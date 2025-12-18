There are psychopaths who are prepared to sacrifice thousands or even millions of lives to spread their own ideology and power or in pursuit of crazed ambitions that only serve them.

We have seen this before with Stalin, Hitler, Mao and others.

We see it now from Starmer, Macron, Von der Leyen and all the European, EU and British leaders pushing for war with Russia.

And no, this isn’t like them calling Trump Literally Hitler. The difference is that everything they pretend to fear about Trump (or Farage in the UK) isn’t real. But if we look at the classic fascist combination of militarism and total control, or corporate and State conspiracy….well these things are much more validly discernible from European and British globalists and our current mainstream leaders.

And now they are risking a vast war and advocating for a vast war.

They know Ukraine is not part of NATO. They know Putin has no plans to militarily conquer the rest of the World or Western Europe. They know that Russia is a nuclear power. They know that there are many more real and urgent threats to us, already IN our nations. They refuse to defend our own borders and lives. They know our streets aren’t safe. They know where terrorism is coming from, what religion is responsible, what policies are responsible.

They know China does far more to back anti western activities than Russia does.

But they WANT war with Russia. War at any cost. War by any excuse. They have already sacrificed Ukraine to utter corruption and pointless slaughter. Their interference helped create this war. Their corruption helped create it. Their ambition helped create it. Their callous disregard for life funded it, extended it, prolonged it.

Sure the Russians invaded, but our globalist leaders, our psychopaths, built it almost as much and have certainly made sure it’s still going on.

And the domino theory is as old and hoary an offering as ‘Putin is Hitler and this is 1939’. If Putin wants world conquest, he’s taking his time about it. Hitler expressed his desire for a large war. He was in power just 6 years before triggering World War II. Putin has been in power since 2000, 25 years without invading Poland or moving beyond any traditional Russian satellite. Even his more distant interventions have been long estsblished Russian allies, marked by withdrawal if that support would encompass direct engagement with western forces.

But he’s the madman bent on world conquest, because we are told so by globalists whose very name encompasses the notion of world conquest and whose own track record is of multiple invasions of sovereign nations (albeit sovereign nations that are shitholes).

Now we are told we need conscription. We need to sacrifice our children. We need to fight Russia. We need to go to war in a way that hasn’t been seen in 80 years.

Because you see our leaders love borders so much that it horrifies them to see a border violated by Russia. Our leaders love sovereignty so much it horrifies them to see Russia ignoring Ukraine’s sovereignty. Our leaders love democrscy so much that they think we should fight and die for it in Ukraine. Our leaders just abhor invasion. Invasion is evil and wicked and vile. Invasion is always to be resisted….

Except our leaders show no respect for democracy in Ukraine, because Zelensky has suspended elections, banned rival parties, closed down TV stations, imprisoned critics and persecuted churches. Except our leaders show no respect for democracy at home or in the rest of Europe because they are trying to ban the most popular parties in Europe, they enacted tyranny during COVID, and they ignore or reverse referendums and elections that return the ‘wrong’ result while censoring us and denying freedom of speech (French and Irish populations forced to vote again on EU treaties, Brexit opposed and sabotaged and partly reversed in the UK, Romanians forced to cancel an election result and vote again for an EU puppet).

And as for invasion….it horrifies them in Ukraine, while they welcome an army of migrants raping and pillaging their way through their own nations.

And as for war and militarism. It’s true Russia and Putin will and have invaded former Soviet satellites. Some of the rhetoric might make sense to me if I was an Estonian. But I’m not. For me, in distant England, the drum beats of war are not coming from Putin. Ukraine is not my soil, my land, my people. Here, the warmongers beating the drum and rattling the sabre for a war that means nothing to me are my own leaders and the leaders of EU nations next to my nation.

Is it Putin who is calling for this war? Is it the Russians who are saying we must all fight? Is it Putin who on the one hand covers up the mass rape of our children and takes away our basic freedoms, and on the other insists we should give our blood and our lives in a war we don’t want? No, it is not.

The Globalists would very gladly see the whole of Western Europe in the same state as Ukraine, or worse, so long as they were personally profiting from it in power and wealth.

The cold hard truth is that I have far more evidence that Keir Starmer or Ed Davey, that Macron or Merz, want the people of Europe enslaved, impoverished or dead than I have that Vladimir Putin wants such a thing.

If outright war with Russia is declared and comes, it won’t be because Putin is on an insane power trip and has no regard for human life.

It will come because the globalist leaders of Europe and the UK are on an insane power trip and have no regard for human life.

The idea that Putin plans our military conquest is a fucking absurdity only believed by the most gullible cretins hopped up on old Cold War rhetoric and even older and more irrelevant references to Hitler. The idea that our globalists and their financial backers don’t give a fuck about our lives and liberty is a proven reality supported by bitter experience.

The reality of modern warfare is that no nation State on Earth has a military capable of conquering the world. The Russians don’t. The Americans don’t. The Chinese don’t. Nobody can invade, hold and permanently change the world by military force alone. The strongest can just about manage to do it with small neighbouring territories, as China has done with Tibet, as Russia is capable of doing with just a portion of Ukraine (a portion that WANTS to be Russian), and as the West did for temporary periods with no lasting real improvement in places like Afghanistan and Iraq.

Conventional forces can sweep aside conventional forces. Insurgency and terrorism and dealing with guerilla warfare are totally different things. Holding those gains is a totally different thing. Ukraine itself stands as proof of the absurdity of the claim that Russia is poised on the brink of the military conquest of Western Europe, or plans such a thing. The capacity isn’t there. The US couldn’t hold Afghanistan. Russia couldn’t hold Europe. Everyone sane knows this.

Real threats today, the real way you are conquered today, is by subversion, infiltration, propaganda, and boil a frog removal of your liberty with the agreement and support of brainwashed fellow citizens. You are strangled to death by political consensus from a ruling class that hates and ignores you. You are controlled via media, mainstream or alternative. You are kept ignorant of the flow of money and of who is profiting. You go about your business unaware and still expecting real democracy, and you get Democracy screamed in your face until you obey policies you never asked for. You aren’t a voter, you are a commodity, a resource. You aren’t entitled to disagree with them. None of the traditional loyalties and protections and limits are recognised by them.

The rules are for you to obey, not for them to obey. That’s what lawfare is. That’s what two tier policing is. That’s what DEI and ESG rules are for. That’s what double standards on behaviour are, what race based legal differences are for, what extra money to client groups are for, what policy after policy that was never in a manifesto and has no majority public support is for, what an entire network of NGOs and organisations (all doing things you never wanted) is for.

How many of us think that giant glad-handing conferences at enormous expense between thousands of people (the majority we never empowered to speak for us) deciding policies we don’t get a say on is ‘saving the planet’? Did you have any say on whether COP30 happened, on who went, on what they decided? Do you remember agreeing with and endorsing such an event….no. Events and policies and the flow of billions occur without your consultation or your consent, quite often without your knowledge too.

How much of this system was a thing you ASKED for? Do you really think the majority want Net Zero? Or the majority want foreign aid? Or the majority want digital ID and central bank digital currencies? If you put it to a vote, wouldn’t the majority of people be more cautious about AI? If you put it to an honest vote, wouldn’t the majority prefer borders and be more honest on crime and terrorism?

And foreign enemies know all this too. China might plan to invade Taiwan. It doesn’t plan on invading France. Qatar doesn’t expect to invade France or Britain either. It’s much easier to fund podcasters or lecturers who then work for Qatar and spread Qatari messages. They can change your world without firing a shot, by buying your media or buying your leaders or buying your universities or by buying alternative media too.

I’m sure Tucker will be getting generous mates rates prices on his new Doha property, just like the leaders of Hamas did.

Why bother with military force, when they can buy politicians and institutions and companies, and get them to do the job for you? Why bother with outdated military force, when there’s this whole flourishing network of corruption to access and subvert instead and when not one damn editor, teacher, journalist, podcaster, scientist, lawyer, judge or Prime Minister is a patriot who would refuse the influence and refuse the money?

Russia invading you is a joke threat. BlackRock having private meetings with your corrupt and unpopular Prime Minister is a real threat.

Nobody expects to conquer you with armies of soldiers anymore. War is no longer a tool whereby a foreign nation conquers your nation, unless you are unlucky enough to be a small minnow next to a big beast and the morsel is easily digested. No, the war is another tool of profit and compliance AT HOME. The war on terrorism following 9/11 won nothing real in the sands of Iraq….but won a huge surveillance, monitoring and control system over Americans.

There’s no realistic prospect by which Russia could invade and hold France or France could invade and hold Russia militarily, but France wants that war (forgetting its own Napoleonic history). Because they love Ukraine? Of course not. Because globalists can profit from it whether the war goes well or not. Because a state of war means more control at home……it’s a tool. It’s never the moral crusade they pretend it is. These people have no morals to crusade about. Only slogans for the fools.

Slava Ukraini.