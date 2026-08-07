Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Girl Friday's avatar
Girl Friday
Aug 7

Wow. I'm not British but this brought a tear to my eye. We all need to feel this kind of belonging again, and urgently.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Aug 7

My entire comment was wiped out by the EU's stupid cookie policy. Oh well.

As dinner beckons I will only say that a migrant who denigrates the majesty of England has no place in that sceptered isle. And that the Bard had a remedy for the German lawyers who want the will of the people crushed and AfD banned.....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture