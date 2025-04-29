Yesterday I put out a Substack article called Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Light. The article was about the Gates backed UK government plans to provide 50-80 million pounds of funding and commence experiments to block out the sun.

I covered this extensively in my book Gates of Hell: Why Bill Gates is the Most Dangeous Man in the World.

A large part of that book was about the core problems with Gates, which are:

1. Totally undemocratic and unaccountable networks of power allowing one man with no elected role or mandate to direct public policy.

2. Totally corrupt circular funding streams that allow Gates to spark or prompt State funding as ‘philanthropy’ that then funnels into Gates investments.

3. Involvement in vast technological developments with zero risk analysis or restraint that are on such a scale that if they fail they can pose civilisational risk to all human society or even existential risks to all human life.

I pointed out that Gates was one of the biggest backers of Net Zero and all its associated measures, as well as his more notorious pandemic and vaccine influence.

Yesterday Spain, France and Portugal experienced massive blackouts. Look at Michael Schellenberger’s recent posts on X. The electricity supply in Europe came dangerously close to a continent wide blackout. Without a functioning energy grid, all the safety nets and supply chains and modern conveniences are gone. The economy and individuals can deal with this for a few hours, but any sustained collapse suddenly reverses centuries of progress and plunges mass modern populations with no basic survival skills into survival situations.

Here is Schellenberger’s take which I think is completely accurate:

And here is confirmation of the energy supply point:

An hour? Annoying, shameful to the operators of the system, but no big deal in terms of societal collapse. But what happens if your blackouts damage the network, or if you can’t get back to necessary capacity? What are modern cities going to look like after a week or a month of no electricity?

And what was the Spanish response to the blackout, by the way? Going into supermarkets and seizing water and food, either for the control of these supplies or in the expectation of widespread looting. Those are signs of a healthy working system aren’t they? We can’t supply electricity, and we are seizing the food. Nothing to see here!

All this is caused and risked by Net Zero madness. Forget the bullshit about cyberattacks or sabotage-this is pure system failure based on the utter uselessness of renewables and the insane ideological pursuit of Net Zero. Nobody outside needs to sabotage this system-it’s been sabotaged by energy policy choices from within, simply because politicians joined the Climate Change Cult and listened to the Net Zero lunacy of Bill Gates.

The Establishment shills will say “it’s a Russian cyberattack on energy networks”. The real alternative nutjobs will say “it’s an Israeli cyberattack on energy networks”. The reality is that it’s a Net Zero attack on energy networks by our own leaders. The inevitable consequence of a mad policy platform.

In my book I said very clearly, Gates projects risk civilisational collapse and that’s the LOWER risk scenario with these giant projects. Putting experiments in the veins of the entire global population risks a species ending event. Net Zero transfer from reliable energy sources to unreliable energy sources is a far greater risk than accepting that climate changes regardless of human activity and accepting that you can’t risk the alleged cure being worse than the assumed problem.

I have no problem with technological development of better energy sources, more ecologically sound approaches, or sane ideas held within morally and rationally acceptable limits. That is real progress. I have a huge problem with radical and destructive technologies, or technologies that just don’t work, being forced on people for ideological reasons regardless of the potential horrific consequences. That’s not progress, it’s progressivism, Globalism and reckless disregard for humanity.

If your claimed love of the planet is actually hatred of humanity, or a belief that modern standards of technologically ensured wellbeing should be reserved for the elite while the vast mass of us see our lives get noticeably worse, your policies are going to be the most dangerously anti-democratic, blindly Malthusian policies imaginable.

There are no guardrails on any of this and frankly much of it is not established science or legitimate research but rather the effect on policy you get when a radical religious cult talking about a Green Doomsday is allowed in combination with utterly ruthless billionaires looking only at their short term seizure of public spending to direct the energy policy of entire nations.

Nobody should want a combination of screeching lunatics in the Greta Thunberg category or scheming billionaires in the Bill Gates category or failed political midwits in the Ed Miliband category directing energy policy. But these are the people doing so.

The activists are too insane to know what they are doing. The billionaires are too greedy to care what they are doing. And the politicians are too stupid and corrupt to stop what they are doing.

Either short term or long term, either as temporary inconvenience or permanent reversal, these are the people who will plunge your whole civilisation into darkness.

Blackouts are your warning sign.