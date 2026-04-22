Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1hEdited

You are spot on (as always) about the grifts. Furthermore: “Envy was once considered to be one of the seven deadly sins before it became one of the most admired virtues under its new name, 'social justice'.”

― Thomas Sowell, The Quest for Cosmic Justice

Reply
Share
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

Cant wait to see the names of the confidential informants and have them cross examined under oath. Full proctological audit of all SPLC Financials and bank accts!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture