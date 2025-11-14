The statue of Brythnoth, ‘Earl of Essex’, at Maldon. An English hero little remembered by the English people of 2025.

“Byrhtnoth (also spelled Brythnoth, Byrhtnoð, or Beorhtnoth) was a 10th-century Ealdorman of Essex, who died leading Anglo-Saxon forces against Viking raiders at the Battle of Maldon on 11 August 991. His name derives from Old English “beorht” meaning “bright” and “nōþ” meaning “courage”. He is the central figure in the Old English poem The Battle of Maldon, composed around 995, which recounts the battle and portrays his decision to allow the Vikings to cross a river ford as a fatal but heroic act. The poem, a fragment of 325 lines, is one of the most famous works of Old English literature.

Historical records, including the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, confirm his death in battle, with the Peterborough manuscript noting that he was slain at Maldon after a raid on Ipswich. The Winchester manuscript adds that the Vikings, led by Olaf Tryggvason (later King of Norway), had previously attacked Folkestone and Sandwich before arriving at Maldon. Byrhtnoth is described in the poem as a tall man with “swan-white hair” and around sixty years old at the time of his death. Some accounts suggest it took three men to kill him, with one nearly severing his arm.”

I’m going to do something a bit different today, which I don’t normally do.

I’m going to share a poem. I fully expect that will send some people running for the hills. I know, know. You’re here for politics and populist takes on the news.

Well these days, whether we like it or not, everything is political. The obsessed and fanatical Left, and the obsessed and fanatical Globalists and technocrats, have made it so. Because there is no part of our lives they don’t want to change, to radicalise, to ruin or to control. No project too big for government, and no issue too small or private they won’t interest themselves in, as Mamdani chillingly boasted in his victory speech.

And yes, too, I know a poem is almost a satire of futility, a joke about responding with nothing. In the wonderful Red Dwarf TV sci fi comedy series there’s a bit where a hideous genetically engineered/alien creature that feeds on emotion (a bit like a Democrat or Labour politician) drains all the anger from Rimmer, one of the main characters. He immediately becomes a sort of drippy useless leftist activist of the old kind, the ones who wore home knitted sweaters and always had a thermos flask with them on countless protests. Rimmer than responds to this monstrous alien threat, a creature that looked a lot like an Alien whose life cycle involves bursting out of stomachs, by suggesting that it could be defeated by a leafleting campaign.

In same ways, it must be admitted, everything we write now is a little bit like that, and a poem makes it a little bit more obvious. Nevertheless….

I’m a writer. Successful or not, I’m a writer. I’m in love with words. I think they matter. I think the distortion of words has been a big part of what has allowed so much evil to flourish. And I can’t stop thinking that words of truth, or words of accurate feeling, will always matter. Without the distortion of language, the insanities and evils destroying us wouldn’t exist.

A poem is a useless thing when you wave it in the face of a savage stepping off a boat. But the savage only gets to do that because so many words, beforehand, have trained people to welcome him.

So a little regarding what the poem is about. In my last article yesterday I said that as well as being a populist I’m an English nationalist. This is about what that means.

My nation is dying, or rather, it’s being murdered. My people are dying, or rather, they are being replaced on purpose, which is a kind of murder and which brings about actual murders with( it too. Today the English are told they don’t exist and never existed. Today they barely exist in what were their own greatest cities. Their flag offends people. Their existence offends people. Their history offends people. And crimes against them don’t matter.

Their own government hates them.

Nevertheless, I am, and will always be, proud to be English.

And in a funny way this is something thar connects me to people who aren’t English. Because in an organic way, in a natural way, in the opposite fashion to the insane artificiality of a set of different grievances and imaginary identities being bound together in ‘intersectionality’ as a weapon against a declining majority, my pride in being English and my refusal to be ashamed of being English comnection me to people who aren’t English.

One of my FB friends, for instance, is a proud US Southerner. When she speaks about the South and its tragedies, and especially about the lens of disdain focused on the South, I hear her pride and it makes sense to me.It makes sense to me to love the place you are in and from, and I can tell when it’s real and when it’s false. Like calls to like, and somehow difference is overcome not by pretending everyone is the same, and not by making Difference a word you worship in a Marxist way like Diversity, but by knowing you are different and proud of different things.

Because when nationalists talk about pride in themselves, other nationalists, proud of different nations and regions, understand them. Yet when leftists talk of Diversity, all they are celebrating is conquest, change and replacement-a different, alien uniformity imposed on people,

Europe, of course, had actual diversity, a very vibrant diversity of rich and different cultures and peoples. The problem for modern Diversity, for modern ideology, is that all of these very different peoples with histories, fashion, flags, national dress and nstional cultures of their own….were all white. That’s the big problem for Diversity.

England, too, had plenty of actual diversity, being 99% English. It had Southerners and Northerners with different accents. It had a different accent every 10-20 miles and the incredible thing is that in the 20th and 21st century regional accent boundaries in the UK still follow the ancient boundaries of the pre-Roman tribal boundaries of Ancient Britons. The real past is still there, if you look for it.

But you aren’t supposed to. To make another Southern US reference, William Faulkner said (well, had a character say) “The past is not dead. It’s not even past”. We, of course, are built of it. It’s in our blood. Deny it, bury it, hate it-and it’s clear what’s being done. You want us gone.

But here’s another thing. As Michael Jackson said “it don’t matter if you’re black or white.” Again, I don’t mean that in a leftist or woke way. I mean that celebrating you for your blackness, or making pride a thing reserved for homosexuals and ethnic minorities, isn’t beautiful, wonderful or diverse. It’s not. I don’t see pride as a matter of sexual orientation or skin colour.

It’s a matter of place and people, and if it’s built on the erasure of a place and people, on pretending there’s no vibrancy when there’s no ethnic minority or no worth when there’s white people in a majority, then it’s just a device putting a smile on the face of the deeply racist project of English erasure (or French, or German, or whatever).

I don’t join with people who celebrate my erasure. I do join and feel a comnection with people who have a real love of a different place and identity than mine, when it’s not demanding that I stop existing. These are the differences between Diversity as a Marxist aim and diversity as an organic reality.

That said, then here is the poem. I think people who aren’t English can enjoy it too, can also know what it’s like to be told you don’t exist in a society that pretends you control everything when you control nothing. I know that Jews will very much understand this feeling. I know that my Southern friend will. And I know that the rich, diverse, vibrant and different white peoples of Europe being told, the same as me, that they were never real and must be replaced, will understand this too. And I even know that there are good people from ethnic minorities who have never demanded the erasure of my identity by the political choice of only ever celebrating theirs.

Kneel

I

Come listen, let me tell you, friend

The nature of the man you face

I am one of those who can still trace

The blood of kings within his veins

You will not find me bend and scrape

And go with head bowed to my grave

You will not see me kneel and beg

Forgiveness from another race

The world forgets, but I do not

When all your complaints were as dust.

II

I am the sorry remnant of a mighty race

A shadow of my father’s grace

A whisper where my forebears roared

A dog with half a lion’s face

But still, you see, enough remains

That all your anger and your hate

Moves me not, and never shakes

The knowledge of what we have been.

III

Come, come all about me now

Like laughing jackals at the lion’s end

Tell me of old imagined crimes

Insult the land my people made

Pretend we never were, and never claimed

A better destiny than slaves

Pretend we were the source of every harm

Forget the courage and how brave

The battle was to give us thrones

How often others cast us down

How often we then rose again.

IV

Pretend that those we overcame

Were innocents and womenfolk

Instead of warriors just the same

As we were then, and some remain

Too few to change this bitter fate

Pretend we offered nothing, then

We only stole and took by force

While walking on a road we built

While all the comfort in your life

Was purchased by our sacrifice.

V

Oh, my friend, you should have seen us then

Not through the eyes of bitter men

Not through the lies of those we beat

Who scribbled hate after defeat

The history you know and cite

Was written by a loser’s hand

Or someone casting back a net

To dredge up every negative

Defame them as you please, my friend

I know my kind were better men.

VI

I see it still, it will not fade

And what a curse it is to see

A glory that no longer shines

A struggle that should humble all

Who saw that rise and feels the fall….

We said we’d never be again

The slaves that Romans, Vikings, Normans too

All tried to make us in their turns

Before we became the masters of our fate

And of yours, too.

VII

You scold us for the chains you wore

When every hand was using them

And we alone, among the rest

Said “lay those chains aside, my friend”

When we alone, of those that sat

Atop the world, masters of all

Put that power to the end of it.

VIII

And every nation that we broke

Each one that we defeated at some stage

Was also, too many times to name

A place that we did liberate

At the cost of our own blood

And to the passing of our strength

When wearied by a thousand wars

The greatest fought for other men

Our crown then slipped

Each and all forget that it

Fell when we were saving them.

IX

Today our living are but half alive

Like ghosts who are already dead

They bow to every pride but ours

Respecting every difference

And learning well the lesson that

Our own flag is to be disgraced

Our own people are to be abused

Our own children weep, abed

And nothing, now, is to be said of it.

X

But half my fathers steel is still in me

His half of a diminished store

The blood has thinned but not entire

The body’s weak, but there’s still fire

Smouldering within, the last cold embers

Of a mighty flame

That burns, and burns, and burns away

The shame that you would put on me.

XI

The truth is, friend

I’ll not apologise to you

That my fathers father strode the world

Or mothers here on these green shores

Once birthed a race of giants that you feared

Nor will I now submit

To the treasons that my leaders speak

And if what shadow of defiance comes from me

Is so little a thing as these mere words

Still, still, it is something still….

When others bow and fawn and beg

That I will not, and won’t till Death

Ends all our words and thoughts and deeds.