Above: a solution proposed by the Establishment Right.

What do the COVID policies of 2019-21, the impeachments, judicial activism and lawfare against Donald Trump from 2016 onwards, the theft of the 2020 US election and the repeated fraud in the 2026 US midterms, the BLM riots, the Communist-Jihadist French and European riots of this year, Andy Burnham’s premiership and current reversals of the Brexit referendum result, and the censorship complex built from legislation such as the EU’s Digital Services Act, all have in common?

They are all indicators that we live in a post democratic age.

Quite simply, transnational bodies, a billionaire class largely linked to them, and mainstream parties and media in the Western world have given up on democracy. The ones who screech most about disinformation are the most pathological liars. A vast smear operation, for instance, called Who Funds the Far Right, has just seen over 230 globalist progressive journalists paid to create a fictitious narrative of Russian links between populist rightwing uprisings, Donald Trump and Elon Musk. It’s a repeat of the old Russian Collusion Hoax first invented by the Hillary campaign team, but now as a more directed and centralised operation involving thousands of dodgy dossiers rather than just one. The ones who screech most about Saving Democracy do everything in their power to prevent any change of leadership or policy and to deny western populations the right to vote for an alternative and see different policies enacted.

Those who continually accuse populist leaders of being dictators and authoritarians themselves mass imprison dissenters, refuse to accept results that go against them, ignore and destroy basic civil liberties, and use political violence through both direct and stochastic terrorism against their political opponents.

It is very clear that the 2016 election of Trump and the Leave victory in the UK Brexit referendum in the same year broke a hidden cartel like uniformity in the policy frameworks allowed to win elections and referendums, and this terrified globalist operators who had successfully possessed control of all parties and results to that point. The two party system had long been operating as a Uniparty system, and both Trump and Brexit threatened that reality. Everything seen since has been contingent on elite shock that somehow within a rigged game the results that should never have been allowed actually won. We have had ten years of the corrupt system struggling to contain and reverse those results, and to block and destroy everything that flowed from them, and we have had ten years of this process showing us that globalists do not believe that citizens have a democratic right to choose non globalist leaders or non globalist policies.

These results and the decade long denial of them fully exposed that our democracy is a sham, our minimal ‘say’ via elections and votes is not respected or protected, and our liberty, freedom and free speech are all fictions which our actual rulers ignore at will. All of the many ills besetting the West stem from us having a shell of democratic forms beneath which a machinery of betrayal and corruption works continuously to enrich themselves and impoverish us and to enmesh us in harmful policies we can never change and unjust settlements that only ever reduce our autonomy, choice and standard of living.

Globalists (who I have elsewhere referred to as Luxury Communists) have no more respect for our basic rights to national sovereignty and individual liberty than a traditional Soviet Marxist would have, and indeed have sometimes been quite open about their admiration of the Chinese Communist Party and its hybrid of one party rule and corporate capitalism, a system which allows personal greed and some degree of economic competence to be harnessed to the communist plough of total control.

Even without having yet introduced a social credit system, globalists have shown that voting choice, personal freedom, and independent policy are features they are no longer prepared to allow or respect.

Given this, I don’t think electoral systems and voting will be allowed to return a rightwing government in Europe or the UK. If such an election result occurs, it will be denied or subject to a paralysing level of running sabotage. Certainly no nation in the EU will be allowed to do any of the things that are needed to save those nations, and under globalist-Marxist governments like that in the UK we are effectively back within the EU already.

Burnham does whatever the EU demands. Therefore we are already back within the EU in everything except name.

We are in a post democratic age. Globalists do not allow free speech, free thought, the basic civic rights we grew up with, or any choice on policy or leadership, especially on policies related to mass immigration, open borders, demographic replacement, asylum, Net Zero, climate change, two tier policing and injustice, belligerence towards Russia, complacency towards China, or any wealth transfer and power transfer from the West to the rest of the world or to transnational bodies or from the citizen to the non citizen. Nor would any rightwing government be allowed to address Islamic conquest and Muslim and minority crime.

Even if a rightwing government overcomes a controlled media hate campaign and rigged elections to somehow get in, they won’t be allowed to enact any of their policies that reverse the destruction of the western world. The only way they could ever actually do what’s needed is the Bukele way. They would need military or police support to sweep away obstructive judges and street gangs at the same time. They’d need men prepared to physically close down globalist media and globalist supporters within the State apparatus. They’d need a larger number of such men for deportations. So far as we have seen the police in western nations are fully on the other side.

If anyone in the Conservative Party is actually patriotic, which is extremely doubtful, they still wouldn’t be prepared for this reality. They wouldn’t still be in the Con Inc party if they had the balls to do what’s needed. They would have left and given up on that party around the time many people like me did. Reform and Restore aren’t prepared for it in any way at all either. Neither have planned policy outlines for dealing with judicial and institutional refusal to implement and allow rightwing governance. Both act as if they will be allowed to get into power and as if they will then be allowed to enact power in rightwing directions. That will not happen, in my view. You either have a plan for arresting and detaining saboteurs or you admit that you don’t get anything done. We saw with Liz Truss what happens if you try to enact even the mildest rightwing corrections now in the UK.

It’s already the case that neither Reform nor Restore can protect their own representatives from assassination or controlled and directed leftist mob violence. The murder of Anne Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister and a Reform Party spokeswoman, saw the police and the media lying about the murder and trying to disguise that the murderer was a politically motivated leftist. In some ways the UK response to Widdecombe’s brutal slaying was even more sinister than celebratory US responses to the murder of Charlie Kirk. The UK had an element of celebration from the Left, but also a far more effective media and authority based operation to suppress the story altogether.

That deranged leftists are now killing prominent rightists in their own homes didn’t become any kind of talking point that factors into understandings of where we are, and no connection at all was made between mainstream stochastic terrorism in the media regarding Reform and the murder of a prominent, nationally recognise member of that party. Nigel Farage was mocked for citing personal security concerns in relation to a private financial gift to him, and it only later emerged, contrary to initial official contempt for such an explanation, that the police were aware of real death plots against him as well.

Just the other day we saw a masked student activist mob harassing and attacking rightists linked to the Restore party and guests attempting to attend a lecture by the academic Nathan Cofnas, a target of the Left for his race realist comments on black ‘scholarship’ under DEI preferment systems and for being one of the people who exposed Jason Arday as a fantasist, liar and serial plagiarist promoted purely on the basis of his skin colour. An attendee described being abused, kicked, pushed and threatened by the mob, and video footage confirms the account. He also described a long delay before police attendance, the police being driven off by the mob, and officials of the university refusing to allow access and shelter for the safety of those being attacked.

If either Reform or Restore won a general election these political violence and intimidation tactics would be used to a much greater extent against them, through some kind of replication of a BLM movement or the Communist-Jihadist riots that have swept Europe. So far as I can tell there is absolutely no plan from any party of the Right in the UK on dealing with that. This would run alongside the possibility of banking routes of attack like those used against Truss and union strikes like those of the 1970s and EU and UN directed attacks too. Muslims in the UK now regularly gather in large groups capable of violence or committing violence, particularly in a political context that they perceive as a threat to them. This was allowed by the police during the Southport Riots, occurs at every rightwing gathering that challenges mass immigration, and occurs too in intimidatory mass rituals designed to show Islamic dominance. With all these factors in play, there are a wide number of options of attack for the globalists to deploy against any populist or rightist government, far beyond relentless media demonisation.

What you need is Pete North style factoring in of policy blocks within your policy plans, but also to learn from what happened to Truss and learn from Trump, Bukele and Milei regarding who you need to very quickly deal with, and how. You need policy proofed against sabotage and governance proofed against public disorder, so you’d need both detailed policy documents and some kind of access to an armed force whether that’s an existing State force whose leadership you swiftly change or a newly created one. Trump does show that things can be achieved while the blocks are still there, but he also shows how quickly achievements can be reversed if you don’t remove the blocks. For swift delivery or lasting change that’s not itself easily reversed, you need to smash the blocks with blunt force, like Bukele does.

Mainstream Establishment rightists are in denial about these realities just as much as globalist media outlets are. Various factors contribute to this obtuseness. The kind of Conservative who gets anywhere near influence has been in denial on these topics and their consequences since Enoch Powell’s political career was destroyed for accurate warnings in 1968. Under Thatcher, during the Broadwater Farm riots of the 1980s, a few mainstream conservatives could still just about honestly declare that rioters with machetes were savages, by the 2000s those that did so were publicly apologising for their previous honesty. Weak and useless rightists have a greater degree of acceptance of their existence since they are known to be no threat and a sometimes useful controlled opposition, so their complacency gets reinforced. Others can be suborned by globalists/Luxury Communists via their archaic institutional fetishes for the EU or for NATO or simply for ‘the polite way of doing things’. Rightists who are obsessed with Russia and stuck in Cold War frameworks of understanding that were last relevant in 1990 are particularly susceptible to being distracted from the Communist-Jihadist takeover of the UK if globalists allow them to rattle an empty sabre regarding Ukraine.

Powell spoke about busily heaping up a funeral pyre when immigration was in the tens of thousands rather than the hundreds of thousands it sits at today. The pyre has long been fully built, and the fire has been burning for some considerable time. Some of us live nearer the flames than others. The middle class rightist is still a little removed from the flames, and trains his eye on distant conflagrations while his own world is burning. So far as the political representation of the Right goes, even those like Reform and Restore who can smell the smoke and perhaps hear the screams are still depending on leftist controlled systems to supply the buckets of water. If your response to the fire is to pick up a bucket with a hole in it, and not a better one that works, the good intent remains useless.