In recent weeks the Trump administration has taken a number of measures that have (predictably) been labelled as authoritarian by self-blind Democrats but also by some centrists.

These measures include:

An FBI raid on the home of Republican Trump critic John Bolton, related to a classified documents case.

The federalisation of policing in Washington DC, responding to crime levels and a breakdown of law and order.

The signing of an Executive Order ‘banning’ the burning of the US flag, responding to radical activists doing so.

Continuing deportations of foreign criminals and public ICE pursuits and arrests of illegal aliens.

A declaration that the Smithsonian and other museums will be punished for anti white, anti American, DEI focused and progressive propaganda in their displays, policies and publications, in the same way that university funding was withdrawn from universities enforcing DEI policies.

In each case these policies have been described in mainstream media as ‘controversial’ or ‘extreme’, and presented as if they represent a power-grab from a dictatorial figure exceeding his legitimate powers and bullying institutions in order to force them to follow his ideas.

In each case this presentation is given with highly selective and factually inaccurate responses to the measures taken by the administration and the reasons for them.

In the case of the Bolton raid, for example, there is an astonishing level of chutzpah and selective memory in people who fully supported the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid on Trump and his family, which was excused by the claim that Trump had taken classified documents, now declaring that the Bolton raid represents tyranny. If raising a President is allowable in such cases, then raiding a former National Security Advisor is too. And any classified documents case against Bolton is automatically, by the nature of US law and Presidential power, automatically more likely to be a REAL case than the one against Trump was. John Bolton never had the power to declassify documents, nor the expectation and established tradition of possessing the right to remove documents on leaving office (which Presidents possess and which is used to form the basis of a Presidential library).

In order to call the Bolton raid authoritarian, having supported the raid on Trump, one must suppose that a different form of law (harsher and more draconian) applies to Donald Trump, or to Republicans the Democrat Party happens to detest the most. What’s revealed in such cries, then, is not Trump administration tyranny, but the breathtaking hypocrisy and double standards of Trump critics and the way in which the law HAS previously been used as a selective weapon that only cuts one way.

What’s exposed is not Trumpian tyranny, but once again anti Trump corruption:

Similarly the federalisation of policing in D.C. is cast as an authoritarian measure representing a President grabbing powers he didn’t previously possess. The fact that Trump is perfectly legally entitled to do so for limited periods according to existing US legislation and constitutional settlement (so clearly empowered for a limited period that there’s been no route to an activist judicial challenge) is ignored. Media attention focused on a highly dubious claim that the move was unnecessary because crime in D.C. was at a 30 year low….a statistic which the head of the Washington police Union pointed out, essentially, was bullshit (based on changing and manipulating the way crime figures are recorded). The Trump move resulted in immediate arrests and an extended period (highly unusual in D.C.) free of murders. Democrats meanwhile were left in the absurd position of posting pictures of their crime related injuries while stating that the provision of better policing was outrageous.

So the Democrat position becomes this absurd sadomasochistic one, where they would rather be carjacked than support proper policing, and of course also prefer other people being carjacked or murdered than support proper policies on crime and policing.

Meanwhile Trump’s actions have immediate beneficial impact for ordinary people who don’t happen to share this insane ideological position:

Again, Trump’s action represents a kind of restorative justice and a return to normality whilst the Democrats and Trump critics put themselves in the position of supporting social breakdown, anarchy on the streets, murder and violence.

These contrasts are fully exposed whenever Trump goes into ‘Democrat territory’, either places where they rule or social topics where they have been dominant and they have policed what is acceptable to say or do while refusing to police actual crimes, assaults and harms inflicted on the average citizen.

And in an international context Trump flips the policing script seen in Globalist ruled countries like Britain. Trump returns the respectability of the police by focusing them on street level crime and making cities safer, whereas British police are focused on Facebook posts enforcing politically correct dogma and trying to make sure that nobody discusses where child rape and violent crime increases come from.

Authoritarian does not simply mean the use of State power. It means the unjust extension or malign use of State power. Applying the already existing powers of an office of authority to restore justice and fulfil the protection and wishes of ordinary people cannot be described as authoritarian. But others might have been afraid of such reactions and false charges. Not Trump.

Trump stands so far above anyone else because he will park his tanks on lawns mainstream Conservatism and Republicanism lost generations ago. And he will do it in a way where it really exposes what the other side are and even what many self declared moderates and centrists are.

Deportation for instance fully exposes just how much the other side hate their own people. To oppose all deportation is to obviously fight for violent gang members, foreign criminals, South American rapists and the like in a way that makes it obvious it’s not about kindness, justice, empathy or any of the claimed virtues. It’s about actually wanting your own people harmed.

The flag burning EO is another perfect example. When progressives and centrists go batshit over that and call it authoritarian they think people will buy the line that they are defending free speech and action. But what people see is that they never took this freedom approach on anything else or when patriots were targeted, so the only time they care about freedom: is when it’s the freedom to hate your own nation.

At the time when ordinary people in other countries rebel by waving their own national flag and the authorities attack that while fetishising Pride and Ukraine flags, Trump’s EO again shows him on the side of actually liking your own nation and people. It exposes that it’s not a free speech issue-it’s a loyalty issue and the reason people are exercised about it is that they hate their nation and are working for its destruction.

Each time what’s called authoritarian is just sane, sensible readjustment after years of one sided tyranny repressing and destroying normal loyalties and ideas. Trump picks the issues that make the rampant insanity and disloyalty of the other side totally explicit. He forces them to make it clear that they hate the flag because they hate the country. Even supposed centrists can’t get away with it anymore and we see that their alleged above the fray values are actually always aligned with radical leftism.

The flag burning EO and the museums policy and the universities policies and the policing of D.C. will be cast as authoritarian and will all fail in that propaganda portrayal. Because what each actually does is remove a boot from the neck of ordinary people, rather than impose one. It was scumbag radicals burning the flag who were the authoritarians imposing their twisted values on others. It was DEI policies that were unjust and discriminatory. It was putting progressive propaganda everywhere and forcing people to bow down to it that was authoritarian.

Ordinary people were being psychologically targeted and harmed by a bombardment of false messaging telling them to feel guilty and evil for their skin colour or for loving their country or for the selectively condemned actions of their ancestors. Museums and universities were actually doing something evil in their DEI and anti whiteness policies, and using their institutional power to berate, belittle and demean people based on their ancestry and identity. So removing that can’t be an authoritarian move.

The reversal by definition cannot be authoritarian even if it uses State power because it’s restoring the freedom of ordinary people from being physically threatened by anarcho-tyranny and the effects of radical progressive alignment with violent nation haters, invaders and criminals.