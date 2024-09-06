I have long been pretty happy with what Tucker Carlson does.

I admired the way he moved from obeying Fox instructions on how to understand Trump and discuss the 2020 election to being prepared to speak much more truthfully about what happened. Lou Dobbs was braver much sooner but at least there was an appreciable journey from sending text messages calling Trump a lunatic to admitting that 2020 was stolen.

I found his monologues unusually well-crafted, and his increasingly clear contempt for America’s ruling class (from which he himself comes) accurate and timely.

I think he does have a genuine love of America, of Nature, and a genuine sense of connection to the simple idea that the people who are powerful should listen to and respect the people who aren’t.