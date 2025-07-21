Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
News Do's avatar
News Do
1d

Good Lord, preserve us from the idiot savants who endanger Your creation.

Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
kay's avatar
kay
1d

That was full on brilliant. And something every legislator in the world should be reading right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture