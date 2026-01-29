The events in the US, particularly in Minnesota, tell us what to expect now if a Western European government or a nation like Britain ever has a leadership which takes the protection of its own people seriously. Such protection requires a reversal of decades of open border policies, which means deportations. And deportations will inevitably lead to violent confrontations.

In the US case we can see exactly how this plays out. Democrat politicians are extremist radicals who believe in a Marxist revolution. They are not moderate, they aren’t democrats in the literal sense, they are revolutionaries. If they can achieve that revolution by propaganda alone, they will do that. If they can achieve it by importing millions of people, they will do that. If they can achieve it by encouraging political violence and extremism, they will do that.

They will only offer a semblance of normality if they are given absolute power to do whatever they please, and if they can enact radical and permanent changes without any limit. Those are the kinds of changes that for example divert trillions of dollars of spending or put their propaganda in every schoolroom or that make it impossible to express any opposing idea. If you let them radically pervert the family, the liberty of individuals, property rights, social morals, history, economics and everything else down to the level of making white people and citizens inferior in every way to others, then they don’t need to riot and murder.

But as soon as any reversal of their revolution is offered, as soon as any serious opposition exists to any single thing they support or to their total grip on power, then we get riots, looting, assassinations, arson, widespread political violence, and complete anarchy. You are only allowed the option of letting them do anything, in which case society breaks down under their control because that’s the real world impact of inverted morals and rampant corruption, or the option of them becoming immediately and extremely violent.

And this isn’t street level protestors I am talking about, the various useful idiots prepared to sacrifice themselves in the name of the Revolution while thinking they are doing good and opposing fascism, tyranny, kingship or whatever other label is assigned to the remaining forces of sanity and sense. This is the Democrat Party, and to a slightly less obvious extent the Liberal Party in Canada or the Labour Party in the UK. The only reason other western nations have seen less of the street level anarchy, is because it is in the US that some real counter-revolutionary actions, some real opposition, has developed. Since the populations of Europe and the UK have much more passively accepted the Revolution, they haven’t seen the assassination attempts and quite the same level of rioting and insurgency.

To be clear-there is no real difference between some trans activist assassin or the thugs of Antifa and the average Democrat political representative, Democrat supporting celebrity, and Democrat aligned journalist. They share the exact same revolutionary extremism and the exact same belief that they are entitled to force their views on everyone through violence and domestic terrorism. There are no Democrat moderates anymore. They left the Left.

You cannot describe everyone who differs from you as Nazis and be a moderate. You cannot believe white people should apologise for their existence or celebrate their replacement and be a moderate. You cannot support the theft or rigging of elections and be a moderate, you cannot have insane ideas on what men and women are and be a moderate. You cannot celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk and be a moderate. You cannot support abortion to full term and be a moderate. You cannot have any of the insane or hysterical views that Democrats have, and be a moderate, and you cannot side with foreign drug cartels, rapists, murderers and child abusers and be a moderate. You can’t, either, prefer Communist China and Xi Jinping to Donald Trump and be a moderate.

The Democrat Party is no longer a rational, moderate, classical liberal party of the ‘Soft Left’, if it ever was. It’s a violent, extremist Revolutionary party, that believes in killing people who don’t have the same opinions as it on borders, and that enacts vast criminal schemes of fraud when in power. It is a party of ideological insanity and deep malignancy, and if anyone is truly honest about what it is, they recognise all the elements of murderous extremism now dominant within it. It behaves like a Mafia even in its internal decision making, and it delivers destruction in every policy it insists on. Not only is it itself extremist and irrational, but it encourages these traits getting worse and worse in its supporters and it always sides with the most evil and destructive foreign forces. It’s aligned with the CCP, with the Iranian mullahs, and with worldwide Islamic terrorism and the Islamic conquest of the West.

None of this is exaggeration or hyperbole. You can see it in the release of violent criminals, the welcoming of violent illegals, the support for foreign Communist despots like Maduro, the complete comfort of interaction with a Chinese regime that has concentration camps and harvests organs from still living prisoners, the support for the genital mutilation and permanent psychological and physical harm of ‘trans children’, the tyranny that was enacted during COVID, and the filth, violence, drug addicts and squalor of Democrat run cities.

This isn’t normal levels of ineradicable error, crime or innocent adherence to policies that don’t work. It’s the consequence of extremist policies that do work to enact a destruction that these people actually desire. They say themselves that they hate everything about their own country and all its history and its majority white populace. People should believe them. It’s the one thing they aren’t lying about.

So the first thing to acknowledge is that you aren’t dealing with people who follow any rules or logic or limits. Revolutionary morality allows any action at all. You are dealing with radical revolutionaries, who will break any law, moral or legislative, to get what they want and force the extreme changes they desire. And in those circumstances, if you follow rules constraining you that they aren’t following and that don’t apply to them, ultimately you lose. You lose perhaps being a better person or a better party or a better side of politics than them, but you still lose. This is why society kept going their way even when they weren’t in power, and in many ways still does. You can be a chess grandmaster and if you are following the polite and real rules of chess, and your opponent isn’t, then that opponent can be a six year old with learning difficulties and he will still beat you.

The second thing to acknowledge is that these radical revolutionaries are also, perversely, the Establishment. Before the Democrat Party as a whole was completely radical and revolutionary, the extremists learned that they could get further quicker by aligning with the very rich. Actual terrorist organisations like Weather Underground did this. They based themselves in universities, an unreal environment sustained by other peoples money and State funding, where radical revolution could be preached to impressionable and often malleable students. They courted heiresses and rich patrons, all while still spouting Marxist rhetoric about wealth and property. They lawyered up, having teams of lawyers to defend them paid for by their patrons.

Here are the parts most people don’t say: the terrorist-heiress model of wealth and extremism working together, established by Weather Underground and somewhat less successfully by the Black Panthers, is in fact a microcosmic model of both what the Democrat Party would become as a whole and of the Chinese Communist Party of modern times. Even traditional Marxism was prepared to sponge off or work with aligned capitalists, and the wealth of Engels that funded his lazy, slovenly and embittered failure of a friend Marx was inherited from a family business. But generations of Marxists in the West were incredibly bad at getting wealth on board until Weather Underground and similar groups targeted the children of the very wealthy for support. In doing so, first at universities and then elsewhere, they became the new Establishment. Bill Ayers became a ‘renowned educator’, and an early mentor of Barack Obama. Other Weather Underground terrorists became rich and successful lawyers without ever dropping their revolutionary politics.

What their 1960s and 1970s bombing campaigns didn’t achieve, their alignment with wealth did. And this is really the template of three seemingly separate things:

The modern Democrat Party which combines Marxist rhetoric, socialist policy, and radical Revolutionary social aims with the backing and support of billionaires whose wealth funds these things but will be exempt from the wealth seizures of leftist economics. The Globalist model of governance and of transnational bodies which combine the same Marxist social and economic policies with the same network of greed and corruption. The Communist Chinese Party modern version of Communism which allows capitalism, private wealth and luxury so long as these are ultimately devoted to the interests of The Party and always subordinate to The Party.

The reason that the Democrat Party never questions the wealth of a Soros or of a Reid Hoffman is because, as with Chinese magnates and companies, that wealth is at the disposal of The Party and serving the interests of The Party. So long as it does that, the deal is that talk about privilege and the 1% will exist only as a rhetoric for the gullible, a means of further radicalising the troops, whose Marxist fervour will be concentrated on rich opponents like Trump or Musk while the wealth of a Party aligned person receives no comment and no censure. In fact, the allegedly socialist programmes which are justified in Marxist terms to the activist base, will usually be wealth transfer schemes enriching aligned billionaires.

The Democrat enthusiasm for COVID tyranny was a perfect illustration of this alignment in operation-those who supported liberty were demonised as selfish, State power and intrusion massively increased, the rhetoric was remarkably similar to leftist collectivist rhetoric that might once have been given to Soviet factory workers to exhort them to increased Stakhanovite effort, and there was a 4 million dollar wealth transfer benefiting pharmaceutical companies and their investors and owners at the same time.

But of course you don’t need a fake pandemic for this kind of scheme when you have Somalian immigrants as well, as the predictable Minnesota confluence of imported Third World criminals, vast welfare systems, and deliberately engineered domestic terrorism deflecting from these schemes once discovered, all illustrates. The Party can benefit from all that too.

Domestically then, you have an extremist Revolutionary party happy with revolutionary tactics of propaganda, subversion, sabotage, domestic terrorism and insurgency and fine with flinging useful idiots at ICE to create martyrs for yet more propaganda. You have State governments and private backers essentially funding and stoking ongoing Revolution. And you have a media that shares the same owners and sponsors and the same revolutionary lack of moral limits.

All this as the inevitable result of that much earlier accord between radical left terrorist groups and mentally unstable rich people with one side agreeing to fund social Revolution and the other side agreeing to ignore this particular supporters privilege. It’s almost like a corrupt and grotesque inversion of the Biblical story of the slaughter of the firstborn, where doors are marked with blood to spare the occupants from an avenging Angel. Those who use their money in the causes of the Revolutionary Party are spared, marked as households to be passed over, while a general economic destruction is unleashed. The full weight of Marxist oppression falls, under such an accommodation, on the poor and the wealthy who would protect them, rather on the wealthy who are actually malign. For that second group, the Social Marxism is a route to private-public financing and wealth transfer only further enriching them (philanthrocapitalism, or more accurately, philanthropathology), just as gangster bosom companions of a Communist dictator will find that large houses are seized for their use.

Internationally, all of the above illustrates too that the Democrat model of extreme revolutionary radicalism actually being the position of the wealthiest and most powerful classes is not isolated. This exact same central accommodation is the one which exists between transnational bodies and most billionaires (together with middle and upper client classes). In this context, in the way the EU for example supports radical leftist social positions and is beloved by leftist parties, is modelled on Soviet bureaucracy but is supported by Big Business, we see the ever repeating pattern of revolutionary social radicalism and wealth in alignment. This, too, is why Globalists can openly lament that western society isn’t quite as controlling and oppressive as China yet, or work vigorously to close that gap, or prefer alliance with China to alliance with Trump.

They have much more in common with Chinese Communism.

From the high tax, centrally planned economy, to the socialist welfare programmes, through the vast corruption, and on to the reductions of individual liberty and free speech on political issues, the Globalist believes that the average person is not fit to make choices about how his country operates or who gets to be in charge. And such a belief, whether technocratic or merely autocratic, brings the Globalist to the same point of demanding total control and total authority, with no deviation by individual nation states or by governments elected to do things differently, allowed. Globalists actually revealed how closely their ideas align with Communism, ironically in a historical sense, when they seized all Russian assets based abroad, including the assets of private individuals not connected to Putin’s government. Seizure of property for no legitimate cause, solely on an ideological basis, is a Communist move.

So here is where we really understand the current events battering the 2nd Trump term. The Trump government are the moderates, in the sense that they believe the public should be able to choose different policies and see them enacted after free and fair elections: and in the sense that they believe in western civilisation, protecting western populations, and established nation states. Populism believes in both national sovereignty and individual liberty, which are the traditional and inherited beliefs of the West. Globalism believes in social revolution, and radical schemes of social realignment on demographics, on individual rights, and on limits (determined to ensure permanent Globalist rule) on who and what you can vote for.

So Trump has to deal with radical revolutionary Democrats at home, and radical revolutionary Globalists abroad, all of whom abandoned natural and traditional limits first, and all of whom are more comfortable with the most insane social ideas or with the Chinese Communist Party than they are with allowing populists the freedom to think and act differently to them. All while an equally radical media presents cause and effect the wrong way round, and depicts those doing good as evil and those embracing evil as good.

So what is the revolutionary dilemma? Well once things are this advanced any concession to the Revolution can destroy you. But the revolutionary propaganda is dominant. So any even mild push back gets depicted in the most damaging possible way. Attempting to restore normality gets treated as attempting to impose fascism. And force must be used against domestic terrorists and constant anarchy. The worry becomes that if you push too hard, even when totally justified in objective terms, you fuel the radicalism and the revolution.

Of course genuine tyrannical regimes face this problem, of balancing response to be hard enough to crush dissent, without being a crackdown that only increases the uprising when people are disgusted with the attempts to quell it. Swift and decisive brutality often wins, as with China’s obliteration of the Tiananmen Square protests. But attempts to crush an uprising that are brutal but faltering, fail, like Ceausescu’s in Romania. Colour revolution techniques push nations deliberately to this point in order to effect regime change, and then give a final push (like having revolutionary troops fire on and kill rebelling citizens, in order to claim the besieged government killed them, as happened in the Ukrainian colour revolution).

And a legitimate, decent government doing the right thing can be subjected to this just as easily as an actual dictatorship is.

Those regime change techniques (deliberately engineered Revolution) are being used against Trump, and will now apply to any western government that tries to escape from or reverse Globalist policies (especially on borders and immigration).

They get their total Social Revolution either by your consent and passivity as they enact it in government, or by riots and domestic terrorism against populist governments (a more traditionally Marxist physical Revolution). But the only true way to prevent this is by actions that ignore their criticisms and crush them rapidly. Those actions must be of a determination and intensity they do not expect, and must neither falter nor question themselves at any step of the way.

Others have opined, somewhat depressingly, that it is unlikely that Trump’s government, or any we are likely to see in the West, will have the intestinal fortitude to genuinely meet these Revolutionary forces with the bluntness required. I hope that is wrong, and fear it is not.