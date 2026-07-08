I have already written a Substack on Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. And people might think it’s too trivial a thing to justify a second article on it.

In one sense they are right. Whether it’s a hit or a flop it won’t change the basic situation we are in. But in a more important sense it matters quite a bit.

The term culture wars emerged only because, after a century of the Left dominating culture, people starts to grumble. Not fight. Not impose our values on them. Just grumble.

It’s testament to how absolute their control was that even grumbling about it online, recognising it, or refusing to buy a product they had used as a vehicle for insulting you, or go watch a movie that shits all over objective reality and your values, was described as a ‘war’.

Just withdrawing from their influence, recoiling from their lies, and recognising the aesthetic and spiritual worthlessness of their offerings, was enough to send them into a frenzy.

The leftist and progressive instinct is that they must control everything. Refusal is not an option. Choice is not an option. Every musician and singer must have the same regime opinion. Every film director. Every actor. Every historian. Every bureaucrat. Every swimming pool attendant and toilet cleaner.

High or low, all must conform.