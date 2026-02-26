The reactions to Trump’s State of the Union address have all come in now and are pretty much exactly what we would have expected them to be. In the UK the industrious hacks of The Guardian have managed to already produce five seperate articles entirely focused on telling their modest readership why this State of the Union was inconsequential, long, boring, divisive, toxic, problematic, racist and of course xenophobic.

David Smith of The Guardian told us Why the longest-ever State of the Union address was the most inconsequential.

Ted Widmer of The Guardian told us Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history….and ran out of steam.

The Guardian Staff, as a good communist collective should, told us in Jobs, gas prices and ending wars: fact-checking Trump’s State of the Union claims that the address was full of ‘misleading’ comments and ‘factual inaccuracies’.

Joseph Gideon of The Guardian told us in ‘Nobel prize for fiction’: Trump’s State of the Union provokes polarized reactions told us that Democrats were very unhappy with the speech….something even Guardian readers might have been able to ascertain for themselves.

Finally Chris Stein of The Guardian told us Trump claims host of successes and attacjs old foes in longest State of the Union.

I cite each of these articles without a particular desire for you to go away and read them, and without having gained anything by doing so myself. In each case everything they say could have been written by the same person, and can be dismissed by any sane person. What it shows though is that typical modern media phenomenon of the repeated, identical narrative, which is as easily spread across multiple papers and news reports as it is delivered, with mind numbing regularity, within a single paper like The Guardian.