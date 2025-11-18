The other day I was posed a question about the extremists like Fuentes who claim to be challenging Trump from the Right. Fuentes for example sells himself as ‘more honest’ and possessed of ‘more balls’ than Trump because he’s prepared to break postwar societal taboos by admiring Hitler and routinely discussing Jews or blacks in obviously racist ways.

It’s clear we are at a point where a lot of different forms of very obvious extremism are resurgent. Fuentes and his Groypers are usually described as Far Right. But Fuentes has made it clear that he loves and admires Stalin just as much as he loves and admires Hitler. This of course suggests that what Fuentes actually loves is either totalitarianism in general, Strong Men ready to mass murder opponents, or simply the breaking of taboos, the generation of shock and attention that comes from openly supporting two of the most destructive mass murdering dictators in human history.