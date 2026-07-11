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Jupplandia

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
15hEdited

This seems to me to be an attempt to strengthen the bonds with the British deep state which has always held the undemocratic EU as its affiliate, along with the communist-leaning Democrats in the USA and the leftist commonwealth countries like Canada and Australia. What a bunch of losers!

They are a busted flush as they have self-harmed themselves to geopolitical economic and miliary irrelevance and the USA under President Trump is running rings around them. My latest post started off on Net Zero statistics but ended up more about deep state geopolitical skulduggeries: https://metatron.substack.com/p/unequivocal-proof-that-net-zero-is.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
13h

Of course the self-proclaimed "elites" are lying about the EU. If they didn't have lies and hypocrisy, they'd have no principles, at all. Another "benefit" of EU membership - they cancel election results they don't like. So, by all means rejoin the EU. And then tear up and burn Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights because you're going straight back to vassalage. Peasants need to remember Wat and sharpen your pitchforks better this time. And for heaven's sake, don't trust the King.

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