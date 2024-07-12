In The Picture of Dorian Gray Oscar Wilde provided a fable of hidden sins and public perception that seemed to tap into a profound insight regarding the often buried nature of true wickedness.

The idea that a man had a painting that took on the physical toll of all the vices and evils he indulged in, leaving the man himself apparently ageless, spotless and blameless, has an obvious political as well as spiritual message.

It is our inner corruption or purity that matters, and not the public perception of those things. Our soul is ours to save or lose, and public reputation is not the true judge of our actions. Because public perception is fickle, and easily deceived. But we should always know what we are, and whether we have done things to be ashamed of.

In many ways of course politics and news is concerned with the control of that public image. The perfect PR consultant, media advisor or campaign manager hides all the blemishes and covers all the sins, leaving the candidate spotless. The entire apparatus of the control of a narrative about a candidate for political office, together with the professionals hired to sell good news and bury bad news about that candidate, acts as their magic painting.