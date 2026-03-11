In a recent no doubt wildly popular podcast Joe Rogan shared his thoughts, such as they are, on the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran. The position he adopted is I’m sure one that most people could have predicted before he spoke, but for the sake of accuracy here is a summary of the comments and where they can be found:

“Joe Rogan has expressed strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran, calling it “insane” and stating that many of Trump’s supporters feel “betrayed.” Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, said the war contradicts Trump’s campaign promise to end “no more wars” and “stupid, senseless wars.” During a March 10, 2026, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with journalist Michael Schellenberger, Rogan questioned the rationale behind the conflict, noting that it is “one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.” He also raised concerns that the U.S. action may be driven more by Israel’s interests than American national security, stating, “It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests.” Despite Rogan’s criticism, a YouGov-Economist poll found that 91% of MAGA voters and 83% of Republicans still support the war.”

Now I should say here that I’ve never been a Joe Rogan fan. I’ve never considered him particularly bright or insightful. I do think he honestly tries to engage with serious topics, but I don’t think he ever does it seriously himself, if you can follow the distinction.

Rogan is a guy who wants to understand things. That’s admirable. He’s also an amiable guy who likes smoking pot and shooting the shit with friends. That’s fine, so far as it goes. It’s the confluence of the two things in the absence of serious thought that tends to make him both a weathervane and an idiot.

The funny thing about alternative media is that it was created as a great antidote to legacy media, and it sees itself as fundamentally opposed to the cosy relationships and false consensus and deliberate propaganda the legacy media engages in, but it’s essentially the same thing operating in a very similar way.

The legacy media invites on people who share the opinions the legacy media themselves hold, they round table chat about how right those opinions are and how crazy anyone who differs from them must be, and then they take their pre-determined agreement and their relentlessly repetitious talking points as the sum of what intelligent people are going to think, or are even allowed to think. Everyone else must be crazy or stupid.

And Rogan does exactly the same thing. I think there’s a bit more sincerity and a lot more naivety when Rogan does it. The legacy media are professional, cynical propagandists. Joe is still, so far as I can tell, a guy who wants to know, but isn’t too smart and is pretty lazy, intellectually speaking. He’s not going to put in the work required to have a real grounding of knowledge on anything. And he’s not going to operate by any coherent moral or political system. He’s monetised doing what he would do for free.

Which is sitting around with friends smoking pot and talking about ‘some serious shit, man’.

Because he’s amiable, because he sometimes strikes on truthful things like a drunk guy swinging a bat and three times out of ten hitting it a fair distance (the rest being wild misses) this has worked for him. He can invite people on who have done a little more work than him, not analyse whether they are actually wise or simply cunts with an agenda, and nod along saying “wow, I never knew that. That’s so fucking wild.”

In other words alternative media is a space that can mainly be divided between a Joe Rogan, who is a sincere and well meaning idiot who might well also be a very nice guy personally, and a Tucker Carlson, who has become an utterly malign figure monetising Jew hatred and serving Muslim and Democrat masters by deliberately trying to destroy the broad coalition of the disaffected that swung behind Trump. These two represent most of the alternative media universe, with many other less famous and successful commentators falling into one or other of these categories: the useful idiots, and the even more useful manipulators.

With the Carlson or Candace Owens branch of the alternative media organism, you are dealing with a genuinely rotten limb, or via similar analogy a devouring poisonous vine wrapped around a trunk of originally valid ideas. It might for example have been originally valid to question the prioritisation of foreign interests or the efficacy and benefit of old foreign alliances. It was certainly originally valid to oppose long and unnecessary wars that were hugely expensive and achieved nothing beneficial. And it was even originally valid to ask that domestic struggles be focused on before foreign entanglements.

But the poisonous vine wraps itself around these legitimate matters and questions and delivers a flower of evil, sprouting from the trunk it has parasitised. It tells you for instance that all America’s wars are Israel’s wars, that the US is controlled by Israel and the Jews, and that if only Trump wasn’t controlled by Netanyahu there would never be another war again. Or it tells you that Trump is controlled because he raped kids with Epstein and the Iran engagement is an attempt to distract from that. The flower is some utterly insane and entirely evil addition, a false conclusion serving malign interests, even and sometimes particularly when those delivering it latched onto some originally valid point. Like a strangling vine that eventually flowers, the life has been sucked out of the healthy trunk, to feed that poisonous and parasitic life form.

This isn’t what Rogan is doing. Applying the same analogy, Rogan is a guy wandering in the woods while high, embracing this tree and that tree, and sometimes pressing his face, still smiling, against the flower of evil. He’s got no real capacity to distinguish anything or spot where the trunk of the tree ends and the poisonous vine begins.

All of this is dependent too not so much on political awareness, as on the pharmacological shaping of political engagement.

When I saw the segment where Rogan was saying how Trump had betrayed the promise of No Wars, and how crazy this was, what primarily struck me was how close all this was to the entire history of anti war protest and to for example how a Boomer generation hippie reacted to Vietnam even before it became obvious that Vietnam was a disaster. It’s the whole non serious protest song level of reaction, fully immersed in a haze of drugs which tell the user about the interconnectedness of all things and gives them an illusion of insight. Sometimes those illusions match up with reality. By accident, but sometimes they do.

If you came to criticise the Vietnam War from a hippie, protest song perspective, your lack of seriousness accidentally put you on the right path. Similarly if you did the same with the neocon wars of the last 25 years you stumbled your way, in a happy haze of pot smoking idealism, to the same correct conclusion. This is not the same as people who seriously and logically criticised those wars. And it’s not the same either as anti war sentiment always being wise and right and always reaching the correct conclusion. To an extent, the least serious arguments won because some wars were advocated by extraordinarily corrupt leaderships.

And the difference today between Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson might be described as the difference between the hippie who is a well meaning idiot, and the hippie who is Charles Manson. They meet at the same drug stupor protest tent.

Aldous Huxley of course famously predicted that the final tyranny would be a pharmacological one, that liberty and thought would end via the application of mood altering substances and willing submission to soporific distractions:

“There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution.”

Huxley made this point way back in 1961 at a meeting conducted at the California Medical School. The US had been intervening in Vietnam from 1950 when Harry S. Truman approved a 10 million dollar package of support for French efforts against the Viet Minh during the First Indochina War. It wasn’t just a sum of money. The US simultaneously supplied military advisors from that point on, with a US Defence Attaché Office established in Saigon to assist the French, leading to ever more direct US military involvement and inheritance of the battle after French withdrawal following the disastrous Battle of Dien Bien Phu in May 1954 and the Geneva Accords of July 21st 1954. Hippie drug culture already existed and was already linked with anti war protest, even though both US involvement and that entire subculture would peak after Huxley’s comments.

What’s interesting is that as a hippy anti war culture was forming where drug use was central and considered rebellious and anti Establishment, a kind of liberty enacted in defiance of authority and ‘The Man’, Huxley was telling people that drugs would be the very best tools of oppression and conformity in the political sphere. The naive immediately saw drug use as escape from totalitarianism, while Huxley recognised immediately that a drug stupified and addicted populace would actually be far easier to control.

Might not anti war drug protest be a kind of tyranny too, where minds are shackled to vague and saccharine dreams of universal oneness and peace, irrespective of reality, and ignorant of when and where their naivety is manipulated and their footsteps are guided by more soberly malign actors? The very thing that ‘opens their minds’ and makes them consider themselves rebellious and beyond programming, is the very thing that makes them more easily programmable than others.

Political and ideological framing is attached by others to a drug culture lifestyle, and the pothead who considers himself free, is merely stupid and guided by others, and robbed of agency and discernment in the political arena. The shit he shoots is far more directed than he imagines, even while he congratulates himself on being less directed than others.

When COVID tyranny drove the entire world mad in 2020 and 2021, Huxley’s warnings about pharmaceutical and pharmacological tyranny resurfaced as extraordinarily apt prefigurings or predictions of a culture seized by the interests of Big Pharma. What the governments and scientists told people to live and believe, and the manner in which freedom was curtailed and basic liberties crushed in response to a pandemic that matched no sane definition of what a pandemic is, seemed like the ultimate validation of Huxley’s point, especially since deception and propaganda made so many people willing accomplices in their injection with an experiment. The fact that drug companies were benefiting most, and that injecting a poison was a key part of that, and that mass delusion was enacted via propagandistic messaging and paychological operations warfare techniques, all made Huxley’s 1961 comment as relevant, or more relevant, than George Orwell’s warnings about the distortion of language, the eradication of collective memory, and the coercive use of force.

Alternative media potheads were among the most enthusiastic rebels in the COVID period, and the most likely to be aware of and reference Huxley’s warnings, since Huxley as an LSD experimenter was himself a drug culture reference point even before the term Big Pharma was widely popularised. Again, though, they were largely reaching the correct conclusion by happy accident, by Huxley being part of the fabric of their experience, rather than by having any of Huxley’s intelligence and insight themselves.

Alternative lifestyle advocates, which drew in natural health and remedy fanatics, gym bunnies, New Age yoga instructors, libertarians, holistic healers, anarchists, leftist supporters of RFKJ, people who followed tai chi and crystal healing, and people suspicious of ‘western based models of medicine’, were all drawn along with ruminating pot smokers who never quite grew up, into an alliance with MAGA objectors to State oppression and logical independent thinkers aware of the absurdities of COVID measures. It’s these other groups outside of core MAGA and distinct from traditional US Republican patriots that have been especially affected by and susceptible to the psy-ops which FOLLOWED the one they happened to resist. These other types, especially the drug using ones, are the most likely to have fallen for direction by the Tucker types on Jew hatred and Israel hatred, and to be least aware of how their peacenik reactions to the Iran strikes are founded in irrational and magical thinking.

Like the childlike belief that Trump promised an end to all wars and an innocently stupid belief that Trump could deliver that even if he had promised it. On Rogan’s podcast, for instance, the point was raised that Trump had said he would avoid endless wars and stupid wars, which is a very different thing to saying no military action will ever occur again. This factual correction was breezily dismissed by Rogan asserting that all wars are endless (a point which sounds glibly convincing if you are also not very bright).

It’s not so much that Trump has betrayed what he’s promised, it’s that the Pothead Mind has, after brief alignment with MAGA, returned to a preference for lazy, smug thinking derived from having no firm knowledge and ‘shooting the shit’ in the absence of sober awareness. The Pothead Mind accidentally got one psy-op right, while remaining peculiarly susceptible to psychological manipulation with a political aim in the long term. Fuzzy thinking, alternative media reliance on its own set of experts accepted without critical interrogation, and paranoic anti war sentiment all remind us of how much Joe Rogan doesn’t know, and of how much the ‘Pothead MAGA’ and online Truther questioning of authority during COVID was a happy accident rather than a product of deep thought.

Around the same time that Rogan was repeating, in his bemused Stoner fashion, the Jew hating ruminations of Tucker Carlson on where all wars come from, I was futilely engaged in giving another pop culture Stoner a second chance he didn’t deserve. As a middle aged geek in my early fifties two McFarlane vehicles have amused and interested me enough for me to follow them. The Orville series appealed, hard, to geek nostalgia and the fact that I watched Star Trek as a kid and always preferred it to Star Wars. And the Ted films and TV show made me laugh simply via the cute absurdity of a foul mouthed teddy bear coming to life. Both of these began as well done popcorn level entertainments with nostalgic and geek appeal, the first by unashamedly copying a very old sci fi format and franchise with a modern spin and the second by lots of 1980s and 1990s pop culture references (with the TV Ted series being set in the early 1990s).

In both cases shows I initially enjoyed quickly devolved into bog standard lectures from a woke perspective. It might just as easily be called a Soma perspective.

Orville became unwatchable when castigating MAGA and Trump with crude ‘militaristic aliens with xenophobic tendencies’ analogies (as series like Picard did as well with even more direct references like time travelling encounters with wicked ICE agents). Ted reached the same point with an episode that moved from ‘coming of age’ nostalgia (sometimes literal coming via crude jokes and masturbation storylines) and an amusing ear for pot induced rambles in conversation into a direct lecture on the evils of Republicanism, the joys of lesbianism, and the way in which rightwing uncles can only prove they are real and decent human beings by accepting that their purpose in life is to submit to lectures by Democrat voters on gender, language and sexuality.

Seth McFarlane of course isn’t a provider of high art anymore than Joe Rogan is a provider of informed comment. McFarlane is a pop culture middling creative with an ability to lovingly or mildly amusingly recycle old tropes. He’s neither anywhere near genius nor a complete talentless hack, but somewhere very much in the popcorn for the brain, entertainment without frills, middle. He’s not really aiming at communist agitprop, unlike a Bad Bunny halftime show or a Jimmy Kimmel ‘joke’, and he’s not combining that with ludicrous high art pretensions which is what we get from the propaganda slop of a film like One Battle After Another.

But the thing is that the woke mind virus is extraordinarily anti-creative, even while it is most popular amongst so called ‘creatives’ in the entertainment industry. Their politics always destroy any ability they have.

Wokeness is extraordinarily anti-creative because it’s a fixated, obsessional, intensely bigoted worldview dependent on a fanatical lack of independent thought. It’s impossible to creatively deliver a dour brain virus that hinges on a handful of contradictory ‘thoughts’ being hammered home with all the grace and wit of a rape.

And it doesn’t just happen with the ones that really embrace it and set out to deliver an ideological propaganda piece, like the turdwerk that is One Battle After Another. It sneaks up on a minor talent who would seem to have few pretensions, which is what happens with Seth McFarlane. Not aiming at ‘art’. Just a pop culture guy aiming at entertainment for middle aged people who still smoke pot. Both the Ted series and the prior Orville had basic geek appeal and started out as pure popcorn level entertainment. But the soul destroying lecture can’t be denied. It occupies more space in their minds than nostalgia can, or even than pot itself can.

Watching the format of Rogan’s discussions is a lot like watching what would happen if a legacy media panel on CNN had a love child with a a basement pot smoking scene from That 70s Show, or indeed from Rogan’s own life. I’m always expecting Topher Grace to appear and discuss how much it “blows his mind” that Donald Trump did horrible things to Donna. The schism of MAGA and the Potheads was a fairly predictable break, even before a successful Democrat psy-op to transition Epstein Guilt, owned by themselves, into yet another weapon against Donald Trump. The Iran strikes have allowed the Pot Heads to fully Divest themselves of alignment with Trump, all wrapped in unearned moral righteousness and a haze of stinking weed and paranoid fantasy.

Hey man, pass me the Easy Absolute will you? It’s just, like, you know, fucking crazy man….

Both the McFarlane’s and the Rogan’s of the world can return to that absolute political purity which is only offered by total abstraction, by believing yourself uniquely connected to all things, chemically connected to all things, floating free of all control and hypocrisy, even while you are being led by the nose in every direction you follow.

Huxley’s warning wasn’t just that pharmacology would control us. It was that pharmacology would create the kind of person who thinks a controlled response is freedom and an easy abstract absolute is a valid proposition.

No More Wars, Man. Like, you promised, you know? Shit, this blows, dude.