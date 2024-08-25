The DNC threw everything the Dems have, except of course for assassination, electoral fraud and crooked judges, at the world.

In terms of persuasion it was predictably lacking.

We have Oprah, the DNC circus screams. That’s the Oprah who has accumulated billions while selling herself as a kind black matriarch agony aunt but actually being best buddies with every major rapist you could think of.

And we have Pink, a forgettable pop star who was last even mildly relevant when I was young. Only now Pink looks like a lesbian PE teacher (is there any other kind?) who has lost whatever looks she once had and is three quarters on the way to being as ridiculous as Madonna.

And we have programmed, synthetic emotions, Joy on Command, that our unthinking little robots all comply with.

And we have the same mainstream media puppets running around telling everyone how great we are.

And we have the old rapist Southern Charm Bill to trot out, after his wife, with both of them as steeped in vice and vanity as they ever were. To be fair, Bill can actually talk in real sentences, which makes him the Cicero of the Dems.

And we have Tim ‘If He’s Not a Pedo I’ll Eat My Hat’ Walz, jazz handing his way across a field of pretty lies, and dragging his disabled kid with him (if there’s anything that says Democrat Dad material, it’s using your mentally impaired child as an exploited political mascot. That even tops pulling out My Dead Son every five seconds).

The highlight, the shall we say climax of it all, was so nondescript, predictable and lacklustre that not even the Dems are talking about it. When Queen Liberty Kamala was finally wheeled on, her speech was so dull that even robots dialled to Joy barely noticed it. I have a feeling they switched the lights off and the last thirty minutes was delivered from the janitors broom closet where Queen K was packed away like one of the folding chairs.

Not one Dem will actually be able to tell you a word that Kamala said, and even Rachel Maddow’s frantically enthusiast take seemed rather like a scissoring when the orgasm won’t come.

That’s all they have for actual persuasion. A few days of repeating the old TDS snooze fest, and the same old hits that have been accompanying their destruction of everything for years now. If this was a pop concert, it would be the reunion tour of a band that had a solitary number one in 1983 and a few good years starring in amusing Japanese whisky ads between 1983-1985.

Trump, meanwhile, having already acquired the backing of Elon Musk, now has that of Robert F. Kennedy Jnr.