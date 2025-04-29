Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Uncle Albert
16h

Well written, my brother!

I totally grok what you are laying down about Gates and his thinly veiled Eugenics…what he does not realize is he that he will be gone b/4 he will be to reap the fruits of his evil-doing…so it’s an exercise, on his part, in futility…as to the rest of us, now living and our children: who knows?

As Oat Willie sez, “Onwards, thru the fog!”

Bruce Miller
12h

Brilliant post. I said before with respect to the Covid response that "if you're practicing political science, you're practicing politics, not science." Same with energy policy. A very wise man with whom I once worked who was an electric system planner once wrote that when "man-made laws contest with the laws of science, the laws of science win - every time." The situation in Europe is no different than the situation in the United States. Blinded fools in politics control the state and federal regulatory agencies. Engineers in the electric (and natural gas) utilities know better but cannot speak out against the madness because they will be punished in rate proceedings by the regulators. And so we flirt with catastrophe. As more and more unreliable, so-called "renewable resources" are forced onto an increasingly unstable grid, with more and more demand for power created by electric vehicles and mandates that fossil fuels not be used for heating. And so - in the not too distant future - the grid will fail spectacularly on a frigid January night and millions will die in the dark and cold in food riots. This is all so preventable. The morons must be removed from power and imprisoned. Because they seek to impose a new feudalism on us all.

