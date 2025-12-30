One of the classic and now cliched experiences of arguing with leftists comes in the form of some variation of “that wasn’t real socialism/leftism/Communism”.

If for example you cite the over a century of history from nations all over the globe that adopted Communism and failed economically, then you are ignorant of how ‘real Communism’ was distorted and subverted by a handful of charismatic leaders.

And if you cite the death camps and secret police, the torture chambers and killing fields, then again you are criticising something that isn’t real Communism or real leftism. Real leftism is not Communism, at least not in those inconvenient forms (the only forms that have ever actually existed) whereby millions of innocent people are murdered.

Real Communism is the Nordic economic model of high tax, high spend and apparent success, and one must of course in that formulation completely ignore how those systems were underpinned by the combination of a small homogenous population and vast natural resources exploited in a capitalist fashion. One must also ignore the fact that left wing policies on mass immigration have now wrecked nations like Sweden.

Or the Real Communism that supposedly works has some other label like ‘democratic socialism’ and only Far Right idiots get confused by the fact that all the policies and attitudes are exactly the same as Communist ones would be.

Esch successive layer of dishonesty on what the real world consequences of leftism always produce becomes more and more abstract, primarily because there aren’t concrete valid reasons to suppose any leftist policy is a good one.

One tactic is to appropriate an entirely different ideology and pretend that it’s more widely accepted instructions and morals were a sort of leftism in utero, that some older set of principles express the exact same views that modern progressive leftism asserts. We have seen this appropriation strategy feature very heavily in terms of Christian teachings and Christian instruction, which puts the leftist in the curious position of simultaneously sneering at Christian faith in traditional Marxist terms (considering it an opium of the masses only believed in by primitive fools of limited education and intelligence) AND at the same time having leftists infiltrate churches and busily unearth any Biblical message that can be edited to express a Communist message. This appropriation strategy has been so successful in terms of Christianity that the current and last Popes have both been radical leftist progressives rather than Christians, while the same applies to much of the church hierarchy in both Catholicism and across rival Protestant denominations.