Jupplandia

Douglas Brodie
9h

Talking of unhinged, Tucker Carlson recently argued that President Trump’s call for the “unconditional surrender” of Iran will require significant military force because historically that has meant troops get to rape the women and children of the conquered nation.

He added that the U.S. would “presumably” have to use nuclear weapons to achieve that goal, since the Iranians will likely fight like hell to make sure they are not vulnerable to mass sexual assaults: https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/tucker-carlson-claims-trump-push-004608297.html.

To me that can only mean that the previously-sane Carlson has bought by the deep state which is desperate for Trump to fail as he is an existential threat to their oppressive geopolitical skulduggeries.

Casey Jones
9h

Money quote (IMHO):

"...the confluence of the two things in the absence of serious thought that tends to make him both a weathervane and an idiot..."

The very definition of the Popular Kid!

