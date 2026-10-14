“White identity is inherently racist; white people do not exist outside the system of white supremacy."

Robin DiAngelo, bestselling ‘antiracist’.

“It is not merely that whiteness is oppressive and false; it is that whiteness is nothing but oppressive and false."

David R. Roediger, ‘historian’.

“White folks was in the caves while we [blacks] was building empires... We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was... we taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it."

Al Sharpton.

Above: Kriss Donald, the 15-year-old Scottish schoolboy who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in Glasgow in 2004 by a gang of five men of Pakistani origin.

Today I’m going to do a quick summary article on why powerful groups support anti white racism. It’s not going to be the kind of article that tries to prove each point I’m making. It’s simply an opinion piece summarising the racial politics situation as broadly as possible.

I think this still has value, the way a survey of a battlefield or the scouring of terrain has value.

It’s central question is why corporations, billionaires, educational institutions and mainstream political parties, most of which are still majority composed of white people, are so in favour of anti white racial hatred, anti white political policies, and anti white rhetoric that might logically be thought to target and encompass them as well.

Why do they they do this?

What They Want

When I say ‘they’, I am talking about the transnational bodies, the global NGO networks, the foreign enemies of the West, their media assets, and the governments and parties in the West that are treasonous and captured. The only part of this ‘they’ that isn’t white are embittered BAME voices within the West and the most obvious non white foreign sponsors (like the Chinese government or the Qatari government).

I could just as easily say ‘the mainstream’ or in many cases ‘the useful idiots’ or in many other cases ‘the cynical powers behind the thrones’. I could also say ‘the Left’ or ‘the Establishment Right’.

These are disparate groups with at times very different identities. But they all are determined at present on a very radical and extremist aim, which in some ways they are pretty close to having accomplished.

A society in which Robin DiAngelo, Ta-Nahisi Coates, and Ibram X. Kendi have all sold millions of books is a society where anti white racism is normal and profitable. A society where a mixed race President is elected by people celebrating his election purely on the basis of him being ‘black’ is a society where anti white racial hatred is dominant. A society where millions of white people argue that white oeople are born evil or where influencers like Hasan Piker acquire vast followings with offerings like this:

“We want more immigrants to come into your countries and then they're gonna fuck your sisters and then your daughters. We're here to destroy the white race, bitch. That's what we're here to do."

Is a society where anti white hatred is normalised.

This is simply referring to rhetoric. It gets much worse if we refer to 250,000 white children being gang raped in the UK.

Since it’s rarely put together as bluntly as this, this is what they want

White Replacement and Possibly White Extinction.

This of course to many people immediately sounds like an extreme outline, a fantasy, conspiracy theory or paranoid delusion. Many on the respectable Right scoff at it. Most ordinary white citizens don’t believe it. Expressing the idea that institutions and governments want to replace, enslave or eradicate white populations asserts an incredibly extremist motive to many mainstream parties and people, and therefore itself automatically seems to be a radical invention.

But I’ve come to this conclusion soberly, based on evidence, and based on the policies and legislation being enacted. I said I’m not going to waste time trying to prove these points, so I’ll just say: look at sentencing and policing guidelines across the western world and how they follow Critical Race Theory. Look at the behaviour of the UK police towards white child rape victims and towards white stabbing and murder victims. Look at media coverage of race based hate attacks against whites. Look at the contrast between how the oppression of blacks under South African apartheid was treated internationally, compared to the total silence from everyone except the Trump administration on the genocide of white farmers in Africa today. Look at media obsession on BAME rights and the thousands of BAME advocacy groups that exist, compared to how any attempt to advocate for whites is treated.

Look at the actual decline of the white share of global population in the last century.

Most particularly look at mass immigration and how the vast burden of that falls on white majority nations, rapidly extinguishing these majorities. Look at how the racial and ethnic composition of European once almost exclusively white cities has changed in the last half a century and how every single white majority nation has seen massive surges of immigration that, mysteriously, no governing party (Right or Left) has solved (with a very few rare exceptions, which are then subject to massive media and institutional hate campaigns).

The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, Italy, every EU nation with the exceptions of Poland and Hungary (both censured by the EU), has seen massive migrant surges facilitated by their own governments.

Every white majority nation. Is it coincidental that the demographics have been radically altered in all of them? Is it just the consequence of wars abroad? But why have all these nations failed to deal with that? Why have they all had parties in power that took measure after measure encouraging and ensuring that replacement? It’s been going on for half a century. Again and again polling and voting has asked for it to stop. It has relentlessly increased.

At some point it has to be recognised as deliberate policy, especially when combined with two tier justice and policing that prioritises non-white lives and safety over white lives and safety.

50 years ago it would have been perhaps accurate to describe the realisation or suggestion that what was going on was a deliberate attack on white populations as ‘Far Right’. Today, the demographic evidence is all around us. The legal second class status is baked into everything from employment law to police training to university entrance requirements to the rules pertaining to whether a film can win an Oscar.

It is no longer sustainable to pretend that mass migration of Third World populations isn’t being directed and coordinated, and it is not longer sustainable or rational to pretend that institutional obsession with hating white populations, history, culture and self-awareness isn’t manifesting as policies that consciously desire the reduction, replacement and elimination of white populations.

One migrant wave of dangerous people facilitated by government is possibly a natural occurance, an error, or a catastrophic mistake. Whole structures designed to facilitate these waves again and again specifically flowing to white majority nations and fundamentally altering them is not a natural occurance or a mistake.

One law in one western nation might accidentally favour non white groups. But DEI, ESG, race relations policies and legislation, employment law and representation bodies across every white majority nation doing so is evidence that calling replacement theory or anti white bias a paranoid invention is absurd.

Replacement is happening, replacement is deliberate, and replacement is based on anti white hatred and encourages a level of anti white hatred which could lead to genocide. It has already accepted and facilitated and made excuses for widespread terrorism and for horrific levels of rape including the rape of children, with the vast majority of the victims being white victims.

Teaching people to hate whites has been active in education and entertainment since at least the Civil Rights Movement period of the 1960s in the US, while large scale State engineered mass migration into European nations altering the racial composition of those nations has been active since 1945. Marxist demoralisation and subversion psychological warfare against the West run by KGB agents found ready made accomplices in anti-colonial nativist and nationalist movements globally and in leftist student radicalism and black supremacist movements within the West. These included, from the start, terrorist activities targeting white victims, but were perhaps most successful in terms of normalising hatred of white culture, hisrory, identity and achievement in more and more mainstream dominant manners.

Hating all forms of white self awareness and identity became as normal and automatic as financial, state and legislative preferment of non whites (affirmative action, DEI, ‘vulnerable group’ designations, one-sided race legislation and so forth) became.

It’s written in police training and guidelines. It’s there in sentencing guidelines for judges. It’s there in employment law differences. It’s in anti terrorism frameworks that ludicrously pretend that watching train journey TV shows is white supremacism. It was there in vast institutional and corporate support for BLM.

The idea that it’s all accidental can no longer be sustained.

What’s the Point of it All?

In terms of purpose it’s easy to understand the reasons for foreign enemies to encourage and fund anti white policy and hate within western nations. It’s enormously destabilising and weakens those nations, which is sufficient reason for the Soviets to have done it and for the Chinese to do it. It also prepares those nations to accept and support Islamic invasion, which is why Arab nations like Qatar fund it.

It’s less explicable in a rational sense for transnational bodies (the UN, the EU) and for NGOs and Western billionaires to back it. But there are multiple factors at work here. Once white hating attitudes and anti Western attitudes dominated acacemia and education, then many are simply indoctrinated carriers of the ideology and, via university education, are most likely to move into positions of influence and authority (as opposed to the white working class). Once it became clear that these attitudes can excuse vast wealth transfers and build corrupt networks of fraud and diversion of public funds (which affirmative action State spending initiatives and ‘help’ proved rather quickly) then bureaucracies focused on ‘helping disadvantaged groups’ require the white hating ideology to justify their own existence and spending.

People having these views are the most likely to get into positions of authority. They then fund and spread these views even more. Eventually, the world’s largest investment banks make anti white ideology a requirement for getting a business loan and thousands of companies are pressing anti white policies in their hiring practices or publishing anti white propaganda as statements of their ‘morality’ and ‘core values’. Possessing a range of anti white assumptions also becomes a social cachet marker, signifying that this person is cultured, educated and more worthy than the working class whites who don’t possess this self-hating prejudice. Hating one’s racial group actually becomes a narcissistic indulgence as well as a social marker of respectability, a move that confirms to oneself and other leftist progressives that you are the kind of person who belongs in the ruling class and that you are exceptional and good in stark contrast to your white race in general.

It becomes an anti-virtuous circle built on a racial hatred that perceives itself as racial justice.

There may also be a calculation at work that perceives non white populations as more easily controlled and submissive. This may seem counter intuitive and absurd to those who look at imported third worlder crime rates objectively, or who are aware of the violence in third world nations, and the generally peaceable and law abiding nature of homogenous white majority populations (particularly of the past). Hasn’t the consequence of importing third world Africans and Arabs been rises in crime and social disorder such as the riots in France? Hasn’t the consequence of indoctrinating white Western populations with a hatred of their own race and culture, identity and history been that these radicalised white barbarians behave in the same ways as imported not white violent groups?

Well yes.

The Advantages of Disorder

But radical leftism wants this disorder. This disorder is what clears away the old order to make way for the new communist or luxury communist social model. And for globalists, this disorder is what is useful to sweep away the old order limits on their own power, like the traditional Western assumption of free speech, free conscience, free political choice and public expression. All these can be controlled and removed ensuring total power for a small group of ‘enlightened’ leaders, who are alternately protecting ‘vulnerable groups’ from ‘the Far Right’, protecting children and adults from ‘disinformation’, and protecting their own centralisation and extension of power under the claim of combating lies and extremism.

The disorder is the opportunity for a New Order where western democratic modes and individual rights can be completely removed to move towards a Chinese style system of total control at all times.

Most third worlders have never had individual rights in the way that white westerners had them. Most are used to living under autocratic and dictatorial governments and used to vast scale fraud and corruption being commonplace and largely unquestioned. The Somalian fraud networks in Minnesota show how this is extremely helpful to corrupt leftist governance. Both benefit from this third world acceptance and experience in fraud (at the expense of everyone else, and of the nation, of course). The corrupt leftist in power gets his share of the fraud, a client crop of automatic votes, and knows he is transferring resources from people who oppose him and impoverishing them all at the same time. The third worlders get political support as they commit crimes. And all of it can be justified and covered up with ani white ideological rhetoric (with criticism and exposure cast as racism and white supremacism).

Which is what this post is doing and what explains the existence of posts like this:

White men are indeed losing when such hate exists, as are white women and white children. But also losing are all honest taxpayers of all colours who wish to live safely in a system where vast sums aren’t stolen from them and in which violent gangsterism and radicalised racial extremism aren’t used as the covers and props of theft and fraud.

In other words, white people endorsing anti white hatred makes no sense rationally. It makes perfect sense if you want to have an excuse for large State managed wealth transfers, if you want large scale patronage based electoral fraud keeping you in permanent power, if you are already placed within a bureaucracy managing the wealth transfers, and if you personally benefit from the presence of demographics who are more amenable to corruption and less insistent on freedom.

And it provides wonderful opportunities for transforming a freedom based social settlement into a control based social settlement, where freedom can be cast as prejudice, corruption can be cast as benevolence, and rioting and violence used as the chaos which ushers in a broad authoritarian crackdown, targeted far more at those who haven’t rioted than at those who have.

The western actors involved seem to either want complete sectarian breakdown and race based civil wars, or to assume that they can manage the apparent chaos to the point most beneficial to them, without it escalating beyond their control.