Jupplandia

Chris Talbot
2h

I trust Trump enough not to need endless excitement. Fingers crossed we get some sense in the UK after the Starmer era.

Bruce Miller
1h

Brilliantly and cogently stated, Jupp. Unlike the Left - which all speak from the same dictated talking points du jour - we inhabit a big tent. And, unfortunately we have more than our own share of circus clowns in our tent who whine and back stab at the slightest hint that they're not getting everything they demand immediately. Like you, I am fully prepared to give Pam, Dan and Kash all the time they need to assemble air tight cases, as well as RFK, Jr., Rubio, JD and, ultimately, President Trump. Let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. It has taken years of the uniparty's crimes and corruption to mess up our beloved nation. Are you really all so fucking childish that you'd abandon Trump if he doesn't fix the mess in months? Grow up and show some loyalty.

