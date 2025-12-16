Following my last post on Rob Reiner’s death, Trump also had something to say on the same topic. And Trump was less polite than me. Here is what Trump posted:

Typically for a Trump tweet we got total honesty and brutal disregard for conventional rules of politeness together with a helping of narcissism.

Was it crude? Of course? Was it ungracious? Of course? But here’s what is a,ways ignored. Was it true? Of course.

The amazing thing is that people still expect Trump to be a conventional politician offering conventional platitudes on his social media pages. After a decade of telling us how wildly unprecedented he is and obsessing over the meanness of his tweets, they act shocked and horrified by his rude comments on the death of someone who was far ruder, far more often, about him.

Because the whole polite consensus thing on what can be said seems to be that one side can encourage people to kill Trump, but that Trump must still be excessively polite and courteous when they die (even if they die as a consequence of the psychotic behaviour of what is literally one of their own).

So once again we get the pearl clutching and the bullshit from people who still don’t understand that they are living through an undeclared cultural war where the other side of politics actually wants them dead.

Which is worse of these options-spending 10 years saying things that will actually get innocent people killed, or being rude about the just-deceased person who did that?

And there are some really obvious differences between Reiner style lies while he was alive, generally psychotic Democrat, leftist and mainstream narratives that try to get Trump and people like him murdered, and Trump’s mean post-mortem tweet.

It’s the difference between murderous and crass. Even before you look at what matters much more (policy).

Bit people are stupid so I’m going to lay it out clearly here. I consider my readers the least likely to be stupid and the least likely people around to require this clarity, but it may be helpful in stiffening your resolve or giving you something to say to Polite Shitehawks when they huff and puff about how disgusted and offended they are. Here are the differences between being murderous and being rude:

When someone verbally supports terrorism, those words matter.

When someone celebrates a brutal murder or says it was justified, those words matter.

When someone tries to get people to kill all whites or all Jews or all blacks, and it’s a direct call to that, those words matter.

When someone who has received more hate and more attacks and more evil aimed at him than anyone else on the planet, is disrespectful about the death of one of the people that tried to encourage others to kill him, that is UNDERSTANDABLE.

And those words DO NOT MATTER compared to the fact that the person uttering them represents the ONLY policy platform in the entire western world that:

1. Defends white people from rape, murder and demographic extinction.

2. Rebuilds western economies.

3. Is honest about Third World migration.

4. Protects nation states.

5. Doesn’t want war with Russia.

6. Recognises the threat from China.

7. Addresses the existential health threats from modern food and drug production.

8. Opposes the insane wealth transfer fraud of Net Zero.

9. Defends free speech.

10. Opposes tyranny within the West.

11. Addresses REAL crimes instead of THOUGHT crimes.

12. Opposes racist hypocrisies like DEI and CRT.

13. Opposes anti white and anti Jewish activities on campuses.

14. Demands reasonable levels of sanity from universities and education.

15. Opposes trans activism.

16. Supports a colour blind legal and justice system.

17. Offers economic success.

18. Delivers energy security and independence.

19. Is unashamedly patriotic and pro Western history and identity.

20. Pursues peace while accurately recognising and addressing actual threats.

People have these retarded blanket ideas that either ANY words are allowed and NOTHING can be restricted, or that ALL language must be policed and politicians must address their rivals and enemies with a PG rated politeness and extreme decorum as if both are 19th century upper class ladies sipping tea from china cups.

Or they say ‘well your nasty language is exactly the same as their nasty language and you’re both as bad as each other and horrible, horrible fanatics’.

FUCK THAT.

My language, and Trump’s language, has NEVER BACKED TERRORISTS.

My language, and Trump’s language, has NEVER ENCOURAGED PEOPLE TO KILL OUR RIVALS.

My language, and Trump’s language, HAS NEVER SUPPORTED THE GENOCIDE OF JEWS.

Our language has never put us on the side of:

Grotesque mutilation of children.

Seizure of children from perfectly innocent and decent parents.

The sex trafficking of children over open borders.

The kind of people who strangle babies to death or gang rape women to death for being Israeli.

Drug trafficking violent cartel assassins, murderers, rapists and torturers.

Illegal aliens who treat our own citizens as easy victims.

Civilisation is NOT supporting certain august instititions no matter how much they betray their founding purpose.

Civilisation is NOT ‘the international rule of law, NATO, the UN, or the EU’.

Civilisation is NOT how fucking polite you are about a person who hated you just after they die.

And civilisation is not the prissy, pearl clutching, self policing (but never Democrat or leftist or mainstream policing) piss yourself at a harsh word effeminate weakness of being revolted by Trump’s crudeness on social media.

Civilisation is your specific nation state, it’s specific people, and the WALL of will and strength and sanity that protects them from REAL BARBARISM.

So any polite ‘oh how can he say that’ type who stood aside and DID NOTHING while the US and the Western World were going to total Third World shittery, can stand the fuck aside and let the Bad Orange Man get on with the job of saving INNOCENT people.

Doing real things to save 70,000 US citizens a year from squalid, pointless and preventable fentanyl deaths matters a hell of a lot more than the lives of cartel drug traffickers or the offended sensibilities of those who don’t like Trump tweets.

Doing real things to end equally pointless wars abroad or being the only major administration in the western world not pushing for World War Three with Russia matters a hell of a lot more than whether you think a tweet about Rob Reiner was crass or not.

And if Trump wants to turn up at every Democrat funeral and scream ‘cunt’ at the top of his voice at the coffin of every Rob Reiner I don’t care. He’s earned the right to do it, and they have for damn sure earned that disrespect too. Because those Rob Reiner’s already tried to get everyone like Trump, or me, murdered.

Because those people are trying to extinguish the USA and the Western world in a vast, gross sea of corruption, degeneracy, lunacy and Muslim conquest.

And my view of civilisation is that it’s more than politeness, Pride flags and meekly submitting to Islamic conquest while treasonous crooks enrich themselves in the ruins. In fact, it’s the OPPOSITE of that and defending it takes tough adult males who don’t give a fuck about offended feelings or the rules of etiquette when dealing with Communists and savages:

How close to utter degeneracy and destruction do we have to get for people to understand that? And unlike Jack Nicholson’s character in a A Few Good Men Trump’s way, Trump’s policies, Trump’s wall, and Trump’s mean tweets NEVER result in innocent deaths.

They just do what’s needed to defend the rest of us.

I want you, and me, and Trump to be able to say whatever the hell we like. And I want the words of traitors, commies and savages heavily policed. And that’s not a double standard. It’s THE standard that saves the West. It’s the OLD standard that built the West and made it Great.

Because the speech of traitors requires policing, and the speech of patriots does not.