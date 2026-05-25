Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
8hEdited

Too true, Jupp. But we have the same dumb shitheads in the US. Tut tutting over some perceived silliness that Trump did and trumpeting clowns such as Massie or MTG or maybe some RINO clown. Unite the Right has to be the touchstone. And if people such as Farage can't manage their tender little egos, throw them overboard and choose real patriots. Someone who will collect all right thinking patriots under one banner. And, for God's sake, end the circular firing squads. The enemy is the entire leftist entrenched deep state in government and academia. They need to be punished - severely for their treachery.

Reply
Share
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
9h

The political scene doesn’t look good for the Brits. I imagine that’s a preview of Dems winning in US and never letting go.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture