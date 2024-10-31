Since the heady days of 2020 and his success in directing a global pandemic response despite having no medical training and no official or elected position of authority, Bill Gates went into something of a quiet spell.

Perhaps the ever-increasing loathing in which he is held in more alternative media outlets had some effect. Perhaps the 40% decline in public trust in the medical profession he had suborned to his aims caused a little caution regarding how to proceed next.

The post COVID landscape is a curious thing. On the one hand Globalists and the kind of billionaire elite who like to see themselves as masters of the universe had pulled off an incredible scam, the greatest heist in human history.