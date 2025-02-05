I’m going to present here my two most recent Facebook posts, mainly because I think they are worth preserving and sharing with my Substacker followers who might not be on Facebook or linked to me there.

As posts on social media, they are less detailed than my articles here, but together make, I think, a couple of important points.

One relates to the news that Politico have, for the first time in their history, failed to pay their staff as it emerges that they had received at least 8 million dollars of their budget from USAID. With USAID payments frozen, Politico are suddenly skint.

The second relates to Chuck Schumer’s description of the actions of Musk and DOGE as the seizure of power by an unelected “shadow government”. Schumer’s patently false charge is used as an example of just how bewildered by the pace and ferocity of the 2nd Trump term its opponents have been, and how inadequate their responses are too.

The Politico Gambit

Least surprising media news ever delivered: Politico was entirely funded by USAID.

Basically an in-house online journal for the CIA.

If the freeze continues, I totally expect a whole host of other media organisations, outlets and magazines to suddenly be in severe financial difficulty.

How much was The Atlantic getting? The New Yorker? Forbes? Fortune? AP? All those hip youngish Democrat rallying groups and slick and sick content creators? How much did the Young Turks get? How much did Occupy Democrats get? Even the legacy print media with known billionaire owners were probably also being propped up quite significantly from federal spending.

All dying outlets because they do nothing but lie. All being paid as undeclared propaganda agents of the Deep State.

A week or so ago I wondered where in the hell the money came from to launch a British media organisation set up by two students which was getting millions of views out of nowhere.Now I wonder if USAID or some other federal/CIA slush fund helped out there. I wonder if there was a payment or regular payments to UniLAD?

You think they paid South American schools to promote wokeness and LGBTQ+ and they didn’t pay print media in the US to do the same with others in the US and the UK? They used USAID all around the globe paying in sometimes bizarre ways to promote woke agendas but were more honourable at home or in places like Britain?

We know already the BBC got USAID money in addition to its State funding and its Gates funding. Did C4, the UK’s most woke-progressive TV channel? Did Metro, the free London newspaper that spouts woke messaging non-stop? What about the shift in tone from once rightwing British parts of the Murdoch empire-was there any USAID funds speeding that Damascene conversion from the likes of The Sun (which told people to vote Labour) or The Daily Mail (which suddenly has the most pro-trans attitudes in British media)? If USAID had undeclared payments to UK media using federal money, wouldn’t that constitute electoral interference and meddling in the internal polirics of a supposed ally?

I bet there’s style magazines that were on the federal payroll, stupid glossy vapid things that nobody would think anyone would take seriously as a propaganda tool. I bet there’s obscure professional and academic journals read by just 2,000 people that got a bit of the action.

What about film studios? What about professional associations? What about the big publishing companies? Are all the agendas just group think and going to university or coming from a particular class….or are those attitudes topped up all up and down the line with diverted federal money?

A 50 billion dollar budget goes a long way when the average hack would falsely declare his sainted deceased grandmother an OnlyFans whore for a regular income tapping the keys.

I hope they keep digging. It’s not just Politico.

How much was the entire legacy media in all forms, which we already know is controlled by just a handful of companies, being propped up purely to supply propaganda, on the federal payroll, and following CIA instructions?

It’s not just Bill Kristol either.

Shadows Over Schumer: The Democrat Bewilderment.

And so to post two, the Democrat response to all these revelations. Revelations which are, we should immediately emphasise, exposed lies, exposed corruption, exposed waste, exposed individuals taking federal money and CIA direction, and exposed conflicts of interest in major institutions and from significant opinion formers.

It still utterly bewilders the other side that Trump uses the power of the US for the benefit of the US.

This is an utterly bizarre and confusing move as far as they are concerned.

Surely the asylum seeker and the refugee should come first?

Surely the international rule of law as determined by the UN should come first?

Surely climate change should come first?

Surely the feelings of other world leaders should come first?

Surely the way diplomacy normally works should come first?

Surely my federal pension and my federal job doing nothing useful should come first?

Surely the Palestinians should come first?

Surely the UN Sustainable Development Goals should come first?

Surely promoting LGBTQ rights shoud come first?

Surely the reputation and feelings of institutions should come first?

Surely the donor and lobbying interests of Big Pharma or the military industrial complex should come first?

Surely just the usual way of doing things, with all its uselessness and corruption, should come first?

Surely our feelings and our screaming comes first?

But Trump told them from the very start:

America First.

Even in the current activities of DOGE and Musk the other side don’t get it, which is what makes most of their responses so meaningless.

Chuck Schumer calls it the takeover of a shadow government. Which is exactly what the Biden administration was. Biden wasn’t in charge, was he? Even the Dems now admit that he was mentally gone. So who was in charge? Well, that’s shadowy isn’t it? Based on how much of the CIA front USAID was spending on Democrats, Democrat causes and Democrat obsessions, the CIA were in charge. Based on Schumer howling like this because the federal government is actually being audited and vast quantities of waste and corruption are being exposed, he wants and prefers “shadowy government”. He is literally demanding that the American people not know what the federal government is spending money on. Musk and DOGE are doing everything openly and publicly, completely transparent, and showing America where the money went.

But Chuck can only accuse it of being shadowy, when it’s the opposite, because shadowy is all he understands. For Chuck, the CIA running things is the normal paradigm. He’s the same man who said the intelligence services have a whole host of ways to get you.

In a way, for him, he’s telling rhe truth. Everything he has ever known in politics is shadowy. The secret DNC cover ups and power plays. The secret sins and predilections of people like Obama. The secret conspiracies against Trump. The secret truth about Hunter. The secret biolabs in Ukraine. The secret of how every politician gets far richer than their salaries allow. On and on. Nothing but secrets and shadows where the CIA controls the government and nobody is supposed to notice.

So Trump, Musk, MAGA, DOGE, it must be shadowy too. It’s the only politics Chuck knows. It’s the way his world works.

There must be an agenda. They must want all the money for themselves. They must want to rule forever and impose tyranny.

The idea that everything they are doing is being done for no other purpose than to save money, improve governance, reduce corruption and improve the US is impossible for Chuck to comprehend. Chuck can only understand Trump, Musk, RFKJ, Tulsi Gabbard, everyone, as versions of himself or versions of Mitch McConnell.

They must be in it for themselves. They must be. And it must be secret. It can’t be what they say it is. Who the hell says what they mean in politics? Who the hell does what they say they are going to do, for the reasons they gave? It’s crazy!

Of course there isn’t an agenda other than serving America, and so shadowy is as absurd and useless a charge or a line of attack as “Nazi” or “white supremacist”. These charges only convince those who have already lost their minds to years of propaganda.

People can see its being done OPENLY, even while Schumer bleats about shadows. In fact, that difference between secrecy and transparency is as great a difference as exists between evil and good.

Trump and Musk are both exceptionally transparent men, so is RFKJ, and Tulsi Gabbard might well be the most honest female politics has ever seen too. They all say exactly what they feel and believe, very clearly, and they all prioritise their declared, obvious, transparent aims and principles above party or institutional loyalty. These are all people who changed sides when their original party changed its nature, or when they realised that its actions were the opposite of its declared principles. The principles of what they consider decent and rational mattered more than the label of which party held them. For all of them, the patriotism isn’t a fake. It’s not a costume worn for votes. It’s not a campaign strategy or a PR necessity.

Even before Trump and MAGA gave it a name, America First was a principle they all shared as what American leadership should automatically mean. It was a no brainier for them. That’s what the nation is for. And none of them ever kept any of their principles secret, or ever deviated in action from the policies they were telling people made the best sense. Trump has been preferring peace to perpetual war his whole life, and so has Gabbard. RFKJ joined Trump not because he’d abandoned his principles, but because the Democrat Party had. The criticism of Gabbard was that she has supported whistleblowers.

Imagine that. Wanting lies and corruption exposed. A truly radical idea.

A truly radical idea shared by Musk and DOGE. Musk is possibly the most bluntly honest of all of them, even more than Trump. He has an autist’s honesty, which is absolute. Even the things I worry about, his transhumanism, are right out there in the open. I doubt Musk is any more concerned with lying for selfish or social purposes than Dustin Hoffman’s character in Rain Man was.

Schumer’s world is shadowy, not theirs. Business as usual was shadowy. The CIA were shadowy. USAID funding was shadowy. Democrat Party power networks were cables of shadow stretched tight across America, darkening everything and leaking yet more shadows all the while. Trump and those who have gathered around him are public figures in the truest sense, the sense that existed before PR and advertising and messaging, where what you see is what they actually are. What’s funny about Trump’s bombastic merchandising is that it doesn’t have to invent anything-it’s very much what Trump is even at his most serious.

All this is the exact opposite of Globalism or of standard political corruption, which claims one aim and intends another, which wraps malign moves in noble language, which distorts and inverts language, which changes the meaning of words to suit the political desires of the day, and which requires the control of information both to bury uncomfortable secrets and to render the same secrets marvellous tools for controlling people. A secret shared is a form of control that has been lost.

The patriotism totally confuses them, and the transparency totally terrifies them. Political training for decades has been in skills of deceit, propaganda, manipulation, psy-ops, deal making behind closed doors and public coercion through lies. The way they operate as well as the delusional ideology they hold has left them only understanding shadows. Torch bearers are monstrous. The light is wicked. What is this bright glare? It hurts, it burns, I only know the shadows.

They, the vast majority of the ruling class, were trained in the ways of shadow. Not saying what you really mean. Not doing what you always promised. Not being what you claim to be. Much of that is instantly obliterated if you don’t control the information anymore and if your opponents are as spectacularly transparent and open as this new administration is.

And it’s hard to pin negative labels on people shining a giant public spotlight on the whole system down to its darkest corners.