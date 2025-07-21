“Hear the rest and you shall wonder the more at the arts and resources I devised. This first and foremost : if ever man fell ill, there was no defence--no healing food, no ointment, nor any drink--but for lack of medicine they wasted away, until I showed them how to mix soothing remedies with which they now ward off all their disorders. And I marked out many ways by which they might read the future, and among dreams I first discerned which are destined to come true; and voices baffling interpretation I explained to them, and signs from chance meetings. The flight of crook-taloned birds I distinguished clearly--which by nature are auspicious, which sinister--their various modes of life, their mutual feuds and loves, and their consortings; and the smoothness of their entrails, and what color the gall must have to please the gods, also the speckled symmetry of the liver-lobe; and the thigh-bones, wrapped in fat, and the long chine I burned and initiated mankind into an occult art. Also I cleared their vision to discern signs from flames,which were obscure before this. Enough about these arts. Now as to the benefits to men that lay concealed beneath the earth--bronze, iron, silver, and gold--who would claim to have discovered them before me? No one, I know full well, unless he likes to babble idly. Hear the sum of the whole matter in the compass of one brief word--every art possessed by man comes from Prometheus."

OK buckle up, because I’m going to be throwing a couple of weighty cultural references into this one.

First, let’s start with Prometheus. For those of you who don’t know, Prometheus was a Titan of Greek mythology, one of the generation of immortal, powerful beings who preceded the Greek gods (Zeus, Hades, Poseidon, Hera, Athena, Apollo and the like). One of the interesting things about Greek mythology is that the most recognised and known divine beings were not the original powers of the Greek cosmos. The Greek gods wee famously anthropomorphic both in their appearance and behaviour. They had family relationships, and they had limitations and weaknesses. They looked like us and they often behaved like us. They had rivalries and jealousies, affairs and failed romances, bitter and bitchy fights and fallouts.

The Greek pantheon was not a kind of divinity that was incomprehensible to man and composed of thoughts and feelings none of us can properly comprehend. Christian mystics of the 14th century AD would tell us that God was unknowable. Pagan mystics of Greek antiquity told us who Zeus was shagging. The difference is a profound one. No Greek god encompassed everything. They were particular and limited. They were immortal and powerful, but finite, and sometimes even subordinate to Fate as well as the squabbling, sibling rivalry of their peers. A Greek god was not an absence of human feeling and behaviour, but an excess of it. Their lusts were vast, but familiar. Their deeds were mighty, but comprehensible. In many ways, even among Pagan religions of a similar pantheistic mould, the Greek pantheon was the most recognisably human one of all, with none of the doom laden grand narrative overtones of the apocalyptic Norse religion, none of the cyclical determinism of South American religions with their accompanying brutality, and none of the pragmatic, even cynical pluralities of Roman worship.

In this framework, in the context of an excessively human pantheon, Prometheus holds a unique position. The primordial Titans were a contradiction anyway. Their leader, Cronus, was a brute tyrant, devouring his own young out of fear of being supplanted. But Titans were linked with qualities often more abstract than their offspring were. A god might embody the sun or the moon or the ocean, and some Titans had previously held what might be described as the same religious portfolios, but there were Titans who embodied abstractions like forethought and afterthought. The Titans were primordial and savage, more unknowable and more inhuman than their godly offspring….but at the same time the spheres of interest and power they represented were also more cerebral, more ones which require abstract thought. Phoebe was the Titan of intelligence. Mnemosyne the Titan of memory, Themis the Titan of law and order.

Titans therefore represented an older, crueler, less developed kind of rule with less comnection with human concerns and closer links with sheer force and natural physical laws that can’t be reasoned with, AND higher cognitive abstractions than most of the sex and play obsessed Olympian gods ever bothered to deal with. It’s almost as if Greek mythology was telling us that the kind of rational enterprises that Greeks excelled at, the proto-roots of Science and technology, were not just about the study of forces more powerful than Man, but also imbued those who studied or manifested them with an alien and dangerous quality too.

Zeus might rape you or passionately pursue you in ways that came close to being the same thing….but it would take a Titan to coldly dissect you for the purposes of study. A god might be angry, jealous, warlike, petty, vengeful or vindictive, but also loving, admiring, proud of you and protective, whereas a Titan simply was, with little or no concern for humanity at all. But here we get to the uniqueness of Prometheus.

Because Prometheus was the Titan of mankind. He was the Titan that cared about humanity and in some myths was considered humanity’s Creator. He was the Titan said to have taught man to read, farm, and use fire, the Titan punished for helping humanity too much. If other Titans manifested the sheer alienness of abstract forces, whether those were descriptions of kinds of physical laws or kinds of cognitive ability, Prometheus was the Titan of ‘forethought’ in what initially seems a purely beneficial manner. He helped man see better and understand more. He gave gifts of mastery over things which encompass the very earliest forms of human technology. He imparted knowledge by which man could master the world.

Prometheus is the caring Creator, long before Christianity conceived of such a thing. He doesn’t have the passionate human flaws of the Greek gods, or the terrifying alien intelligence of the other Greek Titans. In him, the Titan is stripped of his inexorable lack of concern for humanity, and equipped instead with a paternal and affectionate concern with the human species that can never be corrupted by lust or limited by nepotism.

But even then the Greeks were too wise to consider any one thing untouched by folly. For all of his benevolence and for all of the fact that his sphere of influence was forethought itself, the Promethean gift of fire did not come without unintended consequences. As a result of this stolen gift, both Prometheus and mankind suffered. Prometheus was chained to a rock to be eternally tormented, but Zeus then also created Pandora, who would go on to unleash all the ills of the world when opening Pandora’s Box (sometimes the symbolism is too obvious to allow us to escape from a wry feminist literalism about it all, but it wasn’t just intended as a vagina). Note too how close some of this is to the role of Eve and the theft of ‘knowledge of good and evil’ from the garden of Eden.

Humanity without shame seizes knowledge it was not meant to possess, and learns shame as a consequence. The benevolent advance that comes too easily, too eagerly or too thoughtlessly in a moral sense, is just as dangerous, perhaps more, than an existence deprived of all thought, volition and progress altogether.

It’s this awareness that a gift may become a curse, that the light of enquiry may lead to darkness and that the birth of wondrous capabilities and technologies may also herald new and terrifying consequences, that explains why Mary Shelley chose The New Prometheus as a subtitle for Frankenstein. The vast bulk of the history of science fiction in film, television and literature has been about the same thing, containing the same warning. Again and again and again science fiction really repeats the message that is in both the Biblical story of the Garden of Eden and the much earlier Greek myths of Prometheus and Pandora, which is that the same curiosity, inventiveness and intelligence which has made man thrive can also bring about our greatest errors and reverses.

It’s a lesson that has run alongside Western innovation, Science and technology for the entire existence of western civilisation. The culture that became the most technologically able, that invented the bulk of modern science and the modern world, that first equalled and then surpassed the achievements of the Classical Ancients or of more distant cultures like the Chinese or of a once more developed and sophisticated Islamic world than the one we see today, is the culture that begins in Ancient Greece, continues through Rome, and flowers to its greatest magnificence in the Anglo dominated West of recent centuries. And all along the way while developing the economic models best equipped for rapid progress and the individualist social attitudes most likely to unlock the greatest degree of human creativity, the Warning has run on in the background, with science fiction really serving the same purpose as moral and religious caution regarding rapid technological developments.

All along there has been that note of caution, beneath the sighs of wonder.

Think of another inherited Greek myth, that of Icarus. The father of Icarus is the master craftsman, architect, engineer and scientist Daedalus. Daedalus has a brilliant mind and a store of knowledge. But his gifts bring him suffering instead of acclaim, and imprisonment instead of fair treatment. A tyrannical king decides to keep him prisoner so that this king alone can exploit and benefit from the wonders Daedalus is capable of producing. Having a brilliant mind, though, Daedalus turns it towards escape, and crafts wings out of wax and light wood and feathers with which to escape. He is well aware, being wise as well as intelligent, of the weakness of his escape method, and warns his son not to fly too close to the sun. The son does not listen, but is enraptured solely with the escape and the glory of flight. The wax binding the wings together melts, and Icarus plunges to his doom.

Once again we are told that innovation and brilliance is not enough. It requires thought before and after to prevent tragedy. It requires wisdom and self restraint as well as brilliance and genius to make the most of technology. When technology advances we all face the same choice as Icarus. Do we use this advance wisely, or do we use it in ways that end in our destruction? Sometimes even if the innovator is wise, the user is not. Prometheus was wise. Daedalus was wise. But Pandora was created as a punishment for the hubris of Prometheus stealing fire, and unleashed all human suffering. Icarus was just a boy, and died for a boy’s playing with something beyond his understanding. If these are the tragic possibilities of benign creativity and technology, what are the potential consequences when the creators are not benign at all?

It seems to me that one of the characteristic features of the vast networks of corporate power, State power and private billionaire power involved in modern technology and modern research and design, especially in some key ideologically driven areas of development, is that these power structures and the people running them have qualities that might be described as a mixture of those possessed by the tyrannical king who imprisoned Daedalus and the foolish son who flew too high. The modern billionaire tech industry ‘Titan’ has none of the wisdom of Prometheus, even, while claiming the same motivating compassion and care for mankind. As far as the global elite and their bureaucratic and State control of technology goes, we are promised new fires without the slightest thought for whether anyone gets burned.

Take the latest developments which have prompted this article. The Substacker Christian Westbrook, at Unshadowed, yesterday posted an article titled Moderna Founder Launches Aerial-spraying of RNA to Alter Gene Expressions of Crops. It’s a very short article accompanied by a 7 and a half minute video clip, but it’s an important one which shows more wisdom than that possessed by the entire scientific and agri-business sector regarding new technologies. What it describes is the creation of a new company, Terrana Biosciences. This company has been established with an initial 50 million dollar investment. It’s primarily created by a man who also founded the science and research investment outfit Flagship Pioneering, who were also the founders of Moderna (with just this one example, you can quickly see how interconnected many of the most dangerous tech outfits are, even before you go through a list of key staff and spot the same industry names (such as Monsanto) cropping up again and again.

The man behind Terrana Biosciences is Noubar Afeyan, founder and board chairman of Moderna. Terrana’s website boasts about the Moderna link and Moderna’s development of mRNA/RNA technologies including, most notoriously, the Moderna COVID ‘vaccine’. Rather terrifyingly for those of us who are aware of the consequences of ALL of the mRNA vaccines, Afeyan and Terrana are proud and boastful about their Moderna history, seeing it as the basis for their ‘expertise’ and the legitimacy of their credentials with Terrana (Afeyan personally holds over 100 patents).

So what is Terrana set up to do? It exists to transfer Moderna ‘advances’ in human treatment to the food chain. Specifically, gene alteration in humans (falsely classified as vaccination) will be rendered as RNA manipulation in crops:

“All living things have a genetic foundation that speaks the language of nature. Technology has enabled us to read and write this language, driving lifesaving improvements in human health. Terrana has deployed the same approach to build the blueprint for novel, sustainable solutions for plant health…

Applying our deep understanding of the biological functions common to species across the plant kingdom, we use the language of nature to provide new instructions to plants. This will equip agricultural crops with new capabilities – from drought tolerance to shorter ripening times and more.

Providing instructions in a plant’s natural language enables effective and adaptable solutions rooted directly in the plant’s physiology, bypassing the limitations of traditional approaches to plant genetics or crop protection.”

Don’t worry, everyone, these guys are applying their deep understanding! They are experts, world class RNA experts! And it’s all NATURAL. It’s using the natural RNA of plants….

Only of course, there’s nothing natural about what Terrana intends to do at all. There’s a huge difference between a plant or crop following the instructions innately within itself developed by evolution….and those instructions being artificially rewritten by man’s technological intervention. The ‘natural’ language of course is a reaction to prior criticisms of mRNA and Moderna. But what they haven’t responded with is any acceptance of the idea that mRNA tech is actually not something to be proud of, but rather an example of scientific hubris, stupidity and thoughtlessness that deserves punishment, or at the very least avoiding similar mistakes fucking around with the food chain.

Nor is this kind of genetic manipulation the same as breeding for specific traits or a much older tradition (which goes back the very beginnings of agriculture) of humanity discovering, exploiting and developing beneficial things which occur in nature. It’s true that humanity has changed plant species and crop species to our benefit through most of human history….certainly through human recorded history.

But these were not novel, radical and immediate changes using novel, radical and untested technology, they were never gene altering chemical dumps sprayed in the air and settling in the soil and filtering through to the water table. What Terrana is developing are sprays of RNA editing, which have a hereditable impact. That is, the plant is altered, and the next generation of the plant is also altered, instantaneously. Imagine combining the most reckless features of pesticide spraying (before some of the worst examples of that were removed from the market) with the most reckless features of what happened during COVID, directly impacting on the food chain over potential generations, and that’s what this is.

Sure, let’s spray this shit everywhere and see what happens. Why not? it’s only gene altering. It’s only changing the plants instructions to itself. And doing it in ways that it’s difficult to see how you protect neighbouring fields from, or the water under the soil from, or animals and ecosystems within the field from. How could that go wrong? Both the method of distribution (there’s no talk of the aerosol spraying being confined in closed conditions) and the radical novelty of the technology should cause automatic alarm, even BEFORE we look at just how bad the same people were, how much harm they did, with mRNA vaccines.

Not only have the lessons of COVID been immediately ignored….but the same people are blithely traipsing onto the Next Very Clever Stupid Thing. We still need to unpack all the consequences of the mRNA experiment on humanity. We need accountability for the turbo cancers and the heart attacks and the excess deaths delivered by that disaster. We need to be honest about the fertility impacts and the death rates that followed and we need international bans on gain of function creation of deadly viruses and on medical uses of mRNA currently allowed but based on faulty or limited research which has ignored harmful effects.

We don’t just have the COVID years warning us here, as bad as that warning is. We have, in truth, the entire history of science fiction warning us about this kind of scientific hubris and recklessness. In fact, the entire history of western civilisation contains the kind of warnings that are today being routinely ignored.

It’s in the Bible. It’s in Greek mythology.

It’s in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and in its in Aesop’s Fables and it’s in the writings of Aeschylus. The same bloody warning. Wonders without wisdom are disasters in waiting.

Which only well educated 21st century scientists and billionaires are ignorant and stupid and corrupt and greedy enough to ignore.

And here is a final warning from the Prometheus myth, one not normally remembered or associated with it but highly relevant to the way technology is being used today, with the promise of benefit and safety so often leading to danger and disaster. It applies to the way so few of us seem to have a say on what the limits of research should be, and how easily a wiser caution from the powerless is ignored by those of more influence and esteem:

“Zeus once ordered Prometheus to show mankind the two ways: one the way of freedom and the other the way of slavery. Prometheus made the way of freedom rough at the beginning, impassable and steep, with no water anywhere to drink, full of brambles, and beset with dangers on all sides at first. Eventually, however, it became a smooth plain, lined with paths and filled with groves of fruit trees and waterways. Thus the distressing experience ended in repose for those who breath the air of freedom. The way of slavery, however, started out as a smooth plain at the beginning, full of flowers, pleasant to look at and quite luxurious, but in the end it became impassable, steep and insurmountable on all sides."

You are promised ease and safety, better crops and fewer pandemics. But what are you asked to give up in exchange, and do these things actually deliver what they promise, and are you given any choice in it?

Recall Prometheus and it serves as a rather sharp antidote to the grand promises on the Terrana website.