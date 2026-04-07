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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

Everyone is entitled to practice their religion of choice here in the US. That even means Islam, but there's a problem; Islam, by its very nature of aggression and enslavement of those who do not agree with it breaks our laws. There's the conundrum - You can be Muslim, but you can't be fully Muslim because you must break the law to do so. The solution? How about we call Islam what it is - a theocratic government with theocratic laws, and a founder who failed as a Jew so he invented his own religion. Islam is not a religion in the classic sense, as it has a component (Sharia) that is law and in conflict with our Constitution. We should treat Islam as they treat the world. Want to be Muslim? Pay dhimmi, convert, or, instead of die, get deported. Treat others as they would treat you. I know what they'd do to me.

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SD Scott's avatar
SD Scott
3hEdited

Sure, Muslims stand up *for each other*.

Peace & understanding - while they cut off your head & rape your daughter.

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