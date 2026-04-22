So the Southern Poverty Law Centre collected donations to ‘fight racism’ while telling everyone that white supremacist racism was everywhere.

Only white supremacist racism isn’t everywhere.

It barely exists. It has no social authority. It has no organisational support. It’s not considered cool. It’s not funded from abroad like Islamic extremism or like Commie Shit is. It’s not topped into government spending.

Even Muslim spending on Hate Da Joos bullshit goes to Tucker, Fuentes, Candace….and not to the KKK or the even smaller genuine Far Right groups that pitifully struggle along on the edge of extinction.

White supremacism is nearer death than any other form of racism on the planet. Look at polling of attitudes on race. On inter-racial marriage. On colour blindness. On whether you think you are born better than people who have a different skin colour. White people in the Western world are the LEAST racist demographic there is, which is precisely why they can be subjected to mass immigration and legal codes that disadvantage them without constant riots in response.

Which is a bit of a problem for you if fighting ‘white supremacism’ is the sole reason for your existence.

It’s a bit like being one of those Japanese soldiers still fighting WWII in the 1970s. Only you aren’t hidden in a distant jungle. You’re in the middle of the totally changed world insisting it’s still the 18th century and you are in chains when everyone can see the fucking Rolex on your wrist from saying that.

Who needs the white supremacy watchdog if white supremacy is actually five guys in a trailer park jerking each other off and not much more than that?

What’s the worst thing that can happen to a Civil Rights organisation…..when Civil Rights for every minority already fucking exist and 99.999999% of white people aren’t racist? (With a shitload more blacks having worse attitudes towards whites)?

People can notice that you aren’t needed and actually cause division with your outdated chip on the shoulder professional racial grievance grift. The money might dry up when you’ve got nothing real to point to!

Can you imagine….forced to get a real job?

Too horrible to contemplate.

So the SPLC then paid the KKK so that the KKK could do racist stuff.

So that the SPLC could point to the racist stuff done by the KKK which they paid for and say ‘see, white supremacist racism’.

And then raise more funds because they are ‘fighting racism’.

Which gave them more money to give to the KKK.

For more racism, for more SPLC donations, for more KKK, for more urgent need of the SPLC….

And so on and so forth, forever and ever.

Imagine a race baiting Ponzi scheme, or half Somalian Fraud, half False Flag kind of thing.

A sort of organisational version of a Jussie Smollett lynching. With big bucks attached….I mean money, by the way.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was indicted on April 21, 2026, on federal fraud charges for allegedly using donor funds to pay at least $3 million to informants affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan and other extremist groups between 2014 and 2023.

The Department of Justice alleges the civil rights group defrauded donors by concealing these payments, which were funneled through shell entities and prepaid cards to infiltrate groups like the KKK, Aryan Nations, and the National Socialist Party of America.

Charges: The SPLC faces 11 counts including wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

DOJ Allegations: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel claim the SPLC did not dismantle these groups but instead “manufactured extremism” by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.

SPLC Defense: Interim CEO Bryan Fair called the allegations false, stating the payments were for confidential informants to monitor threats of violence, a program that saved lives and was kept secret for informant safety.”

But we need our informants to fight racism. That’s the excuse. Nope. You used them to generate the racism you then pointed at. Because you are sick fucking crooks who poison society. You feed on racial division. Just like the Democrat Party does.

The racial grifter needs racism. His own, to do what he does. Others, to justify what he does.

All Social Justice organisations are terrorist organisations.

ALL of them.

All Social Justice fundraising and spending is fraud.

ALL of it.