin of the picture and whether it was real. When he did so he discovered thar the ‘starving Gazan child’ who had been featured so heavily in horrified accounts of just how evil the Israelis are, was actually a Palestinian child with terminal congenital conditions which render him malnourished regardless of what amount of food is available to him. The parents of course were entirely aware of his condition and the reason for his severely emaciated condition, and his siblings showed no signs of food deprivation at all. All of this information was readily available and completely contradicted the way the picture had been used.

This particular child only proved that deliberate lying about Gazans starving was going on, not that Gazans were starving and not that Israelis are to blame. Any amount of actual research would have shown this, and no mainstresm media outlet did that research. Only David Collier independently did the basic professional and ethical footwork of confirming whether the story was real. An AI summary gives some of the key details and shows that some of the world’s leading news outlets essentially accepted an image on trust and published it combined with articles thar accused Israel of deliberate starvation:

“The New York Times admitted on July 29, 2025, that it used a misleading photo of a 20-month-old Gaza child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, to illustrate the alleged famine in Gaza, stating it had learned after publication that the child suffered from pre-existing health problems, including cerebral palsy and hypoxemia, which were not reported by the media. Investigative journalist David Collier, who brought the issue to light, argued that the widespread use of a cropped image omitting the child's healthy older brother and mother, combined with the omission of the child's medical conditions, created a false narrative of mass starvation caused by Israel.

The photo of Mohammed al-Mutawaq, widely shared by major media outlets including the New York Times, CNN, BBC, and Sky News, was used to support claims of an Israeli-imposed famine in Gaza.

Collier's investigation revealed that the child has a rare genetic disorder, cerebral palsy, and suffers from hypoxemia, requiring nutritional supplements since birth, and that his severe malnutrition is primarily due to these medical conditions, not starvation .

Collier pointed out that wider, unpublished images show the child's three-year-old brother and his mother, both of whom appear healthy, contradicting the narrative of widespread family starvation.

The media's use of a cropped image that excluded the healthy family members has been criticized as deliberate, with Collier asserting that the images were manipulated to remove context and reinforce a specific political narrative .

While the New York Times issued an editor's note acknowledging the pre-existing health problems, critics, including Collier, argue this correction came too late and is insufficient, as the original misleading story had already gained massive traction and caused significant reputational damage.”

It has been reported by some commentators since that Israel intends to sue some of the media outlets involved, a move thar would be completely justified.

But the reality is that the damage has already been done. Many people who saw and believed the original image will never deviate from the understanding of the conflict that it presents. Incredibly widespread and vicious demonisation of the Israelis has already been embedded in both mainstream and alternative media accounts.

So let’s be clear on just what mainstream media did here. They seized on and shared an image knowing it would cause hatred and detestation of Israel, and stoke more general hatred of Jews which is already at its highest level since World War II and which always seizes on false reports of alleged Israeli crimes to feed the seemingly endless hunger for reasons to hate all Jewish people.

The mainstream media are fully aware of how extreme antisemitism is resurgent today, and how arguments supposedly based on the defence of Palestinians are also arguments that support the most vicious and genocidal attitudes towards not just Israelis but Jews as a whole. The most likely next Mayor of New York, for instance, has repeatedly called for a global intifada, and the intifada is a terrorist led uprising and massacre of Israeli Jews. Taking it globally means killing non Israeli Jews as well, wherever they may be.

In this context, false images taken immediately as true and said to ‘prove’ that Israel is starving children to death on purpose feed into a global wave of anti Jewish hatred. It’s impossible to deny that this happens, and impossible to deny that any responsible media ourlet should know that this happens. But they went ahead with the starving Gazan child photo anyway, without doing ANY checks on its reality or authenticity. Instead, they roundly denounced Israel and let ideologically crazed Hard Left mouth breathers like Owen Jones supply blood libel articles once again accusing Israel of starvation genocide.

Nor was the fake starvation photo the only major incident of almost the entire media running with a total lie that was designed to stoke the most virulent hatred of Israel and of Jews generally. In the same two week period many of the respectable legacy media also ran with a completely bullshit story that IDF forces were firing on and killing people who attended aid stations and food supply areas. That story too was a total fabrication that has to be retraced, but like the starvation narrative is now embedded in the public consciousness (for many consumers of both mainstream and alternative media sources who hate Israel) as an established fact.

Tucker Carlson, consistent with his general and now fully exposed Jew hatred and Israel hatred, of course recently interviewed a guest who declared that Israeli forces fire blind into crowds of Palestinians seeking food for, apparently, shits and giggles.

What we see then from both mainstream media and alternative media is a pre-existing desire for the very worst stories about Israel (and about Jews) to be true, which leaves them accepting any pro Palestinian or anti Israel argument or image automatically. For the consumer of news, this is a trained prejudice. But for the suppliers of news, it is also an exercise in propaganda and an active complicity in the worst and most dangerous lies. On the professional level, it shows that whether it’s Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson or whether it’s The New York Times and The Guardian, what we are seeing is not objective reporting but eager dissemination of focused hate. There’s no attempt to verify a story before publishing. There’s no restraint on emotive language and rhetorical devices designed to create public fury towards Israel. There’s no acknowledgement of the legitimate reasons (both October 7th and other factors) behind Israeli conflict with Hamas. There is never a recognition that Hamas still holds Israeli hostages from October 7th.

And of course there is no acknowledgement of the fact that Israel has supplied thousands upon thousands of lorry loads of food aid. You would not know it from the deliberate starvation narrative, but you should know it from any objecting reporting, given the fact that 11,000 trucks of food aid were supplied in the sane period where the media tells us that Israel has been starving the Palestinians. Incredibly, as one of the articles mentioned above attests, even when the media bothere to acknowledge Israeli aid supply (being forced to do so by Israel inviting them to see the food they are giving away to a populace that has enthusiastically supported the Israeli’s total destruction) it has been frowned as nothing more than a propaganda ruse (by the very people who fall for Hamas propaganda).

In the title of this piece I mention the word ‘projection’. Here is why. Paychological projection is seeing your own vices, sins, flaws or negative traits in someone else, of taking your own issues and psychosis and projecting them onto another person (often a person who challenges you or who might show you or others your own nature). This protects a malign personality from having to face their own flaws and take responsibility for their own actions and the evil that is contained in those actions.

Now this is something that happens automatically with the most damaged kind of people, with Cluster B and dark triad personality types, as both a defence mechanism and as a favoured form of attack. But it’s also something that is encouraged, in a completely conscious and strategic manner, by the worst and most psychopathic political systems. What occurs naturally to a dangerous personality type occurs strategically to the kind of politics that attracts the vilest people. Both Lenin and Saul Alinsky advised communists to always accuse others of the things communists themselves do. Such advice trains those who follow it to think and act like damaged personality types, meaning that even if it isn’t that dangerous that attracts them to the ideology in question, the ideology teaches them to behave in the same manner. The Islamic instruction of taqiyya (lying to non Muslims about the nature of Islam while maintaining an absolute sense of opposition to all non Muslims) does the same thing.

If you aren’t a dangerous mendacious sociopath before you adopt the lessons of the belief system, the lessons of the belief system train you to become one.

Bear this in mind when you look at what Hamas were doing with the remaining Israeli hostages while the fake starving Gazan child photo was generating so much attention:

Multiple Israeli hostages were of course starved while in captivity. Several of those rescued had lost an enormous amount of weight. Nor is the image above a fake one created by the Israelis. On the contrary, it’s an image released, quite proudly as both threat and boast, by the Palestinian captors of the man in the photo. The emaciation here isn’t caused by a severe, terminal condition. It’s caused by being held by Palestinians who actually do starve people on purpose:

The reason Hamas spread fake photographs claiming that a child is starving because of Israel, is because the tactic of taqiyya tells them to lie automatically to all non Muslims as part of any Islamic war. The reason that Hamas accuse Israel of starvation and genocide is because their old Soviet training included training in the central and most effective lie of always accusing others of your own crimes. The best way to deflect from the genocidal nature of Hamas, is to accuse the Israeli targets of genocide. Everything you do, us everything you accuse your enemy of.

To a rational mind this becomes obvious once an event like October 7th occurs. It’s obvious, with October 7th, which side are genocidal psychopaths and which side are the actual victims. And it’s obvious too once Hamas themselves release footage of their most despicable crimes, or when they boast about starving hostages and release those pictures as well. Every person should have had a very clear idea from what happened on October 7th of who the parties responsible for the war are, and therefore who is responsible for civilian deaths on both sides. Likewise, Hamas and the Palestinians don’t tend to lie about their most disgusting and inhuman acts. As the picture above shows, they boast about these crimes. Even when releasing hostages or the bodies of hostages they have murdered, they made these events into sickening celebrations of their own cruel depravity. Hostages were stripped and paraded both when captured and when released. Cheering Palestinian crowds attended both events. Raped women and girls bleeding from their private parts were paraded, and Palestinians cheered. Dead hostage bodies were paraded, and Palestinians cheered.

The lying has never come really about their own crimes….because they are proud of these things, collectively, like the October 7th rapist and murderer who phoned his mum to proudly tell her that he had slaughtered 10 Jews with his own hands, and like the mother who said bless you and bless Allah in response, proud of those murders.

The lying always comes in the form of peojection, and of telling people that somehow Israel does more of what Hamas does, and worse than what Hamas does. When you are slaughtering civilians by design, you must say that your enemies are slaughtering civilians by design in much larger numbers than you. When you deny your population food by stealing all the aid, you must say that Israel has denied and never supplied aid. When you want civilian deaths and you delight in torture and starvation…you must of course transfer these crimes, project these crimes, onto those who would stop you.

In many ways the pure evil of Hamas and of the Palestinian cause as a whole is not inexplicable. This is a population that is the synthesis of the worst elements of Islam woth its instructions to genocide and tactical lying with the worst elements of KGB Soviet training woth its instructions to utter ruthlessness and cynical strategic lying too. For 80 years the Palestinians have lived by the logic of terrorism and by the desire for genocide, while claiming to be the victims of oppression and innocent of every consequence of their own actions. Over those 80 years they have become an entire population devoted to Death, in love with Death (by their own admission) and capable of the most enthusiastically barbaric atrocities.

They are the product not of Israeli oppression but of their own 80 year embrace of the logic and ethics of terrorism, of generational and culture wide training in psychopathic modes of thought and total projection of their own crimes onto their primary victims. This is what makes their starvation of hostages an inevitability AND their false claim of deliberate Israeli starvation of them an EQUAL inevitability too.

What should not have been inevitable, what should have been counteracted by a morality and a capacity for reason which is nowhere evident in Palestinian society, was the western adoption of the Palestinian cause and the western preference from both the mainstream and alternative media for Jew hatred and moral inversion. Palestinian moral sickness has exposed western moral sickness, a particular irony when it shows itself in those, like Owen Jones, who hate the West enough to support any terrorist of exotic origins. In a strange way those ranting about western complicity and western vice are right, but not in the way they think they are. They themselves show the worst of the West and how the West has become bereft of moral clarity.

Support for the Palestinians and hatred of the Israelis is a symptom of how advanced our own descent into degeneracy and moral inversion has become, as well as how effective as propaganda the oldest tricks of relativism and psychological projection are.