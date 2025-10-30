If you were to ask yourself when the British possessed a confident, assertive sense of themselves, when they had a strong sense of unity and identity, when they really knew what their values were and who they aspired to be or what kinds of behaviour they respected, it would be unlikely that you would answer that query by saying ‘2025’.

It might be almost as unlikely for you to answer it by saying “sometime around the period when Tony Blair was in power, or when Gordon Brown succeeded him”.

Even the harshest critics of the Victorian era might admit that it was the period which saw the height of British influence and power, and therefore the height, too, of a general acceptance within Britain of a shared identity and purpose. But in all the voluminous record of political discourse in the 19th century, when the British were extraordinarily sure of themselves, the phrase “British values” does not appear. It is not a term that Gladstone or Disraeli would recognise. It would mean absolutely nothing Palmerston or Peel. It never appeared in any 19th century literature at all, not in a single diary, speech, Hansard record, newspaper article or commentary. Even into the 20th century, through the whole 100 years of that, the phrase appears just 31 times.