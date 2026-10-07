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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Oct 7

Easy response. Shoot to kill. It's your damned country. Fight for it. Then round up the survivors and dump the savages back to Africa where they belong. And, while you're at it. hang your own traitors, starting with Macron and every EU puke you can get your hands on. Act life your life, and those of your children and grandchildren depend on it. Because they do. Summon Martel and be a Hammer.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Oct 7

A school in Nantes was not some underfunded school in poor suburbs. It was only a few years old with all manner of modern facilities shared with the surrounding area. No expense had been spared in building and equipping it. Yet, it too was set alight.

In 1968 France the revolutionary students did not set buildings alight, smash emergency vehicles or attack emergency workers. Norms were different back then even for rioters, but then so was the demographic.

Immigrant French do not accept the norms of France as was. Raised in a system that teaches grievance they respond. Catholic France is on its last legs and French elites have no solution because they refuse to name the problem.

Next year's Presidential election will not be a celebration of democracy, but more likely the starting gun for even more widespread, intractable disorder as, as seems likely, Mélenchon and Le Pen face off in the second round.

But don't get sniffy about the French. The UK is on the same trajectory. We're not there yet, but on our way alright.

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