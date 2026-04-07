The ongoing conquest of the western world by Islam has one advantage for patriots, real conservatives, and genuine liberty loving free thinkers (as opposed to the ‘free thinkers’ who have proven themselves as malleable and programmable as the mainstream consumers of legacy media are).

It tells us who the useful idiots and complete traitors are more effectively than labels and categories and claimed allegiances do.

Take for example the now egregiously loathsome Tucker Carlson. Tucker’s latest offering is an extended anti Trump hate fest in response to Trump’s Easter message to Iran. In that immediately notorious message, Trump promised devastation to the Iranian regime, sonething which has caused more consternation in the western world than 47 years of Iranian terrorism did.

Think about that for a minute. 47 years of ‘Death to America’, Britain as ‘The Little Satan’, and funding Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and blowing people up in the name of Islam, did not worry western leftists, and apparently now doesn’t worry Tucker types either.

But Trump threatening an Islamic regime does offend and worry them.

Tucker says Trump is evil and nobody should ever mock Islam.

You can check out the truth of that yourself on Tucker’s most recent clips. I did so. Does it remind you of anything? Perhaps this:

“The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam.”

That pearl of wisdom was shared by Barack Obama in 2012, and is essentially the same thing that Tucker says today. Except, of course, that Tucker goes a lot further.

His prior comments include that Christians who support Israel are heretics. And that he hates them more than anyone else. And that sharia law has made Muslim nations prosperous, successful and safe. And that Muslims allow more diversity of thought and freedom than the West does. And that they all applaud him saying he’s a Christian. And that Christians shit in the street, but Muslims do not. And that it’s Un-American to criticise Muslims. And Muslims only do bad things because of colonialism.

All of these are real descriptions of statements he has made. All of these statements are indistinguishable from points you would read in The Guardian in articles by Owen Jones or Yasmin Alibhi-Brown.

They are Islam excusing, West hating points.

Now, it’s EVIL, according to Tucker, to threaten the Iranian mullahs or to mock Islam.

Tucker of course is not alone in this line. It’s throwing together some amusing alliances. Just as angry with Trump over the Iran conflict are all the Woke Reich influencers and grifter fruitloops of the alternative media scene. Alex Jones for instance:

The alternative crowd that developed during COVID are exactly the same, all defending Iranian mullahs, all friendly, servile or silent on Islam, all spitting Jew hatred towards Israel, all saying that Trump has betrayed them while they are betraying Trump.

Here’s Dr Paul Alexander, of the Alexander News Network, who claims to still support Trump:

“I am joining Tucker, I am calling on POTUS Trump to fire the dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth and end this, bring our troops home! Declare a victory, but end this war on Iran, we bombed Iran when they did not attack USA, they did not…, end the blood shed, the bombing, on all sides, let not one more Iranian, Israeli, American troop die for this POTUS Trump…look how many Iranian children were killed in that missile hit? near 200…who in the Trump administration has shown empathy and sorrow, who has apologized? What about the parents of these children? You have this dry-drunk pervert sexual abuser Hegseth ordering double taps killing people who are injured and cannot defend themselves…many now we know are and were emergency responders coming to tend to the injured etc.??? What the fuck is wrong with this drunkard Hegseth? POTUS Trump, fire this drunk now! He will cause you serious embarrassment and cause you to face war crimes…”

Yes, Dr Paul, the US hits schools on purpose because Hegseth was drunk at the time. Or because the Israeli Jews are evil. Or because, because, because….

Nothing is caused by Islam, really, right? These conflicts are all about the Israelis, the Americans, Trump, and a guy who avoided wars and has a long record of picking battles judiciously is now a neocon. It couldn’t possible be that Iran targets civilians deliberately, and Trump doesn’t, that when striking thousands of military targets one civilian one can be hit and that's different to terrorism? Or that responding to 47 years of terror is different to inventing WMDs in a dodgy dossier? That a real nuke programme is a threat in a way that imaginary WMDs were not?

No, far better to sink into a sewer of cheerleading for mullahs, wanting the US to lose, and calling for Trump’s removal.

It’s the attitude to Islam that is the litmus test.

And it makes strange bedfellows. Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson end up in bed with:

The UK Monarchy is a Dhimmi Institution, now, serving Islam. But this ultimate traditional institution says the same as the UK Labour government. Which says the same as The Guardian. Which says the same as The Atlantic. Which says the same as Ilhan Omar. Who says the same as Tucker Carlson. Who says the same as the EU. Which says the same as Alex Jones or Candace Owens or Dr Paul Alexander.

Don’t insult Islam! Don’t fight Islam, at home or abroad. Don’t mock Islam. Don’t respond to Islamic terrorism. Don’t fight back.

It’s evil. Woke Pope Leo and Wacky Alex Jones and the British Monarchy can’t ALL be lying, can they?

There are goats who fight against being raped by Muslims with more masculinity and dignity than Tucker or any of these others do.

You might as well put lipstick and a belly dancer outfit on this pathetic freak now. But he is indicative of the whole.

Whether they are respectable mainstream or alternative supposed rebels, the attitude to Islam tells you if they are owned and controlled more than anything else does.

If they are saying don’t criticise, don’t offend, don’t fight Islam, if they are praising Islam…they are traitors.

The same goes for everyone in the western world wishing Iran to ‘win’ or claiming that it is doing so.

Alt media serves the same purpose as mainstream media.

The Woke Reich serve the same masters as the Woke Left.

They all want the western world finished one way or another and they all want to bend over for Islam.

It’s not complicated.

These people are national, racial, cultural and religious traitors.

From kings of alt media to princes waiting on a crown, they are servants of Islam.

Which makes them the enemies of and traitors towards Christendom, even if they wear the robes of a Pope, even if they claim to be Christians, even if they wave a Bible about or quote verses on Peace.

Christianity only exists today because previous generations of Christians knew they had to fight Islam. It’s a lesson that hasn’t so much been forgotten, as deliberately erased.