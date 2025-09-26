It’s taken me a few days to think about Trump’s UN speech fully. For those who want instant comment this might seem a bit late to the game to comment on it now, but I think the speech raises a fundamental issue that many don’t acknowledge.

I’m not talking about the fundamental issues in the speech itself. For summary Trump’s key points were of course spot on, and have predictably been followed by the usual MSM horror and the failed playbook of labelling obviously true things as misinformation and baseless.

As far as it goes I loved the content of the speech. It was pure Trump, both in its occasional meandering departures into self praise and its laser sharp focus on common sense reality. With any Trump talk you have to take the bad (the waffle, the vanity) with the good (being right on every key policy and being bold and honest enough to tell people who are nuts, that they are nuts).