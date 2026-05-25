As the Makerfield by-election approaches the polls are very clear.

Labour are on 43%.

Reform are on 40%.

Restore are on 7%.

Nobody else is a real factor as their percentages are too low to notice.

So we have only one left-wing party with a realistic chance of winning. Extraordinarily, that’s the widely detested party in government. According to the polls, the people of Makerfield really are stupid enough to still like Labour. But that is possible, if the make-up of the constituency for example includes the right mix of middle class and ethnic minority voters without having the overwhelming Muslim dominance that now favours the Green Party.

At the same time we have two parties of the Right contesting. Both claim to be intent on saving the country from the horrors inflicted by the Left and both claim to be fully aware of how disastrous Labour have been. Both also exist because the Tories went Globalist-Left and betrayed their core vote again and again.

Only one of those rightwing parties has any hope of defeating Labour in this particular by-election. The gap between the Reform vote and the Restore vote is 33%. That gap is far beyond any kind of gap that gets closed, and if the polling is wrong on this, it must be wrong to a degree that is never seen.

The gap between Labour winning and Reform winning is 3%.

The Restore vote is handing the victory to Labour. A party that claims to know how utterly disastrous Labour rule is, will be handing Labour rule in this constituency.

The national context of this is especially significant. Makerfield has been selected as the route by which a shadowy Labour Party cabal, which is called Think Labour but which under its previous name of Labour Together also plotted successfully to make Kier Starmer Labour leader and then Prime Minister, install Andy Burnham as Prime Minister.

For some bizarre reason, perhaps because Manchester is a big and important city that everyone outside Manchester ignores and Burnham has been in exile there as Mayor, Burnham is a lot more popular than Kier Starmer. While this may be a bit like saying that Lucy Letby is more popular than Harold Shipman, Burnham’s measly 4% positive approval rating actually has an impact on projected Labour votes that could be significant in a national election. Pollsters are putting Labour at around 18% with Starmer as leader. Some of them suggest Labour under Burnham polls at 30%. That’s a huge bump that would make a snap election attractive and winnable for Labour (before the gloss wore off as it inevitably would since Burnham is actually even more crazed and uncharismatic than Starmer). Labour or a left coalition would then smash Reform in a GE, securing a reset mid term with 5 years more of the Left ruling Britain rather than 3 years.

Each year of leftist rule is about a million migrants added. And another year to push through crippling taxes, insane legislation, and closer alignment with the EU.

The closest analogy I can think of is the Canadian Liberal Party switch from Trudeau to Carney. There was nothing actually charismatic or good about Carney. He’s wooden, dull, pompous, a quintessential bureaucratic merger of the worst elements of a ruling and banking class that sneers at ordinary people and has zero loyalty to any nation state. But it worked. Assisted by rigging, but also assisted by the simple fact that the liberals had dumped the dead weight of Trudeau. Enough of the party’s disgusting evils were loaded onto the former leader to make a dull, clearly more of the same figure viable.

What looked like an inevitable Liberal loss became a Liberal win.

Today, Canada as a result is still being destroyed and the world media presents Carney as some titanic hero because he makes smug dismissive speeches about Trump at WEF meetings. Burnham would probably receive similar treatment.

All this becomes possible with a Burnham win in Makerfield, followed by him being installed as per the plan as PM, followed by a snap election victory before people learn to hate Burnham as much as they hate Starmer.

And Restore will have smoothed the way for it, in order to stand a candidate against Reform.

A completely pointless split of the vote on the Right, since Restore can’t win, that achieves and proves nothing except the stupidity of the Right and the capacity of the Right, even facing hugely unpopular opponents, of destroying themselves.

None of the above lets Reform off the hook either.

I understand why there are people who prefer Restore.

Reform have been incredibly stupid themselves. They claim to be a fresh start, a rebellion against mainstream parties. They exist because the Conservatives betrayed patriotism, Brexit, nationalism and ordinary people.

But they have reduced their own impetus by proudly recruiting tainted Tories. They have crowed about recruiting figures as corrupt, toxic and unlovable as Nadhim Zahawi, former Tory Chancellor and COVID Vaccines Minister, who was one of the most prominent architects of the Tory submission to disastrous Globalist policies and lies during the COVID years.

They have also expelled lots of patriots and candidates who initially backed them, which includes the absolutely hideous treatment of Lowe and Habib. The personal animosity Lowe feels towards Farage is perfectly understandable, because Farage tried to have Lowe imprisoned on false charges.

It was Farage dishonesty and Reform actions against their own MPs and leaders that created both Lowe’s Restore Party and Ben Habib’s Advance UK. Farage too has made multiple statements that seem almost designed to lose the people who were initially excited by Reform and initially fans of Farage himself. Praising Starmer, and publicly declaring that Muslim ascendancy in the UK is inevitable, were both utterly lunatic things to say when you are supposed to be representing a populist rightwing rebellion against the cultural destruction of the UK and the effects of mass immigration.

However.

None of that matters more than the simple fact that Restore can’t win, and that Reform DO have some policies that are a lot better than Labour and are rightwing ones. It is the direction of travel that matters, and some of what you want is indeed better than guaranteeing you get nothing.

There is a difficult balance here. And Reform could have negotiated that balance much better. They could have been confident enough to let Lowe speak honestly on deportations and retained him as an asset. They could have accommodated both ethno and civic nationalism with a smart policy platform and some organised preparation for the kind of smears, slurs and attacks that the Left were always going to deploy. They should never have ousted anyone as decent as Habib.

And they could have expanded without alienating those who want very firm purity on a few key points. Take that Tory recruitment.

Recruiting Anne Widdecombe didn’t damage them, because everyone knew that Anne was an independent minded type and not one of the most tainted Tories. Recruiting a Jacob Rees-Mogg, or aligning with someone like that, would also be less damaging. But they took on some of the worst Tories. Some of those who were obviously both personal crooks and Globalist puppets who had steered the Tories to destruction.

Some discernment on who you recruit and who you expel could have avoided all the issues that have disillusioned some people (including myself) with Reform. Indeed, Farage seems to have alienated important foreign links as well, given Trump’s cooling of friendship and Elon Musk’s outright hostility. Both of these could have been substantial international allies, and Trump should have been a template for British rightwing recovery.

I can see why people went to Restore or to Advance.

I can’t see why those people don’t understand how pointless the split of the vote in Makerfield is, and how damaging it is. The irony here is that Habib and Lowe would probably both have been more effective as leaders of a movement or think tank pushing Reform to be true to rightwing populism, from outside or in the Reform tent, rather than as leaders of different parties.

All this becomes irrelevant if Restore prove they can overtake Reform. I’ll reverse my view if the evidence tells me to.

But the evidence we have at the moment is 40% or 7%. The evidence we have at the moment is that the 7% lets Labour win. Both in Makerfield, and probably nationwide too. Of course we spent too many years accepting Tory betrayal. But destroying our own best chance of ANY success is hardly a bright response to that.

A Labour victory is a disaster. A huge propaganda coup and a route to a GE election victory handed to your main Enemy. A Labour defeat of Reform will be pushed everywhere in the media as Love Defeats Hate, or as Britain Rejects the Far Right. It’s like another green light for everything Restore voters hate.

Meanwhile, a Restore victory is an impossibility. And a Reform victory is a partial success.

Voting tactically doesn’t mean you are accepting betrayal or further betrayal. It means you aren’t a fucking idiot.