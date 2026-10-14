Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Oct 14

When these morons attack the white race, they are attacking me, my children and my grandchildren. When they call for and celebrate our elimination, they are declaring, not only that they are my enemy but they support my death and the deaths of my descencants. Why, then, would I not be justified in eliminating them and their threat before they can carry out their intent? And, no, I am not playing word games. I am deadly serious and so should you be

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
Oct 14

That's 100% correct.

The 64000 question is how Islamism and globalism would work together if they in fact get control. Western ",educators" are doing all they can to win this war.

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