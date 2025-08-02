Jupplandia

Ralph
3h

Children are being raped, injected, given irreversible genital mutilation and sterilisation. Boys are being made by teachers to apologise for being male. Girls are under pressure to live childless lives. When they grow up they will face a country peopled by foreigners, with debts to pay for the follies of anti-carbon ideologists. Is it all children? Or is it white children in the ordinary working classes being abused by people they are taught to trust. At last this is coming into the light. Let us pray for justice in their lifetimes.

Barry Lederman, “normie”
2h

The Mass Rape of British children you’re describing is so insane that can only be attributed to massive amount of money being behind it and coming from the guilty party.

