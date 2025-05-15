The image above is one that worries people, and I understand why.

The Trump administration has been making friends in the Middle East. This is inevitably a process which means interacting with people who have been rather active enemies in the recent past, or are even still so today.

Let’s summarise what are a series of moves relating to Middle East foreign relations and US trade and world stage presence. The areas of current controversy are:

Accepting the gift of a 400 million dollar luxury Boeing 747-8 jet from the Qatari Royal Family.

Taking Elon Musk and other business leaders (including BlackRock executives) on the Qatar trip and securing business deals with Qatar.

Trump making Saudi Arabia his first major foreign state visit of the 2nd term and securing business deals with the Saudis.

Reports that the Trump administration is going to announce support for a Palestinian State.

Trump’s anti-globalist speech praising Saudi Arabia’s success and development in contrast with the failure of neocon interventionism and moral posturing.

Trump’s lifting of Syria sanctions and meeting with Syria’s new leader (who has a long history of terrorism and Al Qeada training and affiliation, and whose rule was immediately followed by a wave of murders of Christians, Alawites, and Druze).

There are various people offended by all these, and the groups offended are not necessarily aligned and in some cases are directly opposed. Trump’s Middle East tour and securing of deals with the Saudi’s and Qatari’s potentially offends:

Israel, Netanyahu and Zionist supporters of Israel worried by any cosy relationship with Qatar, who have funded and sheltered Hamas and who have been almost as active in the sponsorship of terrorism as Iran. Within this group can be counted conservative but Trump critical figures like Ben Shapiro.

Those genuinely opposed to corruption in office, worried about the acceptance of such a lavish gift from the Qataris and worried too by the presence of BlackRock figures which repeats Globalist connections with that vast set of companies and their the unelected power of the world’s largest investment bank.

Those who hate Trump and MAGA anyway and see this all as proof of their long running claims that Trump is only interested in personally enriching himself. This is the line followed by most Democrats and Globalists including the usual RINO faction (always accuse your enemy of your own sins, as Alinsky instructed them). Within this group can be counted nearly all mainstream media responses, such as the New York Times article Trump’s Plan to Take Jet From Qatar Heightens Corruption Concerns.

Those who see Islam as an existential threat to the West and all Islamic nations as sponsors of terrorism, who recognise all Arab nations as heavily involved in anti-western activities and who recall for example the Saudi nationality of most of the 9/11 terrorists. Strong opponents of Islam (with a wider focus than Israel, such as those with deep concern regarding the Islamisation of the West) are cautious about ANY Middle East and Arab alliances.

Traditional Establishment conservatives who see everything Trump through a lens of snobbery and patrician disdain and who, just like Democrats and Globalists, see Trump foreign policy as ripping up existing standards purely to benefit Trump’s personal interests.

The alternative media sphere of the mislabelled ‘Woke Right’ noticing the Larry Fink presence, who seem divided between celebrating a potential schism with Israel (and sounding exactly like Cenk Uygur when doing so) and worrying about foreign policy that might be all about profits for ‘the Jewish bankers’. In other words, both agreement and disagreement with Trump’s ME tour from these figures is based on their chief concern, fear and hatred of Jews.

Now I’d class myself as anti-Globalist (worried about global corporate interests that aren’t national interests), pro-Israel (worried about support for nations that have funded Hamas), anti-corruption (definitely against leaders taking bribes from foreign nations), and anti-Islamic (I’m one of those people who see Islamic nations as inherently untrustworthy as they follow a cruel and barbaric creed, and I make no apology for that ‘Islamophobia’).

If the criticisms of the Middle East tour and the deals being made are valid, then clearly I’d have four different routes to being worried about them and critical of them.

But, overall, I’m not.