Above: they hate Trump because he understands what they are doing, and opposes it.

Have you ever noticed that when the Left turns violent, there is no change in any of the policies of the Left, no condemnation from the Left, and the media run cover for the violence and make excuses about it?

Of course you have.

You aren’t stupid. We have all noticed it.

The Left are not, as they keep insisting, “the right side of history”.

They are the Riot side of history. And this holds true whether they are a student throwing a Molotov cocktail, or a professor who trained the student, or a TV anchor who excuses the student.

The BLM Riots were “mostly peaceful”.

Jihadis chanting “death to America”, according to a CNN journalist, “seem friendly”.

Corporate and TV support for BLM didn’t end with the first crime or the first death. It carried on through months of crime and dozens of deaths.

People had been hunted down on the street and murdered. Federal buildings had been set on fire with people inside.

And on your Netflix and your Disney channels there was still big bold statements supporting BLM.

On October 7th three years ago, Hamas and the Palestinians showed that they were brutal savages. They were proud to show it. They filmed and shared it themselves.

They were rapists. They were guys who phoned their mums to say how many Jews they had killed with their bare hands. To proudly say that. Their mums told them how proud they were in return.

They filmed themselves raping girls to death. They burned families alive.

Did one leftist or one Muslim you’ve ever heard of change their minds about who the guilty are?

Or is support for the Palestinians stronger than it’s ever been?

Think about that though. They saw these people indulge in the most sickening barbarities. And it didn’t cause a change.

It doesn’t stop any leftist in the whole world siding with the Palestinians.

The LA race riots in the US didn’t change a thing in terms of who the Left think are violent and wicked.

The Broadwater Farm riots in the UK didn’t. In those, way back in the 1980s, a crowd hacked a policeman to death with machetes.

When a Muslim crowd pulled Israelis apart, literally pulling people apart and ripping out their organs, literally showing their hands at the window covered in blood….did the Left change their minds on who they were supporting?

Well, no.

The Left adopted a red hand as a symbol of ‘justice’. Hollywood stars wore it as jewellery at the Oscars.

When two British soldiers took a wrong turn and interrupted an IRA funeral, what happened?

A howling mob tore them apart.

The British victims died because they were civilised. They fired warning shots in the air, not wanting to kill.

But the IRA wanted to kill.

Did that change who the Left was saying was brutal? Did it make people like Jeremy Corbyn pause in their support for the ‘struggle’?

Of course not.

Before the BLM riots, what was Portland?

One of the most progressive, right-on, flowers in your hair hippie middle class enclaves in the US. It had fair trade coffee shops and the kind of white people who get dreadlocks and believe in healing crystals.

All very chilled, right?

But the New Age horseshit bumped right alongside Hard Left politics, and it was only going to go in one direction.

Portland burned. Portland became a shithole.

Today, France is burning.

And it’s the same story.

You can see clips of firefighters and women being set on fire. You can see clips of howling savages destroying everything in their path.

And then the BBC tells you that “French students are protesting large class sizes”.

The Guardian goes one better. Not content with supporting the rioters and lying about who they are, The Guardian is keen to prevent the riots being stopped:

They show the streets burning….a d want you to object to the police.

Don’t hurt our rioters! Setting fire to schools is an integral part of democracy.

You can watch scenes that look like they come from a movie about the Joker taking over Gotham. Schools and buses on fire. Smoke filling the air. Streets of broken glass and scattered debris like there’s just been an air strike. Mobs violently beating someone up.

And then you get told something like this:

“The demonstrations were lively, extremely youthful, mainly composed of high school students, turning up in quick moving columns from each school and neighbourhoods, with hundreds of home-made placards in bits of cardboard.

Yesterday, already 2000 high schools across thea country were blockaded, over half of the total. Today, about 90% of the country’s universities also joined the movement, after mass general assemblies attended by hundreds and even thousands of students.”

That’s a leftist account on Facebook.

Sounds lovely doesn’t it?

Young people engaged in politics. Young people telling truth to power.

It’s almost like a carnival. Maybe the Notting Hill Carnival.

“What started as a movement which brought together several sources of anger (lack of teachers, lack of facilities, lack of budget, long hours of study, the opaque university access system, etc) has now become a full blown generational revolt.”

That’s the same account. It’s a Communist account.

Lack of facilities. Lack of budget. Long hours of study.

We are supposed to believe that the people jumping up and down on a car or setting fire to a woman or kicking heads in are driven to that because they really, really want more teachers in the classroom? Because they have been studying too hard?

Because they are engineers and brain surgeons?

But this isn’t one account doing this, being this dishonest.

It’s every mainstream media channel.

“French students”. Only the only thing they have studied is revolutionary Marxist terrorism techniques.

And we all know half or more of them aren’t French.

We all know that buying more exercise books or reducing class sizes doesn’t solve this problem. Because the problem isn’t deprivation or poverty or poor budgeting or the fucking menu options in the school cafeteria.

The problem is third worldism. The problem is Communism. And the problem is the Islamic-Left alliance.

This isn’t a reaction to classroom sizes.

It’s a consequence of mass immigration.

And it isn’t a reaction to ‘long hours of study’.

It’s a Muslim-Leftist show of strength because Marine Le Pen’s party is riding high in the polls and the Globalist arseholes who import the third world don’t know what to do about that…..other than give a sly nod and wink to their violent street level stooges.

“While there was not a generalised strike movement today, there were significant participation of trade union militants in the demonstrations, with delegations from key workplaces…..”

Yes, I bet there was.

“A key factor in this movement is the rejection of the far right National Rally of Le Pen and Bardella and their racist and xenophobic politics…..

Meanwhile, Melenchon’s LFI has thrown itself into supporting the movement and instructing all its elected representatives to go down to the lycees and help defend the students from police repression. The LFI mayor of Saint Denis, Bally Bagayoko, has became a very popular figure in the movement.”

They tell you themselves what is behind it.

They are behind it.

The parties of the Left and unions are actively supporting rioting, violence, murder and mayhem….and calling it protest. Calling it noble.

Just like Democrats have done in violence in the US against the Trump administration.

They import savages to act as their footsoldiers in street violence to be triggered whenever it looks like they might lose power.

In the UK we have had over 70,000 people arrive in dinghies and small boats. All young men. All third world. All violent and all dependent on State support and funding.

More than the British Army.

And it’s not coincidental. They are trafficked here by our own government. But why?

Maybe France is telling us why.

They want this in every country where the electorate looks for a better way, a different set of people in power, and an end to Leftist policy.

It’s pretty amazing with the French riots to see every leftist there is go straight from “white men wearing balaclavas should be thrown in jail for years.” to “they are protesting about classroom sizes” when third world savages and communist activists set fire to women on the street.

But it’s not surprising when you know who they are. When you fully know what kind of people they really represent.

The reason the Left can align with Islamic terrorists and third world savages is because they are the same.

They demand everything. They destroy everything. They love inflicting pain and suffering and destruction. They enjoy it. They think they have an absolute right to do whatever they want, and you have no rights at all to stop them or want something else.

They loot. They riot. They murder. They rape. They burn everything down.

This is the Left.

This has always been the Left.

This is savagery.

This has always been savagery.

This is the Third World.

This has always been the Third World.

This is Islam.

This has always been Islam.

They can put on suits and smiles like Mamdani did when they want to and people are stupid enough to fall for it. They can talk about hope and equality and kindness and diversity and any kind of disguising rhetorical shit imaginable.

But this is who they really are.

The riots are who they really are.

The terrorism is who they really are.

The burning everything down is who they really are.

People wonder how trans activists and Muslim fundamentalists can work together, even briefly.

It’s easy to understand.

They both want to burn and destroy and kick heads in and terrify ordinary people.

The cause is never really the cause. The aim for the cleverest is total power, and the aim for the majority is the total power of the instant, which is manifested most when you can set fire to a school or a person because you feel like it and it’s fun and nobody can stop you.

The core of the entire Islamic faith is destruction.

The core of the entire Third World is destruction.

The core of Leftism is destruction.

When they burn and loot and kill and rape is when you see their true face and true nature and what they want most.

This is why they can work together even when they seem so different.

When we get to the soul of things, to where a soul should be but only a gleeful savagery sits there, they are the same.

The leftist in a suit sitting in a TV studio is the same as the savage on the boat landing on the beach.

They import them as soldiers. The riots are coordinated. The riots serve a purpose.