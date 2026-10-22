Above: Tim Stanley, the Mockingbird Media historian and journalist. A student Labour Party activist, a Cambridge alumni who has never had a real job outside academia or journalism, a current supporter of the SDP, Stanley purports to represent and advocate for conservatism and tradition. He’s frequently presented as a Conservative on media, including during recent commentary on the Conservative Party conference. His view of conservatism is that the Right should take climate change seriously, reject any idea that the English people actually exist, that anything to the Right of David Cameron or Tony Blair is Far Right, that people should forget Thatcher and loathe Trump, and that the black Kemi Badenoch is the most English person he has ever met.

Stanley is the kind of person keen for a Tory Revival.

The ultimate Betrayal Party has successfully stumbled its way towards becoming the ultimate Zombie Party.

This, I think, is the most accurate way of describing the mini revival of the Tory Party. It’s one of the most curious effects of the innate conservatism of the British people, (there’s a tongue twister coming up here) that they should seek to conserve the conservators who conserved nothing.

Political parties take a very long time to die in the UK. And not just because of the first past the post system. It is because of innate British characteristics.

Our greatest strength has long become our greatest weakness. What was our greatest strength? It was our conservatism.