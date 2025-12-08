So the new NSSA is here. It comes like a meteor from a dark sky, trailing a tail of truth and a fiery beard of flaming No Shits Given honesty. I’m pretty sure the Trump administration knew this thing would have the professional and media class reaching for the smelling salts, fainting and howling and pissing themselves with impotent rage.

And lot and behold that’s exactly what happened.

Trump is endorsing the White Replacement Theory! Ah so he wants Europe to Stay White, does he?! This is proof! Proof he’s a madman! Proof he’s a fascist! Proof he’s a (gulp) white supremacist.

It reminds me of the Good Nazis line! Bring out your Christchurch Massacre photo albums!

All the usual shit from the usual shitspreaders. I’m expecting even the British media to look up from the contents of Nigel Farage’s nappy as a three month old, which they are currently investigating for racism, to give a horrified comment on the NSSA.

You never know, some of them might even read it. About one in fifty, I’d guess, like the number who have ever read a thing by the Heritage Foundation before denouncing them.

Apologies for the amount of scatological references in the above. I can assure readers that I have no perversions of that kind, unlike the European elites who will be particularly offended by this Strategy Assessment. Many French and German politicians will be in full Eurotrash frenzy over this thing.

Because it does what such documents have avoided for many, many years. It’s an actual Security assessment. It looks at the real threats. It’s not a dishonest hack job for a cynical, depraved and owned security apparatus in bed with foreign powers and DEI requirements and batshit crazy race baiting quackery.

Here in stark, uncompromising, unforgiving prose, in blunt, clear eyed, pragmatic and accurate assessments (so different to the bloated and mendacious offerings of the recent past) is the truth. That almost forgotten thing, the truth. This isn’t a document designed to describe concerned parents as domestic terrorists so that the FBI can harass anyone who objects to the mutilation of children’s genitals. This isn’t the rancid hypocritical fictions of Critical Race Theory lunatics leavened with a cherry-picked smattering of fake statistics.

It’s what it’s supposed to be. A very plain, very direct description of the actual threats the US and its allies face.

Here it is. Read it and smile. I know I did:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf

And it’s absolutely fucking glorious.

It’s a big screw you to all the years and years and years of distortion and cant. It’s an exasperated Wake The Fuck Up to Europe and the UK (which in both cases probably won’t be heeded). Here are my quick takeaways from a swift read:

This is Real America First. Everything in this is designed to secure America’s future as the top nation on the planet. The authors of this thing know they can’t waste any more precious resources on futile or unnecessary wars. It includes a clear drawing back from the role of Global Policeman. But at the same time it’s not the retarded, terrorist friendly isolationism of a Tucker Carlson or a Dave Smith. It’s very clear. Threats are going to be assessed realistically and pragmatically. If they can be beaten by non violent means, they will be. If they need a short sharp smack in the mouth, that’s what they get instead. No more apologies. No more being used by ‘allies’ who are ungrateful bastards. Others will be expected to pay their share. Some conflicts will only see US involvement as a mediator. It’s amazing that this balanced, sensible middle path between the waste and risk of neocon military adventurism and the Jew hating, fruitloop bullshit of the ‘Trump is Israel First’ crowd needs to be expressed, but it does. The Monroe Doctrine is Back. A good portion of the document covers an outline of the need for a reassertion of the Monroe Doctrine. It’s bluntly stated that the needs of some allies will not be the same as the strategic interests of the US and that the US can’t be expected to go charging off around the world constantly engaging in wars. But the US MUST protect its own borders and its own territory. Which means that it does have to be active in the Western Hemisphere. It’s recognised that Canada and Mexico/South America are both backdoors into America, and that the alliances they form and the things they do have to be the primary focus of US strategy. It’s clear all this is built on two things, the whole fentanyl crisis issue and the expansion of Chinese links, power and operation in the Western Hemisphere. The Monroe doctrine has to be reasserted because 70,000 US citizens a year died from the US taking its eye off the ball on its own playcourt. The US is now going to be looking intensely at threats close to home. What a crazy idea, that the guy standing next to you with a knife is more of a threat than the guy with a knife three thousand miles away….there’s points where the bone-deep realism of this thing actually makes me chuckle. Obviously, the whole Venezuelan situation is part of what’s caused on awakening here. China, China, China.

Once more unto the Realism, my friends, once more! China is next most powerful nation after the US. China has replaced the US as the main trading partner of most of the globe. China is massively expanding its armed forces, Navy, airforce and military capacity, which is already huge. China is the most active and belligerent foreign power on the globe. Chinese agents have been active in every western nation. Chinese industrial sabotage and intellectual copyright theft is rife, and far exceeds anything Russia can do. The outsourcing of manufacturing to China was the greatest US blunder of the last 100 years, and a disaster for US companies and for the world by empowering a Communist dictatorship. The NSSA and Trump recognise the Chinese threat, and under this document will be countering Chinese subversion and sabotage as vigorously as possible. This security strategy unites with energy independence, drawing manufacturing home, tariff wars and patrolling the Western Hemisphere to block and prevent Chinese ascent. Thank fuck for that.

Russia Hysteria Deflated The view on Russia is equally realistic, but in the opposite direction. This admimistration knows that European antagonism to Russia is either a cynical ploy to justify tyranny at home or an unrealistic exaggeration of the threat. There’s no submission to Russian authority (as will be absurdly claimed by detractors) just a recognition that the European notion of a Russian military advance westwards is probably horseshit. The admimistrstion reaffirms commitment to the pursuit of an Ukraine peace and treatment of Russia that isn’t dominated by fantasies or use of Russia as a bogeyman. The destructive path being followed by Europe and the UK into a broader and deeper Russia confrontation is one this adninistration, being far saner than their counterparts, wishes to avoid. Mass Immigration Savaged The NSSA reiterates the points the admimistrstion has been making accurately for some time, and which are clearly fundamental beliefs so far as Trump is concerned. This administration knows that mass immigration is being deliberately encouraged to destroy western nations and undermine what’s left of western power and wealth. It knows that. It knows that US borders were opened by design to serve both malign interests at home (the Democrats) and foreign enemies (China, Globalists, actors like the Soros family). Trump has reiterated again and again that nations that don’t recognise the dangers of mass immigration, nations thar import huge numbers or do nothing about mass immigration, are destroying themselves. The document provides a reiteration of this accurate stance which Borg shows US borders and security are in good hands and which offers a stark warning to semi-allied nations. Free Speech Defended and the Censorship Complex Condemned

The NSSA comes at the same time as the European Union issuing a 120 million dollar fine on X for refusing to submit to European demands for ‘transparency’ (code for ongoing censorship with EU censors allowed to trawl through posts looking for ones to erase). This administration remain the strongest supporters of free speech on the planet, a position starkly in contrast with the European decent into insane levels of thought and speech control. The NSSA correctly indicates that the European descent into totalitarian Globalist censorship is a threat to US interests and a massive overreach by European authorities who through the Digital Services Act are now asserting a sovereignty-trampling right to censor US companies, US citizens and users of US services in America or based in America. The administration have now established themselves as almost the lone voice (certainly the lone voice with sufficient power to do anything about it) defending global free speech and the old standards of liberty that Europe is abandoning.

Truth on Third World Culture and Islam

Trump and his administration will of course get the usual accusations of racism, bigotry and xenophobia. The reality is that they are the only people in power honestly admitting the huge negative social costs of importing vast numbers of migrants from the Third World. As with recent commentary on the Somalian community in the US, blunt truths are preferred to self-deceiving polite fictions. On general third world culture, on immigrant crime levels, on lack of integration, on demographic replacement, on crimes of rape, sexual abuse, harassment of women and children, on issues like the UK’s grooming gang crisis or Sweden’s rape crisis or simple differences in birth rates between European and imported populations, the Security Assessment recognises all these things as fundamental threats thar could well tip western nations into civil war or at the very least render them unreliable allies of the US. All of this massively offends the wilful blindness and dishonesty of the European and British middle and ruling classes and their refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the demographic trends they have facilitated. While Islam is not directly mentioned, it’s clear that this is the key imported Third World culture at odds with western values and security.