Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LvK - Take Back Your Culture's avatar
LvK - Take Back Your Culture
34m

It was really good to see words being used to describe me and my situation atm.

I have known for a long time the importance to a society of a spiritual belief system and especially the Ten Commandments of Christianity. Even though I’m not a practicing Christian.

And also that I want and am trying to believe in God. Especially Because I see so much ugliness in humanity these days and I assume it will not get any better.

So I therefore see why it has been foretold and the merit of the second coming.

And I hope it is true, because without the values and ethics of Christianity, this world is definitely destined for an awful future

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
winston's avatar
winston
1h

Good take on the "debate" that wasn't.

The "perhaps some kind of collapse" is pretty well documented as an inadvertent dependency on IMO malprescribed benzodiazepine, with a difficult and expensive (and continuing) recovery, with subsequent withdrawal of his professional license to practice. This was pretty big, and IMO essential to understand today's Peterson vs the 2019 version. He's been through the fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture