Above: Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (of the Labour Socialist Party) with David Lammy (of the Communist Labour Party) clasping hands in agreement that the ordinary Brirish people can get fucked.

In the anti Brexit campaign currently being conducted, Remain lies are everywhere and just about anyone you can think of is being wheeled out to declare that Brexit caused huge damage and should be reversed.

It’s a concerted, coordinated, massive campaign that the entire mainstream media backs. I can only think of one media source that opposes it (Spiked). The rest are all spreading it.

There’s as much gaslighting and lying and money pumped into this Rejoin the EU movement as there is being put behind the Odyssey film.

If two things really really matter to the ruling class, it’s shitting on white votes and shitting on white history.

The latest intervention comes from the Chief Minister of Gibraltar.

Years ago when Tony Blair tried to betray the people of Gibraltar and hand them over to Spanish rule (a precursor of Keir’s attitude with Chagos. These people are never happier than when they are handing away British territory, rights or people) I supported Gibraltar.

Over 98% of them voted to remain British. I campaigned for them. And I received a letter of thanks from the government of Gibraltar. Ignoring their majority vote and their desire to be British and their desire not to be ruled by Spain was a disgusting betrayal.

Guess what. The same logic applies to telling us to be ruled by French and Belgian and Spanish unelected bureaucrats and telling us that our majority vote to Leave should be cancelled.

There is no democracy or sovereignty as an EU member state, and especially would be none as a former member crawling back. The EU would very gleefully punish us even more, as they were allowed to do in the negotiations to leave that a Remain Parliament shamefully forced on us.

We left with them hitting us as hard as they could, we would rejoin under the same basis.

The reason Remain voters love the EU is because they hate the UK. Specifically, they hate ordinary English, Welsh, and Northern Irish people (Scotland had a Remain majority). For them and the EU, we are to be ruled and we are to obey without a say. We should never have a say on sovereignty. We should never have a say on borders and immigration and mass migration. We should never have the right to rule ourselves. And we should never have the right to choose different policies.

This is the basic attitude of both Remain voters and the EU and most of Parliament. None of them see themselves as there to represent us. They see themselves as there to rule us, while we keep quiet.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister can fuck off.

Our right to choice is as important as their right to remain British. Denying either is a treasonous abomination.

This concerted campaign to reverse Brexit, which follows the long campaign to limit and neuter Brexit, is utterly disgusting.

It is based entirely in lies. The social damage following Brexit comes from the disgustingly anti democratic way in which the middle class and ruling class refused to accept the result, a result which had the largest democratic mandate in UK history. The way Remain and the EU then forced endless concessions which our Remain Parliament insisted on was vile. It proved to us that a large section of our political establishment are outright traitors with zero regard for democracy.

As for economic damage, here is where we see the greatest lies of all. Brexit has delivered £558 billion in direct fiscal savings from avoiding contributions to the EU budget-this is never, ever mentioned. We have 71 trade deals we could not have negotiated independently before, that is never mentioned. All we hear is ‘vast damage’. It’s a total lie. Look at GDP growth charts-no impact in 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019.

The huge damage comes in 2020-from COVID lockdowns that most Remainers supported. THAT is the greatest economic self harm in UK history, NOT Brexit. It did the worst damage in 350 years. It added over a trillion to UK debt. Direct and immediate costs topped £370 billion. £37 billion was lost to fraud. You can see the huge GDP drop. Remainers don’t mention it at all, and every calculation they make of ‘Brexit damage’ includes all 2020 lockdown damage.

Since then we have the highest tax burden since WWII-that cripples the economy. We are spending billions unnecessarily on inefficient and worthless Net Zero measures. We are refusing to use our oil (losing billions) and buying oil from Norway (costing billions). The tax rate destroys businesses and drives wealth abroad-we have the highest rate we have ever had of wealth fleeing the country. All that is nothing to do with Brexit, and all of that is counted by dishonest Remain aligned research as ‘Brexit damage’.

This and two tier policing and injustice and refusal to listen on mass immigration as well is why the white working class have learned that our leaders completely hate us and that we don’t have democracy anymore.

We have civil war experts saying there is going to be civil war in the UK and we are STILL getting these elite and media campaigns of total lies and total contempt for us. It is as if our middle class and our ruling class WANT civil war.

Where do they think this will go when it’s clear we have no peeceful means to stop them doing things we keep voting against, even when we win the vote?