The people who have been marching behind banners saying No Kings give Charles a rapturous reception he would never receive in England.

Here for example, in all its hilariously sickening sycophancy, is a typical Globalist Progressive Democrat response to King Charlie Dhimmi-Windsor. The ‘writer’ Michael Jochum publicly and shamelessly vomited forth the following:

“There was a quiet gravity to his presence, a kind of composure that didn’t demand attention so much as earn it. His words were measured, deliberate, and carried with them the weight of history without ever feeling heavy-handed. It wasn’t just the content of the speech, but the cadence, the restraint, the sense that each phrase had been considered rather than performed. Before I knew it, I wasn’t skimming, I was listening. Fully. It’s rare, in this era of noise and urgency, to encounter a moment that feels both dignified and unhurried. Whatever one’s views, there was something undeniably compelling about witnessing a speaker who understands not only the power of language, but the responsibility that comes with it.

What struck me most watching King Charles III stand before Congress wasn’t just the content of his speech, it was the reminder of what language sounds like when it is treated with respect. Full sentences. Complete thoughts. A measured cadence that doesn’t lurch from grievance to grievance like a drunk driver weaving across lanes. It was, quite simply, the sound of someone who understands that words are not just noise, they are instruments of meaning, responsibility, and, occasionally, wisdom.”

That’s right, the No Kings guys are suddenly firm believers in the Divine Right of Kings, keen to reverse the American Revolution, and falling over themselves to assert that Charles III possesses a semi-divine glow.