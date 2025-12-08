Jupplandia

Stuffysays
11h

You say nobody else is daring to say all this - well, come for a dog walk with me some time and listen to the strangers I meet who will say all this and more, completely unprompted. The man on the Clapham omnibus is saying all this to almost every one he meets. The working classes of Europe are all talking to each other about the destruction of their homelands and their cultures. They blame the ruling classes for facilitating it and they blame the immigrants who are clearly being allowed in without being expected to participate, contribute or assimilate. The problem for us all is that the ruling class is not listening, not to us and not to the Americans. They are not listening to the Russians either. There will come a point when the natives will start manning barricades - I've got my money on France going first!

Martyn H Johnson
12h

I was hoping that you would write in this. Bravissimo!

