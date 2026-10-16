As the US gets closer and closer to the midterms, Republican success or failure depends on whether the American people subscribe to a myth.

That myth is the idea that the US has declined under Trump. It is the myth that Trump’s second term has been a failure, or a disappointment, and the myth that Trump has either failed to deliver things he promised, or instead delivered a reduction of US power, prestige and status.

We should probably start by unpacking these idea into two threads, which are related but not identical:

Thread One is the disappointment thread. This is the ex MAGA aligned alternative influencer thread. It is focused on Epstein, Iran/Israel and MAHA. The argument here is that Trump has been captured by the Deep State and thus failed to deliver expected and wanted mass arrests. It is that Kennedy and Trump haven’t arrested and prosecuted the parties responsible for COVID insanities and that Big Pharma is still dominant. And it is the idea that Trump promised no wars and has delivered a disastrous war with Iran that the US has lost and been embarrassed by. Mixed in there too is a truly poisonous undercurrent: the idea that Trump is controlled by those Wicked Jews of Israel and can no longer be considered America First, and that Trump is one of the so-called Epstein Class and this explains the lack of fresh arrests and really damning revelations regarding an Epstein client list.

That’s a big thread with many little threads woven into it. People can believe parts or all of this, but the unifying theme is that Trump has disappointed those who once supported him and failed to deliver.

Thread Two is the dislike thread. Again, the overall idea is that the Trump 2nd term has been a disaster or a failure. But this one focuses heavily on US foreign policy. The disappointment thread is offended that Trump authorised military action against Iran, the dislike thread is offended that Trump argued with ‘allies’ about it. It assumes that Iran has won just as much as the disappointed people do. But it puts this within the context of old US strategy and Trump’s abandonment of ‘diplomatic norms’. This thread is dominated by Globalists and Establishment figures who have always hated Trump. They aren’t saying they are disappointed, they are saying their hatred and TDS has been validated by what they describe as massive foreign policy blunders and a huge decline in US ‘leadership. While the disappointment crew are most focused on Iran, the dislike crew are most focused on US relations with Ukraine. They describe Trump’s pursuit of peace as Trump being a friend of dictators or an asset of Russia. They are horrified by the Greenland Saga, and by prickly relations with the EU or with Canada. They describe all this as the US no longer being the leader of the free world, no longer being a reliable ally to other Western nations, and no longer taking the lead in enforcing the ‘international rules based order’.

We might say that Thread One hates Trump foreign policy for going to war, and Thread Two hates Trump foreign policy for not going to war. Thread One hates Trump for not waging enough war domestically (on the Deep State, administrative State, Big Pharma etc) while Thread Two hates Trump for waging too much war domestically on these very same things (the MAHA actions, DOGE, tackling DEI and USAID).